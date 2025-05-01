DawgNation’s recruiting insider Jeff Sentell shared good information on Wednesday about five-star quarterback Jared Curtis’ commitment.

Curtis will announce at 5:30 pm on Monday.

Everyone wants to know whether Curtis will choose Georgia or Oregon, and if we’re honest, fans are also curious as to how much it will cost. My answers to those questions are little more than educated guesses.

But nonetheless, if UGA is in the mix with Oregon, we should assume Kirby Smart’s offer is likely for multiple millions of dollars. And if Smart really is that aggressive, then it’s more than possible he could win Curtis’ pledge.

I know UGA fans want to be cautious after how some previous recruiting battles have played out, but I believe it’s time to take seriously the notion that Curtis becomes a Dawg.

Check out our coverage below for the rest of the news.

Trivia time

Who is the highest-rated QB that Georgia has ever signed out of high school?

Happy guessing! Answer at the bottom of the newsletter.

A new Jared Curtis recruiting announcement

Jared Curtis’ recruitment became a little bit more clear on Wednesday when the 5-star quarterback announced his decision time, set for May 5.

One of Georgia’s top targets for the 2026 class will announce his decision between Oregon and Georgia at 5:30 p.m. ET. It will be a traditional school ceremony for the Nashville Christian School quarterback.

For more details on Curtis’ recruitment, check out the DawgNation story below.

Malaki Starks found ‘perfect spot’ in Ravens defense

Malaki Starks’ No. 27 overall NFL Draft selection by the Baltimore Ravens could go down as one of the best value picks of the weekend.

Starks already seems comfortable in Baltimore and primed for an impressive rookie season, sliding right into a defense that loved the versatility and instincts he showed in three years at Georgia.

“You can just feel it, I talked about it earlier, when you watch Ravens football, you can feel it,” Starks said. “As soon as I walked in the room, I felt that presence, that energy. At the end of the day, I’m a guy who loves football and surrounding myself with good people and good men. I’m in the perfect spot.”

The Ravens might be even more excited about Starks, judging by the kind of remarks several front office members and coaches have already made.

“It was a great interview at the (NFL) combine, went to the Pro Day, and it was one of the best workouts I’ve seen, not just from a DB, but from a football player, in general,” Baltimore defensive coordinator Zach Orr said at a press conference on Saturday.

“When you cut on the film it’s very evident not a lot of people can do what Malaki Starks can do on the football field.”

Why you shouldn’t overlook CJ Allen

CJ Allen took little time proving himself as the future of Georgia’s linebacker corps in his freshman season. Allen was truly made a name for himself in the middle of UGA’s defense last season, but there is reason to believe the whole country could know his name by the end of next season.

Those who see Allen as the next great Georgia linebacker of the Kirby Smart era -- joining names like Roquan Smith, Nakobe Dean and Jalon Walker -- can get excited about a recent trend in Georgia linebackers.

Smith, Dean and Walker, Georgia’s three Butkus Award winners under Smart, all won the award in their third season. Allen is now in his third year in the program and is stepping into a larger leadership role on Georgia’s defense.

“My expectation is just to do whatever my team needs,“ Allen said following Georgia’s spring game. ”You know, be the leader. You know, be the vocal leader on the team. Not just on the defense but on the team. And just lead those guys the best way I can.”

Photo of the Day

Quote of the Day

Georgia baseball ace Brian Curley on how his father taught him how to visualize success as a kid on the golf course:

“When he was teaching me how to putt, he was like, ‘Before you putt, I want you to have an image of the putt dropping into the cup. Like, I want you to be able to hear it in your mind. So before you hit the putt, close your eyes and completely experience the whole putt from start to finish, and then just go out and do it.’

“And then you just flush the result. That’s the exact thing that I do for pitching.”

Viral Dawg of the Day

Georgia basketball great Anthony Edwards took another step towards becoming the next face of the NBA after leading the Minnesota Timberwolves past Lebron James, Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Edwards, ever the personality, had several quotable moments in his postgame press conference and while walking the streets of LA last night. But perhaps his funniest was a dig at the recurring “Lakers in five” joke.

“What makes it feel even better is they said Lakers in five, and the Wolves won in five, so I think that makes it feel 10 times better.”

Trivia answer

Justin Fields