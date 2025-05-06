Good morning DawgNation! Georgia got good news Monday evening when five-star quarterback Jared Curtis recommitted to Georgia.

The announcement was perhaps especially sweet for UGA offensive coordinator Mike Bobo after the criticism he’s received thus far this offseason.

Curtis repeatedly endorsed Bobo with his remarks in his post-commitment press conference. In doing so, Curtis made it clear the Georgia coaching staff was one of the main reasons he chose UGA.

The other interesting aspect of Curtis’ announcement is that it demonstrates that UGA is capable of winning the high-dollar recruitments that are common in the NIL age.

Of course, Curtis’ commitment Monday was just that. He can’t sign until December. However, that shouldn’t diminish the news.

Georgia had a very good day on Monday.

Check out our coverage below for the rest of the news.

What is Georgia getting in Jared Curtis?

From a talent standpoint, Curtis is one of the highest-rated players in the 2026 class. He’s known for a strong arm, versatile throwing ability on different levels and a strong complimentary running game.

“Otherworldly,” Nashville Christian coach Jeff Brothers said. “He’s just got an amazing ability to make every throw, but to make every throw catchable. So a lot of guys have big arms. You know, without naming names, you can go down the list of guys that had or have super strong arms but can’t do it because they can’t throw the underneath ball. They can’t throw the swing route, and he can throw every ball on the field, and he can throw it catchable at every level on the field.”

“I know it sounds like a lot, but it is easy to just tell the truth about Jared.”

As a player, Curtis said plenty of things after committing that ought to make Georgia fans really excited. Things that indicate a strong work ethic combined with an aggressive humility.

More on that later.

Jared Curtis: Georgia‘s 5-star QB redemption chance

If you’ve been a Georgia fan for long at all, you know that 5-star QB’s don’t have the greatest history in Athens, especially under Kirby Smart.

Smart has signed three 5-star quarterbacks out of high school in his tenure at Georgia: Jacob Eason, Justin Fields and Brock Vandagriff.

Another thing those three have in common? They all transferred to finish their career as starters elsewhere.

The path to the field appears clearer for Curtis than it was for the other three. But things are rarely as simple as they look, especially with Georgia quarterbacks, a salary cap and schools with more money than UGA will offer.

In other sports…

A quick break in the Curtis coverage is warranted is Georgia baseball and softball both have their own news cycles to mention.

Georgia softball is hosting the SEC Tournament this week and will actually open the tournament against Kentucky at 1 p.m. today. The Bulldogs are trying to show out as the host against an unbelievably fierce SEC.

Georgia baseball also made waves on Monday as it moved into the No. 1 ranking in two national polls. UGA will try to defend that ranking with a series win at Alabama this weekend.

5-star Jared Curtis is the nation's No. 1 QB prospect for 2026 for both the247Sports Composite Ranking and the On3 Industry Ranking. He's set to decide between Georgia and Oregon on May 5. (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

Jared Curtis in the integral role Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo played in his decision:

“I’d say Coach Bobo, he’s been doing it a long time,” Curtis said. “And he’s told me that he doesn’t have any desire to stop now. So I feel like he knows a lot about the game and he’ll get me to where I want to be.”

