Georgia fans ought to be excited by the amount of leaders identifying themselves to the media this spring. Players like Jordan Hall, Oscar Delp and KJ Bolden spoke about their increasing roles a couple weeks ago, and more players have delivered similar messages since.

That included a very interesting conversation between reporters and offensive lineman Micah Morris earlier this week. Morris, the lone remaining member of UGA’s 2021 recruiting class, expressed a lofty leadership goal for himself in 2025.

Georgia fans can also get excited about the speedy return to health for freshman quarterback Ryan Montgomery. And for the fans who need some real sports to root for, No. 3 Georgia baseball is on the road this weekend at No. 5 Texas.

As always, there’s a lot going on, and plenty more to talk about.

Trivia time

Question: What SEC team did Georgia beat by the largest margin last season?

Answer at the bottom of the newsletter.

Freshman QB speeding through knee recovery timeline

Freshman quarterback Ryan Montgomery’s recovery from knee surgery six months ago is well on its way, according to a recent DawgNation report. And judging from the ambition and work ethic that he and his trainer seemed to reflect, the way he has worked back should excite Georgia fans.

Montgomery tore his ACL and MCL on Aug. 12 of last season, taking away nearly all of his senior season at Findlay High School in Ohio. Montgomery has been rehabbing since and set the goal to be fully back in action by spring practice.

That goal was probably a little too lofty, as the true freshman would have had to heal up three months ahead of average schedule. He is still expected to beat the average timeline, as he has already started 7-on-7 work with 1-on-1 routes on air.

Montgomery is still noncontact but is expected to be back in practice well before fall camp.

Check out the full DawgNation story for more on what Montgomery, his quarterback trainer and Kirby Smart had to say about his recovery.

Micah Morris trying to be the next Jamaree Salyer

Micah Morris is the only scholarship player on roster that was there when Jamaree Salyer keyed Georgia’s first national championship in over four decades. Salyer’s move to guard in the national championship sparked a clear shift in the Bulldog attack, which went on to score 20 points in the second half.

Morris has seen what leadership on the offensive line looks like. Now, as the oldest member of that offensive line, he wants to be that. Morris’ extended time in the SEC was evident in the way he spoke about playing at Georgia earlier this week.

“You never know when your number’s going to be called,” Morris said. “So everybody in the offensive line unit as a whole has to be ready and just work towards that goal, knowing that your number can be called. And when it’s called, you’ve got to step up.”

It’s Morris’ turn to step up, not just as a full-time starter, but as a leader. His ability to do so figures to be key for a Georgia offensive line losing four starters to the NFL Draft.

Portal gives, takes away

Georgia basketball saw some big moves in the transfer portal yesterday, for better or worse.

It started with a little encouragement for Bulldog fans as coach Mike White landed the ACC’s Sixth Man of the Year, rising sophomore Jeremiah Wilkinson. The California transfer averaged 15.1 points per game last season and averaged over 20 once he entered the starting lineup.

Then the transfer news turned sour, as Silas Demary Jr. officially announced his destination. Georgia’s starting point guard from the last two seasons is headed to Connecticut and will play for the powerhouse Huskies, no doubt a step up in the college basketball sphere.

Portal news started last week when Demary became the first Bulldog to enter the transfer portal. Since then, guard De’Shayne Montgomery and forward RJ Godfrey have followed, though they haven’t announced destinations yet.

Georgia fans would love to see key 2024 members Blue Cain and Somto Cyril stay out of the portal. Role players Justin Abson and Dylan James have also not announced a decision to enter the portal.

Photo of the Day

Georgia legend Vince Dooley and coach Kirby Smart celebrate after the Bulldogs defeated Auburn 28-7 during the 2017 SEC Championship game. (Curtis Compton /AJC Freelancer)

Viral Dawg of the Day

Christen Miller was one of several Georgia players to visit the Boys and Girls Club of Athens yesterday. A UGA video showed players bringing pizza, a couple PlayStation 5s and playing games with the kids there.

But perhaps the coolest video to come out of the day was something Miller posted to his Instagram. Georgia’s top returning defensive lineman recorded a song with a couple of the kids and performed it with them after.

Quote of the Day

“If anything, it’s kind of funny because anytime coach Smart looks for older guys, it’s always my name that comes up,” said Micah Morris. “Like you said, I’m the last one, so it’s only me. But I just try to just give wisdom, maybe that’s the right word, just the wisdom to the younger guys.

“I’ve seen it all, the two national championships back to back, SEC championships, multiple appearances. Just trying to just give wisdom, just knowledge to them, and knowing that if you trust the process, it’ll work out.”

Trivia answer

Auburn (31-13)