Good morning DawgNation! The transfer portal opens today and will remain open until April 25.

UGA probably has at least a couple of needs it would like to meet -- perhaps most notably at outside linebacker/edge rusher.

The Bulldogs seemingly like what they have in Quintavious Johnson, a second-year player who appeared in 12 games in 2024. However, they also lost Damon Wilson to Missouri during the winter portal session and would still like to replace him.

On the other hand, Georgia still likely needs at least a couple of departures. When the season kicks off, it’s believed teams must have a roster of no more than 105 players. UGA probably needs some attrition to comply with the new rule once it takes effect.

There could also be some surprises too, so stay close to DawgNation for all your coverage -- including the stories below.

The mystical portal has opened

It really does sounds a little mystical... a little sci-fi, right?

Maybe all of this really is a dream, and tomorrow we’ll wake up in a world with Tennessee quarterbacks that make the Vols more hated -- not less -- a world with SEC on CBS and a postseason system that made sense, kinda.

In the event that reality is real, though, there are a few things UGA fans should know as the second transfer portal window opens until April 25.

First off, it seems Georgia’s main position of need is at the outside linebacker. It has no returning starters at the position and very little depth with playing experience, leaving a vaccuum that could be filled by a veteran living on a different campus right now.

Running back is another position lacking experienced depth. Georgia has several talented freshmen on its roster to back up Nate Frazier and Cash Jones, but a Trevor Etienne with several years of collegiate experience as a three-down back is nowhere to be found in Athens.

Projected offensive depth chart

If you’re like us, you’re already thinking about exactly what Georgia’s offense will look like when summer has come and passed.

The names and numbers could certainly switch some with a few imports and exports through the transfer portal, but Georgia seems largely set as far as personnel goes at most positions. Exact spots are up for grabs, so here is a projected pecking order for exactly what Georgia’s offensive depth will look like when they kick off 2025.

Georgia baseball runs this state

The Diamond Dawgs parlayed their winning momentum from upsetting No. 1 Arkansas at home last weekend into a 5-2 win over No. 14 Georgia Tech at Truist Park last night.

The Bulldogs homered twice in the fourth inning to make the difference, and coach Wes Johnson improved to 4-0 against the Yellow Jackets in his two seasons in Athens. The Spring Classic, an annual game that benefits Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, reported an attendance of 15,000 people at the home of the Atlanta Braves.

Kolby Branch put the game away with a two-run bomb into the seats behind left-center field.

“I’ve never done it before and it’s kind of sick to do it,” Branch said of homering in a big league ballpark. “I think it barely got over the wall, so that was cool. It counts the same way, but yeah, it was a cool moment.”

Georgia Head Coach Wes Johnson celebrates with his players after the Bulldogs defeated the Yellowjackets 5-2 on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC) (MIguel Martinez /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia commit Zech Fort on shutting down his recruitment:

“I found myself being like at home,” he said. “It felt right. The people there. Everything just felt right for my family and me. I’ve just been preparing for when I become a Georgia Bulldog and also for this season ahead. But I’ve been looking forward to every moment that’s leading up to it. So I’ll say that me and my family were definitely glad to be a part of the Georgia Bulldog family.”

“I’m not going anywhere else. I’m committed 100,000 percent to the University of Georgia.”

