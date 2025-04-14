Believe it or not, there was a UGA spring game played on Saturday.

G-Day looked like it always has, an actual intrasquad scrimmage, without the on-field TV crews or any television or streaming broadcast coming from Sanford Stadium. But the Bulldogs had some other different looks take the field on Saturday that Georgia fans ought to get excited about.

Several transfers showed out, some youngin’s have appeared to grow up over the offseason and several questions were answered by the end of spring practice.

But there are plenty more questions to ask before we see Bulldogs between the hedges again on August 31.

Trivia time: Guess the player

I’m in a gaming mood today, so let’s switch it up a little. You get three clues to guess the current Georgia player, who will be revealed at the bottom of the newsletter.

Position: OLB

Year: Junior

Hometown: Thomasville, Ga.

Happy guessing!

G-Day in key statistics

If you couldn’t watch the game on Saturday, the first thing we implore you do is watch some of the highlights from DawgNation’s YouTube.

You can also check out some of the key individual statistics, ranging from encouraging to head-scratching, from G-Day.

QB Gunner Stockton: 17/34, 309, 2 TD, 1 INT

QB Ryan Puglisi: 23/49, 224, 2 TD, 1 INT

WR London Humphreys: 4 receptions, 77 yards, 2 TD

WR Dillon Bell: 5 receptions, 78 yards

RB Nate Frazier: 6 rushes, 13 yards, 1 TD

RB Bo Walker: 8 rushes, 52 yards, 2 receptions, 19 yards

QB Question Marks?

One of DawgNation’s Mike Griffith’s biggest questions entering the summer surround the quarterbacks.

Not necessarily who will start between Gunner Stockton and Ryan Puglisi.

But are either of them good enough to lead Georgia back to an SEC Championship, much less another national title?

Both quarterbacks had strong moments on Saturday, but interceptions and lackluster completion percentages weren’t signs of bona fide starters ready to roll in Georgia’s quarterback room.

More from Mike’s concerns and perspective can be read here.

Diamond Dogs Roast Hogs

Georgia baseball’s weekend started with a 13-3 grilling at the hands of No. 1 Arkansas.

Then the Diamond Dogs bounced back with a 7-6 win on Saturday, setting up a Sunday rubber match with a chance to knock off the top-ranked team in the country at home. The Bulldogs and Razorbacks dealt blows and needed three extra innings for a final decision.

That was when catcher Henry Hunter finally sent everyone home, launching a towering walk-off homer to center field to end the series. UGA, now 10-5 in the SEC at the conference schedule’s halfway point, will await its new national ranking.

Photo of the Day

Georgia Red Team quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) huddles with teammates during the second half of the G-Day spring football game Saturday, April 12, 2025 at Sanford Stadium in Athens. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution) (Daniel Varnado /AJC Freelancer)

Viral Dawg of the Day

This ain’t the first time Georgia has sent a higher-ranked Arkansas team back to Fayetteville with a walk-off homer. Some Bulldog baseball fans might remember the last time the Hogs came to Athens in 2023, ranked No. 5.

Georgia was unranked that year and eventually missed the NCAA Tournament, but not before sweeping Arkansas at Foley Field. It ended with a walk-off bomb -- much like the one Henry Hunter hit yesterday -- off the batter’s eye in center field.

Quote of the Day

Kirby Smart on the QB battle on G-Day:

“Both did some good things and both did some poor things, which, when you get in a game environment, they need that. They need a game environment, they need a pocket, they need live, they need to play football.

“And they continue to get better. They understand they have some weapons on the outside. We have to rely on those guys to be able to make some plays, and I think both of those guys understand the offense. Ryan’s come a long way in what was really his first spring, and he made some nice throws.”

Guess that player

Gabe Harris, Jr.