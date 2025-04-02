Kirby Smart was the talk of the college football world on Tuesday for some fiery remarks about the chaos around the spring transfer portal.

Hopefully, Smart’s warning about the direction the sport’s heading will receive proper consideration from the powers that be. However, given the inaction on these crucial topics in recent years, I won’t hold my breath.

Smart’s spirited press conference wasn’t the only thing happening with Georgia spring practice on Tuesday.

We also heard from transfer wide receiver Zachariah Branch for the first time. The former USC Trojan has been the source of numerous rumors this spring about electrifying moments during practice. Therefore, it was nice to hear from him about his experience so far with the Bulldogs.

You can watch those interviews on DawgNation’s Youtube page, and there’s also more coverage below.

Trivia time

Question: What infamous high school football program did Zachariah Branch play for? (HINT: Not close to Georgia)

Answer at the bottom of the newsletter.

Smart sounds off on House settlement

Kirby Smart isn’t always one to pontificate, but Georgia’s head coach had plenty to say about the new House settlement that could fundamentally change college sports.

The settlement, which could spark revenue sharing and a hard cap to roster limits, is set to begin its final hearing on Monday. Smart talked about how the settlement’s introduction could further harm college football and college sports in general.

“There’s a lot of people doing, not illegal things,” Smart said. “They’re just manipulative money things to try to move this, move that so I can free up this. And what’s going to happen? There’s probably going to be a bubble or a spike. And then agents are literally trying to take advantage of that every minute they can. They want to get all they can for their client. But at the end of the day, it may backfire because there’s going to be a correction in the market at some point when this cap hits.”

Smart gave an example of such manipulation, an inside look into the box that coaches and players are being forced to grapple in while representatives broker deals in the transfer portal.

“There’s people reaching out to have a Zoom call and present all the players they represent that are on teams, including our teams,” Smart said. “And they want to invite people to the Zoom so they can watch and see who’s going in the portal or shopping who’s in the portal before the portal. ‘You want to get on the Zoom and look at all these players?’ I’m like, ‘Well, what if some of them are mine?’”

What brought Zachariah Branch to Georgia?

Georgia’s most-hyped recruit of the 2025 transfer portal cycle so far is Zachariah Branch. The speedster transfer from USC burned defenses in the Pac-12 for two seasons before deciding to compete for touches on the reigning SEC Champions’ offense.

Why would Branch leave a receiving corps where he was one of the top names to compete for a spot in a brand new offense swimming with talent?

“You know, first and foremost, I would say the culture that Coach Kirby Smart, the coaching staff has established,” Branch said. “I feel like it’s a real brotherhood and, you know, it’s not just words. You know, some people just say, okay, you have to have the bond and the things like that to be a great team, but I really do truly believe that, you know, they built that into this program and they’ve consistently done it year after year.”

Branch went on to speak more about the strength of Georgia’s culture, and even touched on how quarterback Gunner Stockton has improved it in his time there.

Kirby frustrated with spring progress

Smart’s sobering tone did not change when the conversation shifted to the status of his current team.

“We have a long way to go, that was the consensus,” Smart said. “I did think that cooler temperatures prevailed, which made for less adversity in terms of camp push-through.”

The longtime Georgia head coach emphasized the lack of veteran experience on his roster as the transfer portal continues to strip away at Georgia’s depth, picking at a roster that was once a clear embarrassment of riches.

“We have got more new people in new positions, than in the 10 years I’ve been here,” Smart said. “Every year that (number of younger players) has ratcheted up a little bit.”

“It is to the point where you almost have to start like no one knows anything, make no assumptions, don’t assume anything,” Smart said, “and start all over and go ground up, because we had a lot of mistakes, (and) a lot of sloppiness.”

Photo of the Day

Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) during Georgia’s practice session in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh /Dawgnation)

Viral Dawg of the Day

Georgia baseball definitely earned its virtual flowers for its 21-1 dismantling of Queens University of Charlotte last night. The No. 3-ranked Bulldogs popped five home runs and 17 base hits to roll to another midweek win.

Georgia has not lost a midweek game yet this season. The explosive Bulldog attack erupted for eight-run spurts in the fifth and sixth innings to put the game away.

Things will get much tougher moving forward, though, as they head to No. 5 Texas for a weekend series.

Quote of the Day

“The pollen, man, the pollen is crazy,” new Georgia receiver Zachariah Branch said, who transferred from Southern California. “I got a car wash and I came back out like, ‘Man, I shouldn’t have even got the car wash.’”

Trivia answer

Bishop Gorman