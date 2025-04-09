Some will doubt the validity of the hot-button term “quarterback battle” in regards to Kirby Smart’s choice between Gunner Stockton and Ryan Puglisi for the starting spot on August 31.

After all, Stockton has spent years more in Athens and already has a start under his belt along with a game-saving performance in Georgia’s SEC Championship win over Texas.

Believe it or not, Ryan Puglisi is not one of those people.

UGA’s second-string quarterback explained why he is confident the quarterback battle is real, and why he can win it. He got some interesting support from a teammate who spoke to the media, as well.

For the never-ending quarterback news and more, check out the rest of the DawgNation Newsletter below.

Trivia time

Question: How many Georgia Bulldogs are competing in the Masters this week?

Answer at the bottom of the newsletter.

Puglisi believes he can win the starting job

Ryan Puglisi is neither short on arm talent nor confidence, if the things said about and by him stand true. Widely seen as Georgia’s No. 2 quarterback entering spring practice, Puglisi believes he truly is fighting incumbent(ish) starter Gunner Stockton for the No. 1 spot on the depth chart next season.

“I could right now, definitely,” Puglisi said. “I think if you’re in the quarterback position, and you don’t believe that you can go play, you should probably do something else because you need some confidence.”

Indeed, any quarterback trying to stand out in the SEC ought to be flush with confidence -- perhaps even a little cockiness -- and Puglisi seems to fit that bill.

The redshirt freshman is competitive both athletically and mentally. Puglisi, entering his second season at Georgia, has impressed his teammates with how much of the playbook he has learned. Receiver London Humphreys went so far as to claim he could teach it right now.

“No matter what at Georgia, no matter who you are, no matter where you are on the depth chart, you’re always going to compete,” Puglisi told reporters on Tuesday night. “I think you’re competing with yourself every day as well. You know, just trying to be better than you were yesterday and putting your head down and going to work every single day, no matter where you are on the depth chart.”

House Settlement on hold

The approval of the House vs. NCAA settlement will be on hold for at least a week. Judge Claudia Wilkins has asked attorneys change terminology involving roster limitations for future athletes being tied to the current lawsuit.

The agreement will fundamentally change much of college sports as we know it. Things like an NIL “salary cap,” a hard roster limit and the construction and manipulation of player contracts will all follow, making college ball’s function structured more like professional sports.

G-Day building hype for Elijah Griffin

Elijah Griffin has been highly spoken of long before he arrived on campus, but that’s almost a qualifying factor in becoming a Bulldog. Most players don’t enter the program without receiving all kinds of media and fan attention due to their SEC-level talent.

What makes freshman defensive tackle Elijah Griffin different is the hype train hasn’t stopped. If anything those “chugga chugga’s” are getting louder, leading up to what could be a massive horn blowing on G-Day, letting Georgia fans know their next favorite defensive lineman is at the station.

“I think Elijah’s a great player,” center Drew Bobo said. “I mean, we started doing some one-on-ones before spring ball even started, and I could tell just by the way he got off the ball that he’s going to be a good player. Then I’ve watched him this spring, and he’s getting better every practice and he’s getting after it. I think he does a really good job, and he’s a good kid.”

Bobo is far from the only teammate to shout Griffin out in a press conference this spring. Check out the DawgNation story below for a look at what more teammates have had to say about Griffin’s first couple weeks in Georgia pads.

Photo of the Day

Block that kick!: Georgia's Dan Jackson blocks a punt attempt by Arkansas kicker Reid Bauer during the first quarter of Saturday's Georgia-Arkansas game in Athens. (Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com) (Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Viral Dawg of the Day

Kirby Smart’s infamous “Bloody Tuesday” practices are talked about by players long after they leave Georgia. They are rumored to be the most physically-demanding practices of any program in the country, though there is little outside or public access to what goes on.

Well, it ain’t much, but it’s honest video, and we got 37 seconds of last week’s Bloody Tuesday from Georgia football’s X account. Take a look at some quick highlights from a Bloody Tuesday.

Quote of the Day

“He’s a great motivator and I would love to have him on the bag in some situations where you need a little kick,” Former UGA golfer Harris English said about Kirby Smart. “I think he would be good. A lot of us use his mantras out here.”

Trivia answer

Seven (Bubba Watson, Davis Thompson, Sepp Straka, Brian Harman, Russell Henley, Chris Kirk and Harris English)