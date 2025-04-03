National championship teams need talent, no doubt. They need strong coaching and a group of players that can physically beat any other team in the country, if only on their best day.

But they also need leadership.

So much of the talk surrounding college football this time of year involves the word “culture.” At Georgia, they call it “the standard.”

And it’s something that several players have admitted they did not meet in 2024. Whether it was lack of focus, lack of effort or something else, Georgia culture was not to “the standard” last season.

Several members of the 2025 team are already working to restore that. Here are a few of the guys trying to do so, along with how they can impact the Bulldogs that way.

Trivia time

Question: What is the exact year, make and model of Gunner Stockton’s truck?

Answer at the bottom of the newsletter.

Receivers love the Gunner

A pair of veteran Georgia receivers spoke highly of Gunner Stockton’s competitiveness and leadership when speaking to the media the other night. It’s the kind of thing that ought to encourage Bulldog fans as Stockton aims to win Georgia’s starting job and lead the team on a national title run.

“I knew he was a dog since we, you know, started off in the workouts,” wide receiver Zachariah Branch said. “I can tell easily from, you know, the work ethic and how you prepare yourself to go out there and be the best version of yourself.”

Stockton’s vocal leadership was also discussed. Stockton is certainly a more reserved personality in media interactions, but one account from a teammate suggests that doesn’t transfer to the field.

“I see a lot of a more talkative Gunner. He’s very mature. He’s taking action, he’s being a leader, he’s putting guys where they need to be,” wide receiver Dillon Bell said. “I like what I’m seeing from him, yeah, I really love what I see. He’s picking up where he left off in the Notre Dame game.”

Bell getting loud, ringing passion and fire

Bell has seen what the program can be when players are playing at “the standard.”

It’s the kind of competitive excellence that helped the Bulldogs win back-to-back national championships, the second of which Bell was at Georgia for. It’s also the standard that Bell will try to lead his team back to this season as one of the few seniors on the roster.

“Everyone’s trying to adapt,” Bell said. “A lot of people are picking up new roles to do, and we just gotta adapt and live up to the standard that the guys in the past have set. So I just say adapting and bringing the younger guys up to the standard.”

Bell’s leadership has at least impressed Branch, his fellow receiver. The USC transfer spoke highly of the competitive passion he brings to the team while still maintaining himself as a good teammate.

“He’s a great guy. He’s a great player as well. You know, he brings that passion and fire as well to the group,” Branch said of Bell. “And he’s done a great job, you know, helping me learn the offense as well. So I definitely do appreciate him and everything that he’s helped me get to throughout this process. He’s doing real good out there. I’m trying to learn a lot from him as well.”

Joenel Aguero’s unique, and key, role

On the defensive side, Georgia hopes to see a lot of maturation in year three from defensive back Joenel Aguero.

A highly-touted recruit that saw more on-field action last season, Aguero says he is entering his junior season with a greater comfortability in his role. His is one of the more unique roles on Georgia’s defense, the ‘star’ position, a sort of defensive back-linebacker hybrid.

“Understanding the defense,” Aguero said, asked where he’s made the most progress this offseason. “Being able to play and not think as much, that’s where I’ve grown the most.”

With questions at safety and cornerback, Aguero’s ability to stabilize the star position could go a long way in helping the rest of the secondary develop. For now, Aguero is trying to learn and teach the younger guys expected to step up around him.

“We did good overall (in the Saturday scrimmage),” Aguero said, “but there’s still improvement to make, with everyone doing their jobs correctly.”

Photo of the Day

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) during Georgia’s practice session in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh /Dawgnation)

Viral Dawg of the Day

Former Georgia great Nolan Smith has worked for years at raising money for his foundation, which focuses on a variety of ways to help communities in need. Smith’s foundation has held some incredible events over the years, and yesterday was another one of those tear-jerker moments.

Smith held a fundraising day for his foundation and ended it by giving away two scholarships to a pair of seniors from First Tee Savannah, a local non-profit youth organization.

Georgia fans can watch the video, shot by Pat Timlin of WJCL News, here.

Quote of the Day

“I was young and a little nervous, I did’t understand the full moment,” UGA kicker Peyton Woodring said, discussing the rocky start to his college career. “I didn’t grow up in a place where there was a lot of people watching.

“Once I fixed my mindset, I stopped getting nervous about it, and it’s helped me improve throughout my career.”

Trivia answer

1985 Ford F-150