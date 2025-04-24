One of the most exciting events in the football calendar will be kicked off at 8 p.m. tonight.

It’s the DawgNation Cruise’s 2025 Draft Party, and we’re excited to watch a new batch of Bulldogs find their NFL homes over the next couple days.

Kidding aside, this NFL Draft could be one of the biggest wins for Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs this offseason. Another massive recruiting class turned pro in an era where the talent on rosters is thinned would remind the world that there’s more to what matters about a school than NIL.

For more on the draft, check out our latest coverage below.

First round preview

We will only get the first round of the draft tonight, but by far the most exciting portion of the event every year.

It seems unlikely that any Bulldog will be picked first overall, but three Bulldogs are expected to find new homes before Saturday rolls around.

Jalon Walker, Mykel Williams and Malaki Starks are the “big three” that could add to UGA’s rising total of first-rounders.

We profiled the draft stock and standing of all three of those guys — along with plenty others on DawgNation.com — and you can check the big three out below.

What would make the draft a UGA win

No doubt, Georgia will see plenty of players drafted yet again to the NFL. But plenty ain’t enough.

The standard is still the standard in Athens, and if Georgia wants to hold as college NFL prep school, a few things need to happen in the next three days.

Here are a couple benchmarks Georgia would love to hit to keep pitching itself as a NFL prep powerhouse.

Have 3 first-rounders

Have 3 more players taken between rounds 2-3

Have 14 total players drafted

Hope Ohio State doesn’t break Georgia’s 2022 record of 15 players drafted in total

A recruiting update on 5-star Jackson Cantwell

One of UGA’s top recruiting priorities, Jackson Cantwell, made a very interesting change to his recruitment and commitment schedule this week.

The 5-star offensive lineman pushed his commitment date back from April 30 to May 13 Georgia one more unofficial visit. between Georgia, Miami, Ohio State and Oregon.

There’s an old saying in recruiting: ”Follow the visits,” and the tea leaves just shifted more into UGA’s favor after what appears to be a late push from the Bulldogs.

Georgia safety Malaki Starks (right) greets Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot during UGA's Pro Day in March. (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

We’ve got to hand this one to the Georgia football creative team for a pretty awesome NFL draft hype video. The draft is a late event, so maybe hold off until you need a pick-me-up tonight and then watch this one, voiced by Nolan Smith.

Nolan Smith to Philadelphia GM Howie Roseman, a Florida alum, after Roseman said it hurt to draft so many Bulldogs:

“You wanna win though!”

