Today is a big day as five-star quarterback Jared Curtis is set to announce his college decision.

UGA fans seem cautiously optimistic. I’m hearing from some who believe Curtis is likely to choose the Bulldogs, but on the other hand, there are a lot of folks around Georgia who remember other recruiting battles that provided some unpleasant, last-minute surprises -- such as when five-star defensive lineman Justus Terry picked Texas over the Bulldogs.

There was also similar drama with the original announcements for five-star safety KJ Bolden and four-star wide receiver CJ Wiley, who both initially chose Florida State.

In other words, smart people seem to think tonight could be good for Georgia, but... does anybody really know for sure? I guess we’ll have to wait a few more hours to find out.

Check out our coverage below for the rest of the news.

Trivia time

Who was the first 5-star quarterback to play for Georgia under Kirby Smart?

Happy guessing! Answer at the bottom of the newsletter.

When is Curtis committing? How can you watch?

5-star quarterback and elite recruiting target Jared Curtis will make his decision at 5:30 p.m. ET at his school, Nashville Christian.

Curtis’ commitment and announcement will be streamed live on the DawgNation YouTube page. DawgNation will also have a reaction show after Curtis makes his decision public.

Curtis will choose between Georgia and Oregon, two of the biggest brands in college football. This is one of the most-watched recruiting battles in the country for the 2026 class, as some would see an Oregon win as a shift in power.

Everything you need to know about Jared Curtis

Those who followed this recruitment closely know the path was not simple.

Curtis was committed to Georgia before reopening his commitment and going on a litany of visits, with blue bloods from all over the country vying for his services.

To catch you up or refresh your memory, check out the DawgNation story below for answers or questions like:

How much could Jared Curtis cost Georgia?

What is Georgia’s back-up plan if Curtis chooses Oregon?

What factors will sway Curtis’ decision?

What are Jared Curtis’ high school stats/highlights?

Who are the other top-ranked QB prospects?

Where will Curtis fit into Georgia‘s QB room?

Georgia baseball earns NCAA Tournament spot with sweep at Mizzou

Georgia baseball is more than likely headed back to the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season under Wes Johnson.

The Bulldogs swept Missouri on Sunday to earn their 15th conference win, which is known to be the clinching number for SEC teams. UGA also took a share of third place in the SEC with the win.

Georgia will now set its sights on top-eight national seed in the tournament, which could clinch home-field advantage throughout the regional and super regional rounds. That starts with another road series at No. 18 Alabama this weekend.

Photo of the Day

5-star Jared Curtis is the nation's No. 1 QB prospect for 2026 for both the247Sports Composite Ranking and the On3 Industry Ranking. He's set to decide between Georgia and Oregon on May 5. (Courtesy photo) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Quote of the Day

Jared Curtis’ agent, Peter Webb, set the record straight on what Curtis’ decision is all about:

“If Jared was chasing the best compensation package, this may have been over a long time ago. These schools may not have even been in the finals. His interest in Georgia and Oregon – and really the difficulty in this decision – has been motivated by the relationships he’s developed during the recruiting process and the unique opportunities both programs provide.

“We won’t even know what this complete financial framework looks like until after he commits to a university.”

Viral Dawg of the Day

If high school highlights and stats aren’t enough, we encourage you to take to the social medias and find some more Curtis throwing clips.

The 5-star quarterback is a 5-star for a reason, as evidenced by highlights like this one @FSFRecruits posted on X this weekend.

Trivia answer

Jacob Eason