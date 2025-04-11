Spring football has been a given for years in college football, but as the landscape continues to change, one thing we’ve learned is to take nothing for granted.

So when Kirby Smart announced that Georgia would both have a spring event -- many schools cancelled their pre-summer rituals altogether -- and that it would be an actual scrimmage, unlike other schools, we’re pretty happy about that around here at DawgNation.

The game will not be televised, a sure disappointment for fans all over the world. But that appears to be a byproduct of that summer transfer portal, lest a sleeping giant third-stringer dominate on TV in the spring game and leave for a starting job elsewhere when the portal re-opens.

It’s a lot of change in college football, but just for this Saturday, let’s do our best to enjoy a Saturday in Athens. Here’s a look at all you need to know for G-Day 2025.

Trivia time

Question: How tall is the tallest player on Georgia’s roster, and who is it?

Answer at the bottom of the newsletter.

How to tune in

Obviously, the best way to enjoy the G-Day experience is to be there in Athens. That isn’t as tall of an order for. the spring game as any in the fall would be, as tickets are a much more affordable $10 apiece.

As for when to tune in, the game is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Fans can still listen to play-by-play coverage (yes, Munson-style) on Georgia’s radio broadcast.

And of course, your friendly neighborhood DawgNation team will deliver the public service of live coverage in various forms and mediums from Sanford Stadium.

Position Battles!

G-Day is still the longest look that most of the world gets at Georgia’s progress in certain position battles until game action begins. Here’s a look at some of the key position battles, along with who to watch/listen for on Saturday.

QB: Gunner Stockton, Ryan Pulisi

OL: Bo Hughley, Jahzare Jackson, Michael Uini, Micah Morris

CB: Daniel Harris, Demello Jones, Ellis Robinson

S: Joenel Aguero, Jacorey Thomas, Zion Branch, Adrian Maddox, Jaden Harris

Zooming in on the QB

Gunner Stockton, by many accounts, seems to have the lead in Georgia’s quarterback battle entering G-Day. He’s been at Georgia longer than Puglisi, he has more game experience and the team speaks of him as the No. 1 guy in the locker room.

But the Bulldogs speak plenty of highly of Puglisi, too. The redshirt freshman seems poised to make a run for Stockton’s position, as long as he can deliver on some of the things said about him that make him stand out.

Teammates spoke about how quickly Puglisi had learned the playbook over the last couple of years, to the point that receiver London Humphreys said he could teach it. Others complimented his competitiveness and leadership, which seems through when he speaks.

“Any time you get to wear pads and play in Sanford Stadium in front of your fans and stuff like that is a blessing,” Puglisi said on Tuesday. “So, I think just being able to go out there and soak up the moment, play with my guys around me, and obviously that’s a quarterback’s job, it’s just your job to serve others. So, whatever I have to do out there is just to serve others and get the ball to the playmakers.”

Photo of the Day

Georgia freshman OT Jahzare Jackson (64) in the huddle next to 6-foot-7 Jamal Merriweather (72) and 6-foot-4 Colton Heinrich (82) in the 2024 season opener against Clemson. The 6-foot-10 Jackson (listed height) is a massive new part of the UGA offensive line. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Viral Dawg of the Day

Georgia fans looking to have some fun at the expense of Alabama fans need to look no further than Augusta National Golf Club. The Masters started yesterday and Georgia’s Harris English broke into the top 10 by the end of the day while Alabama’s Nick Dunlap had one of the worst Masters rounds in recent memory.

Dunlap finished in last with a 90 after round one. That’s 18 strokes over par.

Just a little Twitter fuel for those Dawg fans who feel like they haven’t taken a shot at the Tide in a minute.

Quote of the Day

“I mean, he’s going to be a dawg. He already is a dawg, you know? He’s a freak athlete,” running back Cash Jones said of Nate Frazier. “I think he’s worked on his ball security, his alignments, assignments, you know, working on his details. I’ve been trying to help him with, like, little stuff here and there, but he’s going to have a heck of a year this year.”

Trivia answer

Jahzare Jackson, 6-foot-10