I think Georgia’s most interesting transfer this spring might be running back Josh McCray -- who earned MVP honors in Illinois’ Citrus Bowl win over South Carolina.

His presence could have a ripple effect felt by other Bulldogs players.

I’ve previously predicted Nate Frazier to exceed 1,000 yards rushing this season, but that’s now maybe less likely.

McCray doesn’t make Frazier less of a player, but he does diminish Frazier’s chances of being the so-called “bell cow” running back who would be granted the featured role in Georgia’s offense.

However, if Frazier’s individual stats take a dip, the collective production for the running back room could get quite a boost.

In other words, I still expect big things from Frazier, but it could be that he’ll have more help this fall than I originally anticipated.

The unbelievable NFL Draft rate under Kirby Smart

One reason that high school recruits like Frazier and veteran transfers like McCray come to Georgia is its track record in developing players for the next level.

While neither Frazier nor McCray nor anyone else in UGA’s running back room is likely to see 30 carries per game like they might at other programs, they all know the value of producing as a starter in Athens. It proves a readiness for the NFL that several front office members have recognized, but it also offers a great statistical chance of hearing your name called in the NFL Draft.

In fact, 59 of the 79 Bulldogs in the Kirby Smart era that have signed with Georgia out of high school and left Georgia for the NFL Draft have been selected. That is an eye-popping rate of 75 percent.

NIL dollars -- an area where Georgia is certainly competitive -- still speak the loudest, but numbers like that also hold a lot of weight in pulling elite talent to Athens.

Christen Miller hype loading...

Christen Miller has received lots of hype from national media members as he is positioned to make himself the next great Georgia defensive lineman.

Exactly how great Miller makes himself is up for debate, but the redshirt junior is the oldest and most experienced defensive lineman on the roster.

“I’ve seen the transition he made, the leap he made last year,” Hall said of Miller. “Y’all don’t know how much work we put into offseason last season. This year is a big year for him, a big year for our defensive line, but he’s the leader in our room, and he has some special things coming for this season.”

With three more Georgia first-rounders added to Kirby Smart’s resume, it’s natural to wonder who could make that growing list in the 2026 NFL Draft. Miller looks like a name with plenty to prove to earn that honor, but he certainly seems capable of doing so.

Georgia basketball picked up two more guard commitments yesterday, adding to a total portal number of five. Micah Millender from UTSA and Jordan Ross from St. Mary’s both reportedly made decisions to join Mike White’s team in 2025.

Georgia baseball also starts a new week inside the top 10, moving up a spot after beating Oklahoma twice last weekend. The Bulldogs are the third-highest ranked team in the SEC and are in a four-way tie for fourth place in the conference standings.

UGA will host Kennesaw State at 7 p.m. on Tuesday before visiting a struggling Missouri team this weekend.

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes on how well Georgia prepares players for the NFL after drafting three former Bulldogs last weekend:

“Obviously, I’ve been to Georgia practices a lot and been around that program a lot, and it’s unlike anything else I’ve seen live in terms of a college practice, in terms of just the intensity. (Nick) Saban at Alabama was very similar, but just the (Georgia practice) intensity, the physicality, the detail, the tempo, the whole thing, the energy … When you can go through that kind of regiment and you practice like that, you know that they’re ready."

