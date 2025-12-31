Tuesday provided the renewal of a UGA tradition. There was a period for the media to watch the Bulldogs practice, and that time was taken up by the team doing yoga.

That’s not as interesting as a normal practice -- such as what we saw in Athens on Saturday. But, there are still a couple of takeaways from seeing UGA in its most-relaxed moment of the week.

First of all, we spotted Colbie Young out there. His presence provided a visual that seemed to confirm what he told us during Media Day on Tuesday morning -- that he’s once again healthy and ready to play.

We also saw strength coach Scott Sinclair operating in the middle of the practice field providing an assist to the instructor and making sure the players were perfecting their technique. It was a commitment to precision that resembles how this team approaches every other task it faces.

I also like seeing UGA in this moment because the soft-spoken nature of the yoga session stands in sharp contrast to its typical intensity. Yet the low key vibe is probably appropriate for this stage of the week.

The physical practices are done. The gameplanning is too. If UGA isn’t ready by now, then it’s too late.

Of course, we expect them to be quite ready, and the looks on their faces on Tuesday makes it seem that, for them, game day can’t get here soon enough.

Check out the rest of our coverage below.

Trivia time

Who was named the Most Valuable Player for Georgia’s last Sugar Bowl victory?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Ellis Robinson IV a ‘Top Dawg’ on Georgia defense

Georgia’s defense is on a roll, and no player represents why more than Ellis Robinson IV.

“He’s definitely become a top corner in the nation,” UGA safety KJ Bolden said Tuesday at the Sugar Bowl media day at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel.

“He loves to go against the best receivers every day, and he loves to compete, talk — he might talk smack with you.”

There wasn’t a whole lot for Robinson to say last season, however, as he was staring down the barrel of the dreaded “bust” label after not living up to the recruiting hype.

Robinson, signed out of the prestigious IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., as the No. 1-ranked cornerback per the 247Sports Composite rankings, and the No. 2 overall player in the nation in the 2024 Class, simply didn’t have the necessary physicality his first year on campus.

It led to an unexpected redshirt season, as Robinson appeared in just four games and played 51 defensive snaps for the 2024 Bulldogs.

One year later, Robinson is living up to his No. 1 jersey number as a finalist for the FWAA Freshman Defensive Player of the Year and cornerstone to UGA’s ascending defense.

CFB weekly bowl results

Final

JLab Birmingham Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State, 29-10

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl: Louisiana Tech over Coastal Carolina, 23-14

Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl: Illinois over Tennessee, 30-28

Valero Alamo Bowl: TCU over USC, 30-27 (OT)

Wednesday

ReliaQuest Bowl: Iowa vs. Vanderbilt, noon

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl: Arizona State vs. Duke, 2 p.m.

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl: Michigan vs. Texas, 3 p.m.

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl: Nebraska vs. Utah, 3:30 p.m.

Cotton Bowl (CFP): Miami vs. Ohio State, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Orange Bowl (CFP): Oregon vs. Texas Tech, noon

Rose Bowl (CFP): Alabama vs. Indiana, 4 p.m.

Sugar Bowl (CFP): Ole Miss vs. Georgia, 8 p.m.

Intel on the Georgia football early enrollees sounds promising

The Class of 2026 early enrollees haven’t been with Georgia football long for the Sugar Bowl practices, but they’ve already made an impact.

DawgNation compiled several intriguing layers of feedback regarding the new faces on the team this month. Kirby Smart said there were nine 2026 signees already embedded with the team, but didn’t name them.

To the best of our knowledge, these nine Bulldogs have already been going through bowl prep for Ole Miss.

WR Craig Dandridge

WR Ryan Mosley

TE Lincoln Keyes

IOL Zykie Helton

IOL Ekene Ogboko

DL Valdin Sone

DL PJ Dean

LB Nick Abrams II

DB Tyriq Green

The team-wide media availability allowed for an opportunity to gather significant insights into the nine and the impressions they have made so far.

Photo of the day

Scott Sinclair, Director of Strength & Conditioning, instructs as players participate in a yoga session during the media viewing portion of practice ahead of Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome, Tuesday, December 30, 2025, in New Orleans. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Quote of the day

Coach Kirby Smart on the keys to victory

“Being in shape is one, (and) being focused, and understanding this is a business trip and you’re here for a purpose.”

Dontrell Glover admits his surprise

Dontrell Glover has been a real success story for most of his freshman season at Georgia.

Despite arriving at Georgia this summer, one of only four freshmen who didn’t enroll early, Glover was able to carve out a starting spot for himself on the Georgia offensive. The freshman from Langston Hughes High School started 11 of his 13 games for Georgia at right guard.

“As a freshman coming in May and getting a starting position, it was surprising,” Glover said on Tuesday.

Glover was not some highly touted recruit, nor does he possess the freakish measurables that fellow freshman Juan Gaston did.

Yet it was Glover who really helped stabilize the offensive line.

“He comes from a really good high school program,” offensive line coach Stacy Searels said of Glover. “I’ve watched those guys practice there at that high school. It was a demanding practice. Coming to Georgia, it’s similarly very physical and demanding. He transitioned very well.”

Trivia answer

George Pickens