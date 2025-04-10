Georgia’s race for 5-star quarterback Jared Curtis has reached the “X days left” stage. The top quarterback of the 2026 class (247 Composite) is slated to make a decision between Georgia and Oregon on May 5, less than a month out.

In other 5-star news, cornerback Ellis Robinson spoke with the media Tuesday night and delivered some truths that Georgia fans ought to hear. Some of Dawg Nation was worried that a 5-star recruit like Robinson would transfer after limited playing time last season, but the cornerback appears to be in it for the long haul.

Robinson also spoke about his path of improvement to seeing the field more while Texas A&M receiver Noah Thomas heaped praises on him. Thomas also is trying to make a name for himself in Athens, and he shared why his former SEC experience has made the transition to Georgia easier than it could have been.

Trivia time

Question: What current Georgia player shares a jersey number with Kirby Smart?

Answer at the bottom of the newsletter.

5-star QB nearing his final decision: Dawgs or Ducks?

The news mill on 5-star quarterback Jared Curtis’ recruitment continues to turn, and his road to either Georgia or Oregon appears to be down to its final stop now.

Curtis seems to be done with visits to both school before his announced decision on May 5. Curtis had initially planned to visit UGA for G-Day on Saturday but the high school senior will go to his prom instead.

Georgia and Oregon can continue to contact Curtis and attempt to sway his decision over next couple of months. But the time for emotionally swaying a recruit by creating a homelike atmosphere and finding creative ways to make campus look like the greatest college town on the planet are done until Curtis is a Dawg or a Duck.

Curtis decommitted from Georgia on October 17, 2024, and reopened his recruitment. The talented gunslinger from Nashville, Tennessee, whittled his decision down to Georgia and Oregon recently.

Oregon is believed by man to have more extra-NIL resources due to its extensive Nike connections, but Georgia is closer and Curtis speaks at length about he and his family have felt at home in Athens.

How Ellis Robinson dealt with sitting his freshman season

Ellis Robinson’s freshman season did not go the way he expected because it went how most freshman years go.

Robinson walked onto Georgia’s campus one of the highest-ranked signees in program history. But the 5-star cornerback played in just four games last season, sitting behind veterans like Daylen Everette, Daniel Harris and others.

“I knew Georgia was just gonna be work,” Robinson said on Tuesday. “Every day is just nothing but competition. The man across from you, the man in the room, there’s nothing but competition. So it’s just coming in as a freshman, just doing what I have to do, just working, really.

“I didn’t get what I really expected my freshman year, but at the end of the day, I’m still getting developed and everything.”

Robinson will try to continue improving his physicality as a tackler, forging himself into a more complete SEC defender. The cornerback’s work ethic ought to encourage Georgia fans worried he was headed for the portal like some high-ranked recruits do after fighting for playing time.

Why Noah Thomas is ready for immediate transfer impact

We’ve seen it before where a transfer receives 5-star-level hype by media throughout the summer months in his first season at a program at Georgia. Behind the scenes, though, a transfer is trying to weather a massive culture shock while learning a new scheme in time to be one of the best players on the field by the fall.

Noah Thomas does not see himself being that transfer. The Texas A&M import spoke on his time becoming battle-tested in the SEC, and that while Georgia practices still daunted him, they weren’t completely adverse to his past reality.

“Yeah, I was spooked by the little microphone, you know, on there chatting and stuff,” Thomas said on Tuesday. “But no, it was cool. I mean, I don’t take anything to heart that he says. I know that if he’s on you, he just wants you to be better. He sees the potential in you. I played for Jimbo Fisher as well, so Jimbo, hoo-wee, he had some tough practices and some words for me.”

Thomas’ massive frame should add a good weapon to a Georgia receiver room looking to bounce back from an inconsistent 2024. Thomas, along with fellow transfer Zachariah Branch and some of the talent in place, could make for a fatal combination by the fall.

“I’ve never seen a guy with long arms like that and that tall,” wide receiver Sacovie Whtie said. “And him and Colbie on each side of the field, I love it. And then you got me and Zach in the slot. The defenses are gonna have to worry about that.”

Photo of the Day

5-star CB Ellis Robinson IV and 4-star QB Ryan Puglisi made another return trip to check out UGA on Saturday, January 14, 2023, for the back-to-back national title celebration. (Courtesy photo) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Viral Dawg of the Day

Georgia basketball’s superstar freshman Asa Newell is officially on to bigger and better things. The 6-11 center declared for the NBA Draft on Wednesday, marking yet another member of Georgia’s 2024 team that won’t be returning next season.

Georgia fans expected Newell’s decision, of course, as the prospect was considered a one-and-done type of talent before he ever stepped on campus. While some players have received mixed reactions online for their decisions to transfer, Newell’s announcement was welcomed with general positive from Bulldog fans.

“I’d just say the college experience was amazing,” Newell said following Georgia’s season-ending loss to Gonzaga. “Wearing the G on my chest, it’s something I’ll never take for granted. I’m just so blessed to have teammates and a wonderful coach, Coach White, helping me through the process. And I’ll just take it all in.”

Quote of the Day

“Me and Ellis go up a lot,” UGA wide receiver Noah Thomas said. “Ellis is, man, he’s a problem. I can’t wait to see him lock up some wide receivers this year and go ball out.”

Trivia answer

London Humphreys (No. 16)