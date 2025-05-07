Five-star quarterback Jared Curtis’ commitment has seemingly provided a new spark for Georgia’s recruiting.

There’s fresh buzz with UGA around at least three other five-star prospects on offense -- including offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell.

There’s also still optimism about UGA landing five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson.

Some of this is related specifically to Curtis. After all, he told DawgNation on Monday he planned on getting to work quickly on enticing other players to join him in Athens -- so much so that he plans on being on campus this weekend for Cantwell’s pivotal visit.

However, this is also perhaps bigger than one player. It’s potentially symbolic that the Bulldogs intend to go “all in” with their 2026 class.

How many other big names can they land? It will be fun to find out.

Trivia time

There is only one SEC school that has lost multiple transfers to Georgia’s roster. Which school is it, and for bonus points, who are the players?

Happy guessing! Answer at the bottom of the newsletter.

Jackson Cantwell: Georgia’s next 5-star target

Georgia will try to keep its momentum on the recruiting trail rolling with 5-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell.

Cantwell is set to choose between UGA, Miami, Ohio State and Oregon on Tuesday, May 13. He was originally set for April 30 before pushing the date back so he could visit Georgia one last time in the spring.

Now, Cantwell might be Georgia’s top recruiting priority. The No. 1-rated prospect in 247Sports’ Composite rankings for the 2026 class has already been called out by Jared Curtis since his commitment on Monday.

“Very big, gotta have somebody to protect me,” Curtis told DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell. “So I love Jackson, I’ve talked to Jackson a couple times, and I’m excited to get to meet him and talk to him in person for the first time. So I’m excited.”

Tyler Atkinson: Another 5-star name to know

Atkinson’s name isn’t swirling quite as much as the Grayson High School product has not yet set a commitment date.

But the 5-star linebacker is one of the top players in this 2026 class and is expected to be yet another recruiting battle between Oregon and Dan Lanning and Georgia and Kirby Smart.

Atkinson is a Georgia native, giving the Bulldogs a similar leg up in the familiarity department to what they had in Curtis’ recruitment. But every recruit has different standards, and there is lots of time left in Atkinson’s decision-making process.

Until that time gets closer, familiarize yourself with one of the top prospects from the state of Georgia in recent years.

In other sports...

Georgia softball deserves its flowers in the DawgNation Newsletter this morning, but not for their southern hospitality.

The Bulldogs, who are hosting the 2025 SEC Tournament at Jack Turner Stadium, played the tournament’s first game against Kentucky. UGA was not the kindest of hosts, though, as it run-ruled the Wildcats 8-0 in five innings.

Georgia advanced to the second round to face Arkansas, the No. 5 seed in the fiercely competitive SEC Tournament field.

Georgia baseball is preparing for a visit to No. 23 Alabama this weekend. The Diamond Dawgs are trying to earn a top-eight national seed in the NCAA Tournament, and a series in in Tuscaloosa would go a long way towards reaching that.

Here’s a look at what Georgia can do in its last two SEC series to earn a national seed, clinching home-field advantage through the first two rounds of the postseason.

Photo of the Day

5-star OT Jackson Cantwell is currently rated as the nation's No. 1 OT prospect and the No. 3 overall recruit in the 2023 class on the 247Sports Composite rankings. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Quote of the Day

Jared Curtis on what the biggest factor was in his decision to come to Georgia:

“I just have a really good relationship with all the coaches. I think that was probably the biggest factor.”

Viral Dawg of the Day

Former UGA star receiver George Pickens was part of a blockbuster NFL trade announced Wednesday morning. Pickens is headed to the Dallas Cowboys, joining forces with fellow superstar Ceedee Lamb in the wide receiver room.

Social media didn’t take long to react to the news, but Lamb was as fast as anyone around 7 a.m.

Lamb posted a waving GIF from the Simpsons, welcoming Pickens to Texas.

No caption, no other words, just action. Very Pickens-esque.

Trivia answer

Vanderbilt (London Humphreys, Micah Bell)