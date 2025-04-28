We’re back after another wonderful DawgNation Cruise. It was a great experience, and I wish you could’ve been there!
While on board, we announced the dates for our 2026 cruise. Tune in to DawgNation Daily and I’ll tell you all about it.
There was also lots of news while we were gone.
UGA once again led the SEC with NFL draft picks -- including the Atlanta Falcons taking a former Dawg in the first round for the first time ever.
The Bulldogs added four players from the transfer portal.
But arguably, the biggest headline may have been the recent movement with five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell. This was a recruitment that I hadn’t given UGA much of a chance with, and now it might be the leader.
What a week! And I can’t wait to talk to y’all about it on Monday morning.
For the rest of the news, check out our coverage below.
Trivia time
Who was the highest-drafted Bulldog by the Falcons before Jalon Walker?
Happy guessing!
Full Draft recap
Perhaps Georgia’s top accomplishment in the draft was maintaining its single-season record for most players selected (15) from the 2022 draft. Ohio State appeared to have a chance to challenge it but saw 14 selected.
Here’s a look at where all 13 Georgia players ended up that were picked in the 2025 draft.
- Mykel Williams - San Francisco 49ers
- Jalon Walker - Atlanta Falcons
- Malaki Starks - Baltimore Ravens
- Tate Ratledge - Detroit Lions
- Dylan Fairchild - Cincinnati Bengals
- Jared Wilson - New England Patriots
- Arian Smith - New York Jets
- Trevor Etienne - Carolina Panthers
- Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins - Minnesota Vikings
- Smael Mondon - Philadelphia Eagles
- Warren Brinson - Green Bay Packers
- Dan Jackson - Detroit Lions
- Dominic Lovett - Detroit Lions
Cantwell? More like Can’tTell…
We have long appreciated the talent of 5-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell, but until last week, we didn’t spend as much emotional investment in the possibility of him choosing Georgia.
Cantwell was expected to go elsewhere — and might still be — but the elite offensive weapon made a curious announcement last week.
The 5-star pushed his commitment date back to give Georgia one last unofficial visit, once again opening the door into the dreamy realm of possibility.
Cantwell will take the unofficial visit to Athens on May 10 before announcing on May 13.
Of note, that pushed Cantwell’s announcement date back behind when No. 1 quarterback Jared Curtis announced his decision on May 5.
Another Philly Dawg
If you paid close attention to our second segment this morning, you might have realized that the Philadelphia Eagles added yet ANOTHER former Georgia defender to their roster on Saturday.
Linebacker Smael Mondon joined a litany of UGA greats in the sixth round. Here’s a look at every Philly Dawg draft pick from the past few seasons.
- 2022: DT Jordan Davis
- 2022: LB Nakobe Dean
- 2023: DT Jalon Carter
- 2023: LB Nolan Smith
- 2023: CB Kelee Ringo
- 2025: LB Smael Mondon
The Eagles also signed safety Lewis Cine last season and linebacker Azeez Ojulari this offseason.
Viral Dawg of the Day
The Philly Dawgs’ continued saga created waves of reaction throughout social media, but we’ve got to recognize the Eagles themselves for their incredible (and inevitable) photoshop work to announce another Philly Dawg pick.
Quote of the Day
UGA shortstop Kolby Branch on playing against his brother, Oklahoma second baseman Kyle Branch, this weekend:
“The [eighth] inning out there, he was hitting and I was sitting there and I almost started tearing up,” said Branch, who estimated he had 20 to 25 family members in Athens. “I was like, man, that’s my brother out there, and he’s sitting there doing the same thing I’m doing, and it’s pretty cool to see.”
Trivia answer
Scott Woerner (Rd 3)