I’ve been trying to hold off on going full NFL Draft coverage because we’re a Georgia-focused team, but it’s time to dig in on what could be a massive draft for UGA.

The truth is, these drafts mean a lot for UGA. Not just because DawgNation loves to watch the former Bulldogs dominate the next level.

More than ever, you could argue the significance of strong draft numbers and success stories in the NFL for the future of a college program. If every school is going to be limited with the amount of money it can pay its roster, things like maximizing NFL success are great ways for Georgia to set itself apart.

That’s what Kirby Smart has been doing in Athens for a decade, and we don’t expect it to change anytime soon.

For more on the draft with a splash of recruiting and more, check out our latest coverage below.

A deep dive on UGA’s Big 3 in the draft

It’s no secret that Mykel Williams, Jalon Walker and Malaki Starks are considered to be Georgia’s top three draft prospects in this class. They are the trio expected to be drafted in the first round Thursday night.

The immediate success of Williams, Walker and Starks could be key for Georgia recruiters, giving them one more selling point over other bidders as they enter the new revenue sharing world this season.

Take a deeper look at UGA’s big three and where they stand entering a life-changing Thursday night.

Why the NFL Draft will be another win for UGA

It ain’t just about the first rounders.

There are another 10 to 12 guys who have been highlighted in different mock drafts over the last couple months that very well could all become draftees by the end of the weekend.

That would mean another 13 to 15 players that Kirby Smart has plopped into the NFL ranks. Just another year of consistency in excellence, and as mentioned above, a great selling point for recruits considering UGA.

DawgNation’s Mike Griffith dove into deeper detail about how much this draft could set UGA apart from its competitors. We recommend you check out his column below, highlighting how important the next few days could be.

UGA commit shuts down recruitment

One of Georgia’s top commitments in the 2026 recruiting cycle has dug his heels in Athens.

Four-star safety Zech Fort announced he has shut down his recruitment process, strengthening his position as a future Georgia Bulldog.

“I’m ready to shut it down because I’m ready to just focus on my senior season, and also preparing to get to the next level on Georgia,” he said. “That’s what ultimately has led to my decision. There isn’t anything that gets better than playing for Georgia.”

Kirby Smart on the development of the cornerback room:

“All three of those corners have gotten better,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “I think Donte (Williams)’s done a great job with them, having a lot of confidence in those guys.”

