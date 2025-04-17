Good morning DawgNation! Everyone seems to think UGA is in the market for at least one experienced edge rusher now that the transfer portal is officially open.

There’s new information today that suggests that is indeed Georgia’s plan.

On3’s Hayes Fawcett is reporting that former North Carolina EDGE Beau Atkinson will visit UGA — along with Ohio State — as he seeks a new college home.

Atkinson led the Tar Heels in sacks last season with 7.5. All but one of that total came in the season’s final six games.

Atkinson was also a four-star in the 247Sports composite rankings for the 2022 class and was one of the top 10 players from the state of North Carolina.

It remains to be seen if he’ll prove to be a fit with the Bulldogs, but this could be exactly the sort of player Kirby Smart is looking for.

Transfer portal tracker

There will undoubtedly be more interesting transfer portal news by the time we send this newsletter, so here’s a good baseline as to where Georgia players have decided to go after entering the portal.

UGA’s 5-star RB hits portal

It was a sad thing to see for many Georgia fans, but not incomprehensible. Branson Robinson, a former 5-star running back who signed with the Bulldogs in the 2022 recruiting class, announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Wednesday.

Robinson rarely saw the field the last two seasons, largely due to several injuries. The Mississippi native rushed for 330 yards on 68 carries in limited action as a freshman, including three touchdowns.

Robinson did not touch the ball in 2023 and had just 25 carries last season.

Georgia has plenty of depth at the running back position, though most of it has one year in the program or less.

Projected defensive depth chart

DawgNation’s Connor Riley gave us the offense yesterday, and we have the defense this morning. There are several defensive position battles taking place entering the summer months, but here are Connor’s thoughts on how each battle will shake out and which 11 Bulldogs will be on the field to kick off the 2025 season.

Quote of the Day

Kirby Smart on CB Daniel Harris’ spring practice:

“I think he’s competing harder. I think it matters to him more. He sees two really good players at the corner position with him, in Demello and Ellis, and he’s competed really hard. He’s had some plays where he’s given up balls, and he’s had some plays where he’s made them.”

