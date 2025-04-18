Good morning DawgNation! Our site celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

I think often about those early days. The one thing I was certain of back then is that I wanted us to be more than just a delivery system for the news.

Written stories, podcasts and videos can feel like flat, absent connection. On the other hand, when an authentic community is cultivated, the result is something three dimensional that becomes about more than just “clicks.”

Real relationships are created.

Next week is a perfect example of what I think has made DawgNation special. We’re setting sail once again for our DawgNation cruise.

I’m proud that hundreds of folks are once again joining us, and in the future, I’d love to have you with us as well.

But for now, I’ll look forward to speaking to you again when I return. Also, check out our latest coverage below.

Trivia time: Guess the player

You get three clues to guess the current Georgia player, who will be revealed at the bottom of the newsletter.

High school star rating: 5

Position: DB

Hometown: New Haven, Conn.

Happy guessing!

National media gives UGA’s NFL Draft Grades

A recent ESPN pay-site article graded the top 16 Georgia players, including their ranking as prospects compared to the entire draft class. The NFL Draft is officially less than a week out, so here are the Georgia grades.

No. 6 overall, Jalon Walker, Edge

No. 13 overall, Mykel Williams, Edge

No. 17 overall, Malaki Starks, Safety

No. 51 2nd round, Jared Wilson, OC

No. 79, 3rd round, Tate Ratledge, OG

No. 102, 4th round, Trevor Etienne, RB

No. 128, 4th round, Ty Ingram-Dawkins, Edge

No. 130, 4th round, Smael Mondon, OLB

No. 156, 4th round, Warren Brinson, DT

No. 159, 4th round, Dylan Fairchild, OG

No. 183, 5th round, Dan Jackson, Safety

No. 186, 5th round, Nazir Stackhouse, DT

No. 217, 5th round, Arian Smith, WR

No. 278, 6th round, Xavier Truss, OG

No. 303, 7th round Ben Yurosek, TE

Free agent, Dominic Lovett, WR

Tuggle, Easley hit portal

Two more Georgia Bulldogs announced decisions to enter the transfer portal yesterday. Receiver Nitro Tuggle, who entered the portal briefly in the first window before returning to Georgia, and Marques Easley will start shopping for new homes for next season.

Tuggle and Easley notoriously had driving-related arrests with a week of each other earlier in the offseason. Tuggle was arrested for reckless driving and speeding/maximum limit charges while Easley was arrested for reckless conduct and reckless driving.

Both were suspended from the program following the arrests.

Georgia baseball trying to even series at Vandy

The Diamond Dawgs struggled mightily at the plate last night in a 3-1 loss at No. 19 Vanderbilt. Commodore ace JD Thompson dealt a 120-pitch, eight-inning masterpiece where he bounced back from a leadoff homer to not allow another run the rest of the game.

“I challenged our offense a little bit tonight after the game because it was like they just thought ... this guy and this team was going to roll out over or something, and at the end of the day, that sucker dug in and started competing,” UGA coach Wes Johnson said. “And by the time it was time for us to turn on the switch, he had already got ahead of us.”

Georgia will try to even the series at 7 p.m. (streamed on SEC Network+) with junior right-hander Kolten Smith on the mound. Smith offered four scoreless innings against Vanderbilt last season and would love to deliver a similar performance.

Photo of the Day

090107 Athens, GA: Georgia head coach Mark Richt, middle and Georgia running back Knowshon Moreno , right, look on as quarterback Matthew Stafford announces that he will leave UGA early and enter the NFL draft. They announced their decisions at a 3 p.m. Stafford and Moreno both announced they would leave school early for the NFL during press conference in Athens January 7, 2009. Brant Sanderlin / bsanderlin@ajc.com /Dawgnation)

Viral Dawg of the Day

Freshman running back Bo Walker posted a highlight reel to his Twitter back in October of last year that is getting some new traffic after his impressive G-Day performance. It really is worth watching if you enjoyed Walker’s performance last Saturday, and especially if you didn’t get to see it.

Quote of the Day

Kirby Smart on young RB’s Chauncey Bowens and Bo Walker:

“I’m excited for those two. They both got better in the spring, and I thought Dwight (Phillips) had a good spring, Nate (Frazier) had a good spring, and then Cash took less reps than anybody because he’s the guy that’s had the most. But he continues to grow and get better. I’m really excited about all those backs, they had good spring practices.”

Guess that player

Ellis Robinson