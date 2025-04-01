This week, I’ve invited the DawgNation Daily audience to participate in a preseason prediction exercise involving some Over/Unders for the upcoming season.

Over/Under for UGA’s offense: 35.5 points per game

Over/Under for UGA’s defense: 16.5 points per game allowed

Over/Under for Gunner Stockton: 26.5 touchdown passes

Over/Under for Nate Frazier: 809.5 rushing yards

Over/Under: 3.5 first-team All-SEC selections

I think this will be a fun way to judge the mood of DawgNation ahead of the upcoming season. I’ll share the responses I receive on a future episode of our show.

Also, for the rest of the news around UGA, check out our coverage below.

Trivia time

Question: What is Drew Bobo’s hometown?

Answer at the bottom of the newsletter.

Kirby Smart reveals key characteristic for Ellis Robinson

Georgia fans would love to see former 5-star cornerback Ellis Robinson make the jump to start alongside Daylen Everette in is second season in Athens.

Robinson is competing for the CB2 role against older corners like Demello Jones and Daniel Harris this spring. With Everette recovering from hernia surgery, Kirby Smart has been able to evaluate all three cornerbacks with even more reps than usual.

There are plenty of ways to compliment a former No. 2 overall player in a recruiting class, but none might be more encouraging for UGA fans to hear about Robinson’s personality than what Smart said the other day.

“Yeah, he’s playing good, he’s practicing good, he’s competing,” Smart said of Robinson. “So I’m pleased. What I like about Ellis is he competes. He competes for the ball and it bothers him when people catch the ball on him.”

Another injury stressing Georgia OL even further

One of Georgia’s least-experienced positiong groups entering the 2025 season is its offensive line. It’s losing four starters from 2024 to the NFL Draft, leaving only Earnest Greene II.

Many expected Daniel Calhoun to fill one of Georgia’s starting roles this season. That would ideally start with a strong spring practice, but Calhoun will now be sidelined through the rest of spring by a foot injury.

That leaves yet another hole in the offensive line that position coach Stacy Stearels will look to address with one of his young players.

“We have four starters from last year that we have to replace, and people have to step up,” Bobo said. “But it’s just an everyday grind to learn how to run the ball better. It’s not going to happen overnight. We’ve got to put in the work just to get better over time. As spring ball comes, summer, watching film, and then fall camp, we’ve just got to put in the work to get better at running the ball.”

For a deeper look at all of the young offensive linemen that could step up, check out the DawgNation story below.

Diamond Dawgs trying to hat trick Texas

Georgia has the chance to welcome Texas to the SEC with road wins in football, basketball and baseball this year. The DIamond Dawgs will open a top-5 series at Texas this weekend, the highest-ranked series in the country this weekend.

All eyes were on Austin for a top-5 football showdown in October where the top-ranked Longhorns were favored by 4.5 points. The Bulldogs dominated iwth a 30-15 win that day.

Then Georgia basketball rolled into Austin a 5.5-point underdog on March 1 before leacing with an 83-67 win.

Baseball could be Georgia’s most dominant team to play Texas yet this year. The Bulldogs are 28-2 and 8-1 in the SEC. They share first place with three other teams in the confernce, including Texas.

Photo of the Day

Drew Bobo is a 3-star OL in the class of 2022. He is the son of former Georgia QB and OC Mike Bobo. (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

Viral Dawg of the Day

Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker has been receiving NFL hype since his high school days. The former 5-star talent is now expected to be one of the first two Bulldogs drafted in a few weeks.

Walker’s athleticism, versatility and physicality make him one of the most feared defenders in this draft class.

For those who miss being amazed by Walker on Saturdays, we recommend you take next 1:19 to stop and watch NFL Draft expert Daniel Jeremiah break down what makes Walker so elite.

Quote of the Day

“He’s fun to coach. He works really hard,” Kirby Smart said of Drew Bobo. “He’s the only player on the team, or at least on the offensive line, that covers down 30 and 40 yards every play. I mean, you can pick out a play in practice, and he’s running to the ball. He covers people up really well. He’s got great quickness. He continues to work on his strength and power. He’s been more consistent with his snaps, and he is bright.

“He understands what we’re trying to do offensively, and he knows where to point, who to work to as an offensive line.”

Trivia answer

Auburn, Alabama