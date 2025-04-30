Kirby Smart participated Tuesday in the Peach Bowl charity golf event. He, along with his partner, Gus Malzahn, finished sixth. The event was won by Mike Norvell and Urban Meyer for the second straight year.

This pleases me because I think Kirby Smart is the exact right amount of good at golf.

I want my coach to be a decent golfer. It shows that he’s social enough to make friends and confident enough to handle himself under pressure.

However, on the other hand, I don’t want my coach to be great at golf. Any coach that’s too good at golf has been on the driving range more than he’s been on the recruiting trail.

Kirby’s golf game seems to be about perfect. He’s good enough to hold his own, but he saves his brightest competitive fires for the football field.

That’s the way it should be.

Why Mykel went higher than anyone

Mykel Williams was the fifth-highest drafted Bulldog of the Kirby Smart era. No doubt, Williams’ talent and upside were massive factors, but his pro-football attitude seems likely to have jumped off the page, too.

Williams gave the kind of introductory press conference after being selected No. 11 overall by San Francisco that ought to excite 49ers fans.

Because in Williams, the NFL is getting a talented player who also loves the game of football. That passion flared as he talked about choosing to play through injury last season, a decision that is becoming increasingly unpopular for first round talents.

“I didn’t think a lot about the decision (to play),” Williams said. “If the coaches said that I could play, and it was up to me, I was going to play, it was never a doubt.

“My mentality about football is I love the game, so I’m going to play.”

What to hope for from Elo Modozie

Army transfer linebacker Elo Modozie is drawing his fair share of national media preseason hype, the greatest honor college football has to offer.

Seriously, though, Modozie is expected to step into a starting role for the Bulldogs, and a couple media members have recently expressed belief that he is up for the task.

Here are a couple quotes from recent national articles previewing what Modozie could be for Georgia’s defense this year.

From ESPN’s Eli Lederman...

“Modozie may need time to adjust to SEC football, but don’t be surprised if he ends up taking over (Mykel) Williams’ role on the edge at Georgia this fall ahead of less-proven returners like Gabe Harris Jr. and Quintavius Johnson.”

From CBS Sports’ Will Backus...

“He fills a huge need for the Bulldogs, though he’ll have to fend off veteran Gabe Harris Jr. and true freshman Isaiah Gibson -- the highest-rated edge rusher to sign with the Bulldogs in the 247Sports era -- for playing time.”

Diamond Dawgs Run This State

Georgia baseball finished its nonconference schedule last night with a 9-2 home win over Kennesaw State.

The Bulldogs improved to 6-0 against teams from the state of Georgia on the season and 24-2 overall against nonconference opponents. UGA’s pitching staff leaned on its strength in numbers, as nine pitchers combined to allow just two earned runs on four hits, three walks and 16 strikeouts.

The Georgia offense showed its versatility, too, as it stacked runs throughout the night in numerous ways. Slate Alford led the charge for Georgia with a go-ahead RBI double and a late RBI triple.

It’s all SEC action for the rest of UGA’s regular season, starting with a trip to Missouri this weekend. First pitch of game one is set for 7 p.m. on Friday.

Georgia wide receiver Arian Smith runs a drill during the school’s NFL Pro Day at the University of Georgia Indoor Practice Facility, Wednesday, March, 12, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

New York Jets general manager Darren Mougey on why they picked former Georgia receiver Arian Smith:

“The elite speed, he has an explosive element, (and) when you have a piece like that on offense, it allows you to do more.

“Whether you are taking the top off (a defense), or whether you are taking shots, you’re getting him on speed sweeps, quick smokes (passes), just elite speed.”

Terrell Davis