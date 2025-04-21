Have you ever found three dollar bills on the ground in the same day?

Yeah, me neither. But that’s kind of what it felt like last night when several reports surprised us with three new UGA portal additions in less than an hour.

The Bulldogs landed three guys at three key positions from three different conferences: running back Joshua McCray from Illinois, linebacker Elo Modozie from Army and defensive lineman Joshua Horton from Miami.

And in honor of the upcoming wedding season, we’re going to take a “first look” at the newest batch of Bulldogs.

Check out our latest coverage below.

Trivia time: Finish the quote

I’m going to start a famous Georgia quote. It’s your job to keep chopping and finish the drill. Here goes:

“There’s gonna be some property torn up in _______ tonight, baby!” - Kirby Smart, 2022

Happy guessing!

First look: RB Josh McCray

Some Georgia fans wanted to see one more veteran piece added to Georgia’s running back room after Branson Robinson transferred and considering starter Nate Frazier is entering his true sophomore season.

That’s McCray, a four-year Big Ten veteran who moved into a much bigger role for the Fighting Illini last season. His best performance came against South Carolina in the Cheez-It Bowl when he rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries.

McCray’s imposing 6-foot-1, 235-pound frame makes him a viable option in short yardage and goal line situations, but the Alabama native has shown he can take off, too.

McCray also led Illinois running backs with 13 receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown.

First look: LB Elo Modozie

You’d be hard-pressed to find a Georgia fan that would argue Georgia’s first-priority need for an outside linebacker in this portal window. It’s not a knock on the guys in house right now — Gabe Harris and Quintavius Johnson are well-known program guys — but there is a severe lack of game experience in the position room.

Modozie figures to change some of that. Army’s 2024 sack leader played in 23 games in his first two collegiate seasons.

Modozie logged 34 total tackles and 6.5 sacks last season. The 6-foot-3, 245-pounder was a powerful pass rusher in the AAC last season and has shown game-changing ability on special teams, too.

First look: DL Joshua Horton

Horton appears to be more of a depth piece than the other two additions. The Fairburn native and Langston Hughes High School graduate played in eight games in his true and redshirt freshman seasons.

The 6-foot-4, 295-pounder had four total tackles in five games for Miami last season. He was a 4-star prospect coming out of high school and could help the Bulldogs in jumbo sets and goal line situations.

Horton hasn’t created many highlights at the collegiate level yet, but you can watch some of his high school highlights on Hudl. Horton will enter a Georgia rotation with several established members like Christen Miller, Jordan Hall, Joseph Jonah-Ajonye and Xavier McLeod.

Photo of the Day

Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young celebrates after catching a six-yard touchdown pass against Tennessee Tech in September. (Jason Getz /McClatchy Tribune)

Viral Dawg of the Day

Modozie was the first UGA transfer in this window to post an announcement graphic, and the excitement around Dawg Nation was palpable just in the comment section. Check out the warm welcome Bulldog fans had for the outside linebacker from West Point.

Quote of the Day

Tight end Lawson Luckie on quarterback Ryan Puglisi’s starting potential:

“That dude’s bound to be successful eventually — whether it’s this year, whether it’s next year, whether it’s in the future. He’s going to be a great player. It’s just a matter of time.”

Finish the quote

Indianapolis