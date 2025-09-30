Before we talk Georgia football, I wanted to give you a quick update on me. Many of you have asked about me after I missed DawgNation Daily on Monday and was limited with my duties this weekend.

I’ve been battling some persistent hoarseness. Well, long story short... I went to the doctor Monday. It seems I do have some vocal damage that needs correcting, but it doesn’t look like I’ll need surgery -- which is an answered prayer for sure!

I’ll be going through some treatment for the next few weeks, but it shouldn’t prevent me from working.

Now that we’ve got that settled, I can turn my attention to the fact that the subject matter we’ll be discussing on the show still isn’t very pleasant coming off the frustrating loss to Alabama on Saturday.

But you know what? Even when we’re having hard conversations, there’s still nothing I’d rather be doing than talking about UGA with each of you who are nice enough to tune in.

So, I’ll see you later today on the show, and while you’re here, check out the rest of our coverage below.

Trivia time

When is the last time Georgia lost to Kentucky?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Georgia ‘hurting’ after Alabama loss

Head coach Kirby Smart said after Georgia’s loss to Alabama that he would not lose any sleep over the defeat.

But he made it clear on Monday that the game did leave a lasting impact on his Georgia team.

“Our guys are fired up, got work done yesterday, and a bunch of them came in,” Smart said on Monday. “I think when you see our guys, you realize how invested they are when they hurt. It’s good when guys hurt, because you hurt relative to how invested you are in something.”

Georgia will get a chance to get things right this coming week against a Kentucky team that looks to be one of the worst in the SEC. But Georgia has played the Wildcats long enough to know it will also be a physical game.

The Wildcats went 1-7 in SEC play last season, yet had a chance to beat Georgia early in the season. The Bulldogs did play the Wildcats before Georgia lost to Alabama last season.

Georgia has not lost back-to-back games since Smart’s first season in Athens. The sport has changed significantly since 2016. With the influx of legal ways to make money, it’s fair to wonder if players care to the same degree.

Smart sees that passion in his team and expects it to show up against Kentucky.

SEC standings after Week 5

We are only five weeks into the college football season, but its never too early to take a glimpse at the SEC standings.

Ole Miss leads the conference with a perfect 3-0 record, while five teams sit behind it with a 1-0 mark. Georgia is tied with three other teams for seventh.

Texas is the only SEC school to not yet play a conference game.

Here are the full standings after week 5:

1) Ole Miss: 5-0, 3-0

2) Missouri: 5-0, 1-0

2) Vanderbilt: 5-0, 1-0

2) Oklahoma: 4-0, 1-0

2) Texas A&M: 4-0, 1-0

2) Alabama: 3-1, 1-0

7) LSU: 4-1, 1-1

7) Tennessee: 4-1, 1-1

7) Georgia: 3-1, 1-1

10) South Carolina: 3-2, 1-2

11) Texas: 3-1, 0-0

12) Mississippi State: 4-1, 0-1

12) Arkansas: 2-3, 0-1

12) Florida: 1-3, 0-1

15) Auburn: 3-2, 0-2

16) Kentucky: 2-2, 0-2

Coaching staff under fire for defeat

Head coach Kirby Smart has a vision for how he wants this Georgia football team to look and win games, and quarterback Gunner Stockton is fulfilling his role.

Stockton took complete accountability after the 24-21 loss to Alabama saying, “It starts with me, I’ll look myself in the mirror and get better.”

That sort of leadership is a major component of the quarterback role, as the position is the most involved, and thus, most important, on the football team.

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson out-shined Stockton — and everyone else — in the Tide’s victory with his accurate passes, pre-snap reads and timely plays on third downs.

Simpson is unquestionably playing as well as any quarterback in the nation.

But Georgia was still in position to win the game, even after Stockton was 0-for-4 passing in the first quarter.

Indeed, Stockton was an efficient 13-of-16 passing for 130 yards and a touchdown from the second quarter on.

The offensive game plan did not put the game on Stockton’s shoulders.

Photo of the day

Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch, center, catches a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard) (Colin Hubbard /Dawgnation)

Quote of the day

Georgia coach Kirby Smart on optimism after the Alabama loss:

“I know more about my team right now than I did a week ago. I can guarantee you that, and that’s what fires me up. I’ve got a lot of optimism after that game because I learned a (heck) of a lot more about my team than I had the previous weeks.”

The day Luke Bryan met 5-star QB Jared Curtis

We all saw the Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean news over the weekend. As it turns out, the Lee County native also made a new friend in Athens on Saturday.

The country music icon already knew all about the 5-star QB from Nashville now on his way to play for UGA. That’s Jared Curtis. He’s the nation’s No. 1 QB prospect for the two major national ranking algorithms for this cycle.

The 6-foot-3-plus, 230-pound senior just threw his 100th career touchdown pass last Friday night.

Earlier this season, he put together one of the greatest Friday night performances a UGA commitment has ever had. That’s when he ran for three scores and three for three scores against a school from a larger classification that was picked to beat his Nashville Christian Eagles by 20 points.

Bryan loves the Dawgs and has been known to drop sports themes into his lyrics. His recent “Georgia Ways” collaboration with Quavo and Teddy Swims included a line about his 1999 Chipper Jones jersey.

Let’s say that the odds of Bryan one day releasing a song lyric with No. 2 Jared Curtis winning a big game for the Dawgs went up considerably over the weekend.

The funny part was that they finally met in Athens. Not Nashville.

Read more about their interaction using the link below.

Trivia answer

2009: a 34-27 defeat at Sanford Stadium