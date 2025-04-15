I’ve been consistent in my belief that Gunner Stockton has the potential to be successful, but Georgia fans should be patient with him as he develops.

I said that after Georgia lost his first start vs. Notre Dame, and I also said the same thing when he stepped in for Carson Beck and played the hero in UGA’s come-from-behind win against Texas in the SEC championship.

Saturday’s G-Day scrimmage was the next step in his development. It was a chance to demonstrate all he’s learned about being UGA’s quarterback.

The good news is Stockton mostly looked the part on Saturday.

The even better news is this season’s schedule provides him with a slow buildup to prepare for the biggest games.

Based on what we’ve seen so far, when those moments arrive, we have reason to believe that Stockton could thrive.

Georgia football stock report

It’s officially tim to start talkin’ until August 31, and one thing we love to speculate about throughout the summer months is the health of key position groups.

One DawgNation stock report speculates some controversial negative trends while several position groups have held their stock and others have soared. Here’s a look at Georgia’s positional stock entering the summer.

QB: Down

RB: Down

WR: Up

TE: Up

OL: Down

DL: Even

LB: Up

DB: UP

ST: Even

Three-round mock draft has four Dawgs

Georgia will see three former players come off the board in the first three rounds of next week’s NFL Draft if CBS Sports’ recent mock is correct. The mock had three Dawgs going in the first round, but none went in the second and just one went in the third.

If that happened, it would be the fourth-straight year that Georgia has had multiple first-round draft picks. Here are the four projected selections.

No. 8 overall: EDGE Jalon Walker (Carolina Panthers)

No. 17 overall: EDGE Mykel Williams (Cincinnati Bengals)

No. 24 overall: S Malaki Starks (Minnesota Vikings)

No. 91 overall: OG Tate Ratlledge (Baltimore Ravens)

Kirby on the job-hunting Volunteer

As great as spring games are, undoubtedly the biggest college football news last week was former Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava’s decision to leave the school after two years in Knoxville. It was reported that Iamaleava asked for a $2 million-ish bonus than Tennessee was not willing to pay, sending the incumbent starter to the transfer portal.

Well, Kirby Smart was asked about his thoughts on the situation on G-Day. The head coach has not been quiet about his opinions on NIL and its toxic effect on college football.

But Kirby was decidedly less opinionated on Tennessee’s exact situation after Georgia’s spring game.

“I don’t know enough about that situation to fairly comment on it,” Smart said. “I mean, I basically know what you guys know. And then you don’t know what’s real, what’s being reported, what’s being leaked, what are the reasons for all of it? Again, I’m worried about my house, and I try to control what goes on in my house. I can’t worry about everybody else’s house. So the climate is different. But again, I’m focused on the kids we got who wanna be here.”

Photo of the Day

Georgia’s Black Team’s CJ Wiley (6) makes a leaping catch over Georgia’s Red Team’s Maurice Hayes (18) during the first half of the G-Day spring football game Saturday, April 12, 2025 at Sanford Stadium in Athens. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution) (Daniel Varnado /AJC Freelancer)

Viral Dawg of the Day

It was also ring season for Georgia on Saturday, as hey received their SEC Championship bling. The new SEC Championship rings brought in a lot of ooh’s and ah’s talong with a reminder that last season, despite no national championship or CFP run, was not a total disappointment.

Quote of the Day

Kirby Smart on transfer WR’s Zachariah Branch and Noah Thomas after G-Day:

“They’re learning the offense. I mean, kind of what I mentioned with those six or seven there, they’re in that number of guys that have to continue to grow and understand. Zach missed two or three practices that probably hurt him in terms of getting reps and understanding the offense. You can’t just say, ‘I’m going to learn it and go out there and do it. You have to rep it. You gotta go out there and physically do it, and he missed, I think, two of the last three practices or three of the last four practices and then was able to go today.

