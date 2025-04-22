NFL Draft week is about so much more than future Dawgs in the league right now.

We're still hearing about the growth of Gunner Stockton, we're hearing about more overturn in the transfer portal and we're seeing players step up as new leaders for the 2025 edition of Georgia football.

And we want to dive into all of it today.

Mock draft has 13 Bulldogs going pro

A new ESPN mock draft has 13 Georgia Bulldogs being drafted by the end of this weekend. No time to waste, let’s show you the full list right here.

Linebacker Jalon Walker -- Round 1, pick No. 8 to the Carolina Panthers

Defensive end Mykel Williams -- Round 1, pick No. 10 to the Chicago Bears

Safety Malaki Starks -- Round 1, pick No. 26 to the Los Angeles Rams

Offensive guard Tate Ratledge -- Round 3, pick No. 81 to the Cincinnati Bengals

Center Jared Wilson -- Round 3, pick No. 82 to the Seattle Seahawks

Running back Trevor Etienne -- Round 4, pick No. 125 to the Los Angeles Chargers

Linebacker Smael Mondon -- Round 4, pick No. 132 to the Buffalo Bills

Offensive guard Dylan Fairchild -- Round 5, pick No. 150 to the Miami Dolphins

Defensive tackle Warren Brinson -- Round 5, pick No. 154 to the New York Giants

Defensive end Tyrion Ingram Dawkins -- Round 5, pick No. 162 to the New York Jets

Defensive tackle Naz Stackhouse -- Round 6, pick No. 192 to the Cleveland Browns

Wide receiver Arian Smith -- Round 6, pick No. 205 to the Washington Commanders

Safety Dan Jackson -- Round 7, pick No. 223 to the Seattle Seahawks

More transfer movement

A couple of Georgia’a exports via the transfer portal have announced new homes. UGA landed several new names out of the transfer portal on Sunday, but here are a few former Bulldogs and their new transfer locations from yesterday’s news cycle.

WR Nitro Tuggle — Purdue

WR Michael Jackson III — Purdue

Purdue has become a popular spot for Georgia transfers, as several Boilermakers from the past couple portal windows have come from Athens.

Draft week a reminder of OL struggles

DawgNation’s Connor Riley pointed out the fact that usually, an NFL Draft is a bittersweet moment for Georgia fans as they watch dominant players move on to bigger and better things at the next level.

While that will still be the overarching feeling on Thursday, one can’t help but think about what could have been if we see four UGA offensive lineman go in the same draft.

A talent offensive line that never seemed to reach its potential as a cohesive unit. Now, the Bulldogs have to rebuild the line with individuals and reestablish the chemistry they didn’t have in 2024.

For more, check out Connor’s story below.

Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young celebrates after catching a six-yard touchdown pass against Tennessee Tech in September. (Jason Getz /McClatchy Tribune)

Kirby Smart on Gunner Stockton’s growth:

“Confidence, understanding the offense, knowing when to take a shot, which he didn’t do a great job today. He had a couple times where he could have thrown the ball or checked it down. He took shots that he probably didn’t have to. But he’s done a really good job with his feet, his legs.”

