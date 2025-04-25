They did it. They actually did it.

If you don’t already know what we’re talking about, you probably made the responsible decision to be in bed by 9:30 p.m. last night.

Because it was soon after that the Atlanta Falcons did something they had never done before in their 59-year history: draft a Georgia Bulldog with their first-round pick.

The Falcons selected Jalon Walker at 15, one of three Bulldogs picked in the first round in a strong showing from UGA.

For more on the draft, check out our latest coverage below.

Trivia time: Finish the quote

I’m going to start a famous Georgia quote. It’s your job to finish the drill. Here goes:

“These kids believed. They never stopped ________ wood. And they just keep the ____ thing the ____ thing.”

Happy guessing!

A quick recap of UGA’s Round 1

Georgia entered the first round hoping to see three defenders with new NFL homes by the end of the night.

The Bulldogs were happy to see just that, as Mykel Williams, Jalon Walker and Malaki Starks all heard their names called before Thursday came to a close.

Here’s a quick reminder of where everyone went before we go any further.

Mykel Williams: San Francisco 49ers (Rd 1, No. 11 overall)

San Francisco 49ers (Rd 1, No. 11 overall) Jalon Walker: Atlanta Falcons (Rd 1, No. 15 overall)

Atlanta Falcons (Rd 1, No. 15 overall) Malaki Starks: Baltimore Ravens (Rd 1, No. 27 overall)

Williams became the first Bulldog drafted this season and the highest Bulldog drafted since Travon Walker’s No. 1 overall selection in 2022.

Walker made Falcons history, a mentioned above, but will also get to play his home games just 281 miles from his hometown in Salisbury, North Carolina. He’ll also play in his home state every season when the Falcons play the Carolina Panthers.

And Starks made some history of his own as the highest-drafted UGA defensive back in the Kirby Smart era. The former five-star and Freshman All-American quickly became a leader on Georgia’s defense and will now join one of the top units in the NFL.

What’s coming on Day 2?

We have a long day of drafting ahead, as rounds two and three will be completed on Friday.

There aren’t loads of Bulldogs expected to go in the next couple rounds, but there are several that could make for another strong showing from Georgia by hearing their names called.

Here’s a look at a few of the top remaining graded Bulldogs on the draft board.

A look back: Every first-rounder of the Kirby Smart era

Georgia reached 20 first-round selections since Kirby Smart was hired in 2016, an average of two first-rounders per year. That included a No. 1 overall pick when Travon Walker went to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022.

Here are all 20 first-rounders from the Kirby Smart era.

2018: LB Roquan Smith

LB Roquan Smith 2018: OG Isaiah Wynn

OG Isaiah Wynn 2018: RB Sony Michel

RB Sony Michel 2019: CB Deandre Baker

CB Deandre Baker 2020: OT Andrew Thomas

OT Andrew Thomas 2020: OT Isaiah Wilson

OT Isaiah Wilson 2021: CB Eric Stokes

CB Eric Stokes 2022: DE Travon Walker

DE Travon Walker 2022: DT Jordan Davis

DT Jordan Davis 2022: LB Quay Walker

LB Quay Walker 2022: DT Devonte Wyatt

DT Devonte Wyatt 2022: S Lewis Cine

S Lewis Cine 2023: DT Jalon Carter

DT Jalon Carter 2023: OT Broderick Jones

OT Broderick Jones 2023: LB Nolan Smith

LB Nolan Smith 2024: TE Brock Bowers

TE Brock Bowers 2024: OT Amarius Mims

OT Amarius Mims 2025: DE Mykel Williams

DE Mykel Williams 2025: LB Jalon Walker

LB Jalon Walker 2025: S Malaki Starks

Photo of the Day

Viral Dawg of the Day

There were incredible reactions to the Jalon Walker news all over social media on Thursday night, but I am yet to see a reaction that topped the DawgNation Cruise 2025 NFL Draft Party.

Georgia fans erupted as Walker officially joined the Dirty Birds, staying in the state and in red and black for the foreseeable future. The Falcons might have regained a bunch of fans last night.

Quote of the Day

Malaki Starks on new teammate and former Bulldog Roquan Smith’s compliments of Starks:

“A guy like that talking about me like that, and I get to go in and learn from him as well. Go under his wing, and he’s a great leader, he’s a great guy, he’s a great ball player, so just to be able to be a sponge and learn from him and learn all the ways that he’s been able to take to the Ravens and change the defense. I’m excited.”

Finish the quote

chopping, main, main