Another coach joins the carousel

A big week is on the way for Georgia. The Bulldogs will renew their rivalry this Saturday against Florida -- or as we call them on DawgNation Daily, the lousy, stinkin’ Gators.

This year’s game is once again rich with storylines.

Florida’s decision to fire Coach Billy Napier right before the UGA game doesn’t feel like a coincidence. Florida wants to sneak up on Georgia and won’t be a pushover just because it has an interim coach. Oddsmakers seem to agree. The Bulldogs are only an eight-point favorite to begin the week -- which suggests a game that could be closer than some fans might’ve assumed.

Beyond that, the game will also evoke some nostalgia.

In many ways this is an end to a chapter for the rivalry that’s been known as The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party. This is the last game in Jacksonville for the next two years, and when it returns after that, the game will take place in a state-of-the-art renovated stadium that is a long way from the one in which Larry Munson once implored Lindsay to run.

So let’s get ready to enjoy it -- both for the memories we’ve made in the past and for the new chapters yet to be written.

Check out the rest of our coverage below.

Trivia time

What is Kirby Smart’s record against Florida?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Georgia single-digit favorite over Florida team with interim head coach

Georgia won its past four meetings with Florida by double digits, but oddsmakers see that trend changing this season.

The No. 5-ranked Bulldogs (6-1, 4-1 SEC) are a 7.5-point favorite over the Gators (3-4, 2-2) in the teams’ 3:30 p.m. game on Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla.

Both teams are coming off an idle game weekend following home victories, Georgia having knocked off No. 7-ranked Ole Miss by a 43-35 count, while the Gators topped Mississippi State 23-21.

The Bulldogs will be looking for ways to generate a faster start after trailing at halftime in four of their five SEC games this season.

The Gators have a far bigger and more compelling storyline with a head coaching search after Billy Napier was fired last Sunday.

Napier took over the program before the 2022 season, compiling a 22-23 overall record and 12-16 SEC mark.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart went 3-0 against Napier — the third Gators’ coach he had gone against in the nine games he has gone against Florida as a head coach.

Another coach joins the carousel

The coaching carousel is in full effect, and one head coach reportedly joined the list Sunday night.

LSU fired head coach Brian Kelly after its 49-25 loss to Texas A&M, per ESPN.

Kelly’s departure makes 12 teams currently operating with an interim head coach:

LSU (reportedly)

Florida

Penn State

Oregon State

Arkansas

Oklahoma State

UCLA

Virginia Tech

Stanford

Colorado State

UAB

Kent State

Monroe Freeling helps anchor ‘very nasty’ O-line

Georgia offensive tackle Monroe Freeling smiles a lot when he talks about playing football with his teammates.

But don’t let that fool you because as former Bulldogs linebacker and DawgNation analyst Davin Bellamy pointed out, Freeling and his fellow linemen “are very nasty” to opponents when delivering blocks.

“This O-line, it’s not just the way they are playing,” Bellamy said, “it’s the attitude they are doing it with. They finish blocks, and they work their way downfield looking for the smoke.”

Freeling and the offensive line are bringing the sort of fire, passion and energy that coach Kirby Smart wants these days, having paved the way for 221 rushing yards while not allowing any sacks in Georgia’s 43-35 win over Ole Miss on Saturday.

The Bulldogs chewed up 37 minutes, 39 seconds of possession time — grinding for an eye-popping 34 first downs in limiting the Rebels’ explosive offense to seven possessions.

“Keep chopping,” Freeling said with a smile. “I think it’s a great thing for our offensive line. I think everyone on our offensive line loves to do it.”

Photo of the day

Georgia running back Nate Frazier (3) reacts after scoring a two-yard touchdown run during the third quarter against Florida at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, November 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fl. Georgia won 34-20. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com /AJC Freelancer)

Quote of the day

Kirby Smart in 2019 on responding to smack talk from former Florida coach Dan Mullen:

“I just don’t know that there is a lot that we control by the words we say. Football is so much to me is played between the lines and the physicality of the people that play it. We are going to play a brand of football at Georgia that is physical and tough. We do not really want to talk to the opponents ... We want to talk with our helmets.”

Sentell’s Intel: How Jae Lamar’s big night may ‘reset’ his football future

When Jae Lamar committed to Georgia in June, he had a message for DawgNation.

“They’d better get ready to see me in that zone, baby,” he said on his commitment day.

That was the familiar, and that familiar returned to his football world last night.

The 4-star Georgia football RB commitment scored two touchdowns in the first half of a key 45-28 region win Friday night against Camden County. Lamar was dressed out for the first time since the Lowndes game back on Sept. 26.

That was his last game before an incident regarding Lamar occurred the week of the Valdosta game. He did not play that Friday night or dress out. Lamar had to attend that game in the stands in street clothes.

Trivia answer

7-2