Over the years, we’ve obviously made a big deal on DawgNation Daily about Georgia’s rivalry with Florida. So it goes without saying that we were thrilled to see UGA earn another win against the Gators.

But when I think back on Saturday, I’ll consider a lot more than just the Bulldogs’ recent dominance of a hated foe.

This was another win for Georgia that came because of some clutch moments in a heart-stopping fourth quarter. These late-game heroics have happened so frequently for UGA that they’ve almost become expected.

It has, in many ways, become this team’s identify.

Which, for me, already makes this one of the most memorable Georgia seasons in recent history.

It seems that, for years to come, we’ll likely be telling tales of how UGA pulled out an overtime victory against Tennessee, how it came from behind to beat Auburn, survived a shootout with Ole Miss and how it stepped up in the biggest moments to squash Florida’s dreams of an upset.

It’s been one magical moment after another so far this season, and it’s exciting to consider what could be coming next.

Branch brothers make most of their Georgia-Florida debut

Saturday was the first taste of the Georgia-Florida rivalry for the Branch family.

Safe to say, it was a one they will remember for a long time.

“It was a really special moment for me, you know, just having family out here supporting me, especially coming from a long ways from home,” wide receiver Zachariah Branch said. “So it’s definitely special having that love from the family.”

The USC transfers both played key roles in Georgia’s 24-20 win over Florida.

It was no surprise that Zachariah Branch had a big game. He was again Georgia’s leading receiver, hauling in a career-high 10 catches for 112 yards.

“He’s a weapon, a guy with elite quickness, toughness,”Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “When he goes to practice, he practices for real. He goes out there and works hard.”

While it was a continued run of excellence from Branch, Zion Branch was thrust into a surprising role after KJ Bolden’s was ejected for targeting.

He finished the game with 6 tackles. One of those came on a big third-down stop of Florida quarterback DJ Lagway in the fourth quarter. Georgia’s defense then stuffed Jadan Baugh on fourth down on the following play.

It was a game to remember for the Branch brothers.

“I was excited, man,” Zachariah Branch said of his brother. “It was definitely exciting. You know, he’s just been through a lot throughout his career at the collegiate level. So just to see him stay humble and stay hungry the whole time and then when his opportunity came he seized the moment. So I’m very proud of him, how he handled that situation. I wasn’t even surprised.”

Upset city

Week 10 of the college football season was not kind to some of the league’s top-ranked teams.

Three of the top 10 programs in the Week 10 AP Poll lost, with two falling to unranked teams. Here’s how the top 25 performed:

No. 1 Ohio State: W, 38-14 over Penn State

No. 2 Indiana: W, 55-10 over Maryland

No. 5 Georgia: W, 24-20 over Florida

No. 7 Ole Miss: W, 30-14 over South Carolina

No. 8 Georgia Tech: L, 48-36 to NC State

No. 9 Vanderbilt: L, 34-31 to No. 20 Texas

No. 10 Miami: L, 26-20 to SMU

No. 12 Notre Dame: W, 25-10 over Boston College

No. 13 Texas Tech: W, 43-20 over Kansas State

No. 14 Tennessee: L, 33-27 to No. 18 Oklahoma

No. 15 Virginia: W, 31-21 over Cal

No. 16 Louisville: W, 28-16 over Virginia Tech

No. 17 Cincinnati: L, 45-14 to No. 24 Utah

No. 18 Oklahoma: W, 33-27 over No. 14 Tennessee

No. 20 Texas: W, 34-31 over No. 9 Vanderbilt

No. 21 Michigan: W, 21-16 over Purdue

No. 22 Houston: L, 45-35 to West Virginia

No. 23 USC: W, 21-17 over Nebraska

No. 24 Utah: W, 45-14 over No. 17 Cincinnati

QB Gunner Stockton shares meaning behind Florida win

Saturday was not run of the mill start for Gunner Stockton against a 3-4 Florida team. He grew up a Georgia fan. His family attended the Georgia-Florida game from time to time.

It was at the 2010 game, one Georgia lost in overtime, where his grandfather passed away in the parking lot after the game. His reported last words were about maligned Georgia defensive coordinator Todd Grantham. Lawrence Stockton was just 63.

The elder Stockton was a tried and true Georgia fan. One that would’ve been so very proud of how his grandson delivered a 24-20 win in his first start against hated Florida.

“It means a lot,” Stockton said. “My family, we have some history with this game. Unfortunately, I lost my granddad. But just coming into it, I had a lot of emotion, and I was just really excited just to be able to play in this game. Since every year, it’s just been really special to come down here and play in it.”

Photo of the day

Georgia running back Chauncey Bowens (33) reacts after scoring on a 36-yard go-ahead touchdown run during the fourth quarter against Florida in a NCAA game at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 24-20. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Quote of the day

Smart on Stockton taking a knee to ice the game instead of scoring, like he did against Auburn:

“We got it fixed this time ... To a lot of bettors’ dismay, we fixed it.”

Auburn parts ways with head coach Hugh Freeze

Another SEC head coach has bit the dust.

Auburn parted ways with Hugh Freeze Sunday afternoon, the conference’s fourth head coaching job to become available this season.

The news came after Auburn’s latest SEC loss, as the Tigers lost 10-3 to Kentucky at home. Auburn dropped to 1-5 in SEC play and is 4-5 on the season.

Freeze went 15-19 in his time running the program, which started with the 2023 season. Auburn was just 6-16 in SEC games under Freeze.

