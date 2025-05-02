Georgia got some great Thursday night news when 4-star offensive lineman Graham Houston announced his commitment the G.

The Buford High School product chose UGA over several other big-money suitors, including Auburn, Florida, Florida State and Ole Miss.

What brought Houston to Athens

Graham Houston’s decision ought to excite Georgia fans, and not just because of an impressive highlight reel.

Some of his answers when speaking to DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell bring back that old-fashioned, blue collar college football charm we all miss a little bit (or a lot).

Here’s Houston explaining why Georgia was the place for him.

“Honestly, how close they are to home stands out,” Houston said. “Like if I need something, my family is there. I can just drive to my family. You can’t beat it when it comes to how close it is to home.”

When did Georgia win Houston’s heart?

Houston described his Junior Day last year as a massive moment in his recruiting relationship with UGA.

Houston felt like a priority as one of only three offensive linemen present, he got to sit in on offensive meetings and he was impressed by the nutrition station.

But his sit-down time with Kirby Smart was a massive swing for him and the Houston family.

“I felt great leaving Georgia that day,” he said this winter after that visit. “I’ve been there so many times that I obviously wouldn’t go back if I didn’t like it so. They are definitely still at the top of my recruitment, and getting to talk to Kirby with my Mom, well, she loves him. She obviously likes what he could do for me if I were a player there and make me a better person outside of football.”

“I’ve always liked Georgia, so they are definitely still at the top of my recruitment.”

Georgia baseball heads to CoMo for sweep opportunity

We bring a break in the recruiting action to remind you Georgia baseball has a massive series this weekend.

And it’s not because the Bulldogs are playing a top-15 team in some massive SEC showdown.

It’s because, for the first time since the SEC opener, they aren’t.

Georgia has a strong chance at an ultra-rare SEC road sweep when it visits Missouri this weekend. The Tigers are 0-21 in SEC play, and a sweep would give UGA 15 conference wins.

That would essentially guarantee the Bulldogs a spot in the NCAA Tournament at the end of the month. For more on postseason scenarios and how high Georgia can seed itself, check out the DawgNation story below.

4-star Buford High offensive lineman Graham Houston has committed to UGA. He becomes the first OL prospect and the seventh verbal pledge to the 2026 class.

Graham Houston on why he loves football and his in-game mentality:

“Like in elementary school, I was not the best player, and I really enjoy playing teams that I used to play when I was younger; Now I get to make those other guys look silly. That’s what I really enjoy.”

“Guys that used to beat up and beat down on me. Just getting a chance to release my violence on them. I love it.”

