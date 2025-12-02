In the current landscape of college football, what’s a conference championship game worth? That’s a question being asked frequently this week, and every time Kirby Smart has been posed it his response has been clear.

The conference championship still matters a lot -- at least in the SEC.

That may seem trite given the fixation on the College Football Playoff. Yet Smart’s claim isn’t without evidence.

Smart cited TV ratings multiple times this week when describing the aura that exists around the SEC championship. It’s worth reflecting on just how big the audience was for last year’s game.

The Bulldogs’ win against Texas was viewed by 16.6 million people last December. That’s a larger audience than any of the first-round Playoff games and two of the four quarterfinal games in 2024. In fact, only five games last year got higher ratings than the SEC championship.

Unless you’re a TV executive, you might not care much about ratings, but these numbers speak to a prestige that the SEC possesses that other conferences can only dream about. Smart is correct to be proud of it.

The best players also typically want to play in the biggest games, and once again, this year’s SEC championship is shaping up to be among the biggest of the season.

Therefore, it’s only fitting that a program of Georgia’s stature is once again involved.

Check out the rest of our coverage below.

Trivia time

Who is the SEC’s longest tenured coach? Who is the second-longest?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Alabama DL Tim Keenan gives Georgia bulletin board material

Georgia shouldn’t need any extra motivation when it takes the field against Alabama on Saturday in the SEC championship game.

Alabama has owned Georgia since Smart took over, as the Crimson Tide are 7-1 against Smart. That includes a 24-21 win in Athens earlier this season.

Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan referenced that earlier win when speaking to reporters on a teleconference call on Monday.

“Of course, it’s the SEC Championship, it’s a big deal,” Keenan said. “We’ve already beat this team before. We going to go out there and make sure we do the same thing. But we going to make sure we handle business on our own end and not leave it up to the committee to make decisions for us.”

Alabama is currently ranked No. 10 in the College Football Playoff rankings and a loss to Georgia could possibly put them in danger of falling out of the College Football Playoff if certain results occur.

AP Top 25 Poll

Ohio State, 12-0 Indiana, 12-0 Georgia, 11-1 (+1) Oregon, 11-1 (+1) Texas Tech, 11-1 (+1) Ole Miss, 11-1 Texas A&M, 11-1 (-4) Oklahoma, 10-2 Notre Dame, 10-2 Alabama, 10-2 BYU, 11-1 Miami, 10-2 (+1) Vanderbilt, 10-2 (-1) Texas, 9-3 (+2) Utah, 10-2 (-1) Virginia, 10-2 (+1) USC, 9-3 (+2) Michigan, 9-3 (-3) James Madison, 11-1 (+1) North Texas, 11-1 (+1) Tulane, 10-2 (+1) Arizona, 9-3 Navy, 9-2 Georgia Tech 9-3 (-1) Missouri, 8-4

CJ Allen’s speedy injury recovery didn’t surprise those who know him

In the span of 11 days, linebacker CJ Allen went from the operating room to starting for the Georgia defense against Georgia Tech.

Allen suffered a meniscus injury against Texas that would knock him out of Georgia’s game against Charlotte. But being a Georgia native, he was not going to miss an opportunity to help lead the Georgia defense against in-state rival Georgia Tech.

“It’s definitely great to be back out there moving around and running and stuff like that,” Allen said. “So I mean, just rehabbing and treatment and stuff like that. So as far as just being out there with Georgia Tech, it just felt good to be back out there on the field with my guys.”

Allen played 34 snaps in the 16-9 win. He finished with just 2 tackles on the day, but he played an instrumental role in holding Georgia Tech to a season-low 69 rushing yards.

Consider that a year ago, Allen and the Georgia defense gave up 260 yards rushing against Georgia Tech.

“I knew what type of guy CJ was when I met him, and I knew that injury wasn’t going to hold him back for long,” linebacker Raylen Wilson said. “So I was just happy for him that he could be out here with us.”

Photo of the day

Georgia linebacker Gabe Harris Jr. (0) reacts after a tackle on Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King (10) during the second half in their NCAA game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, in Atlanta, Ga. Georgia won 16-9. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Quote of the day

Quarterback Gunner Stockton on conversations with Mike Bobo regarding areas of improvement:

“Talked about just calming down, doing what I do week-in-and-week-out and during practice, and just doing the basic stuff that I’m taught to do.”

Georgia isn’t running from recent struggles against Alabama

Allen knows he’s lost every game he’s played against Alabama. So too does his mother.

“I think, to be honest, it’s something I definitely kind of think about,” Allen said. “It’s crazy you asked that because I was actually talking to my mom about it last night on the phone. That’s a team I haven’t beat, especially in the SEC championship.”

There’s no running from the fact that Georgia has yet another matchup against Alabama this week. It will be the ninth time the two teams have met since Smart became Georgia’s head coach.

Georgia is 1-7 in those prior matchups, including a 24-21 defeat in September. The last time they met in the SEC championship game back in 2023. The Bulldogs are 0-4 all-time against Alabama in the SEC championship game.

Trivia answer

Smart is the longest-tenured with 10 seasons, while Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz is second with six.