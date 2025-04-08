Georgia’s arms race for elite quarterback services will continue through April and into May, when five-star target Jared Curtis plans to make his decision between UGA and Oregon.

So what happens if Curtis is a Neon Nike Duck?

Georgia would like turn its focus to Texas product Bowe Bentley, who appears to be headed to the SEC whether he’s in Athens next season or not. Bentley, who led Celina High School to a Texas state championship last season, will choose between LSU, Oklahoma and Georgia.

Plenty of Georgia fans wants Curtis above all, but some would prefer Bentley, who has proven himself against stiffer competition. Regardless of Curtis’ decision, Georgia fans ought to learn Bowe Bentley’s all-too-memorable name as we enter the home stretch of QB huntin’ season.

Trivia time

Question: Who was the last five-star QB on UGA’s roster?

Answer at the bottom of the newsletter.

Get to know Bowe

Top Georgia quarterback target Bowe Bentley continues to look like an epic “consolation prize” should 5-star Jared Curtis choose Oregon in a few weeks.

Bentley’s 4-star rating is lower than Curtis, but the 4A Texas state champion is a proven winner against elite competition. Bentley recently named Georgia among his final three with LSU and Oklahoma.

Bentley led Celina High School to a 16-0 state championship season, combining for 63 total touchdowns with over 4,200 total yards. DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell saw Bentley perform at an Elite 11 regional in Tampa, and said many evaluators were impressed with his arm talent.

More on Bowe’s Georgia-fied nickname and his Elite 11 performance can be read about below.

Does Georgia have an elite QB this season?

Kirby Smart’s tone about his team has changed much from the spit-fire he was unleashing several weeks ago. The Bulldogs are going through the final week of spring practice with several key positing groups that appear to be developing well.

But where is the quarterback position, and can Georgia achieve its goals without a truly elite quarterback?

And is that Gunner Stockton?

If Georgia’s skill positions do step up, the run game rebounds and the defensive holes are filled, the Bulldogs will likely still need a strong season from the quarterback position in order to contend for another national title.

Time will tell if Smart believes in Stockton enough to give him control of a pivotal season, and how much he pursues other quarterbacks in the summer transfer window will be a big indicator of trust.

Diamond Dawgs drop, look ahead to top-ranked Arkansas

Georgia baseball’s sweep at the hands of Texas last weekend marked its first sweep since March of last year. The Bulldogs dropped from No. 3 to No. 7 in D1Baseball’s top 25 while Texas moved up to No. 2.

UGA has no time to lick its wounds with the only team ranked above the Longhorns coming to Athens in four days.

Georgia will look for a much better weekend offensively after scoring a combined 12 runs on the series, well below the team’s season average.

Photo of the Day

091121 Athens: Georgia quarterbacks JT Daniels (from left), Stetson Bennett, and Carson Beck prepare to play UAB in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept 11, 2021, in Atlanta. ���Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com��� (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Viral Dawg of the Day

Former UGA golfer Brian Harman is fresh off a PGA tour win last weekend, but Georgia fans were bigger fans of a recent comment he had about two hated SEC rivals. Harman was asked about the Auburn-Florida Final Four game before it tipped off on Saturday and delivered quite the quote.

“I wouldn’t watch it if it was playing in my contacts,” Harman said. “If there is a way for both of them to lose, that’s what I would be rooting for.”

Quote of the Day

“Few assistants have experienced more high-level success than Schumann. A 2011 Alabama graduate who worked for the team as a student, he has been part of six national championships with the Crimson Tide or Georgia, where he joined coach Kirby Smart in 2016,” ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg wrote. “Schumann, 35, has held a coordinator title with Georgia since 2019 and enters his second season as the team’s primary D-coordinator. He gained interest for the North Carolina job and should be in the mix for more. The only question: How will Schumann fare at programs with fewer resources than the two where he has worked?”

Trivia answer

JT Daniels