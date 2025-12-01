How much should the result of the SEC championship impact the College Football Playoff?

It’s often said that a 13th game shouldn’t penalize Playoff contenders. Last year the committee seemed to agree. Texas got a home Playoff game after losing to UGA in the SEC championship, and SMU made the CFP as well after it lost in the ACC championship.

Yet there should probably be another consideration beyond not being penalized for playing in the game. A better question might be what is the value of winning it?

For instance, what if the Bulldogs beat the Crimson Tide on Saturday? That would be three losses for Alabama. Are we sure they’re Playoff worthy at that point?

Furthermore, if all UGA gets for beating Alabama is the possibility of playing them again a few weeks later in the CFP, then the SEC championship game truly might be rendered into something meaningless.

That can be prevented by keeping some stakes to the game. In other words, if Georgia gives Alabama its third loss then the Crimson Tide should be eliminated from Playoff consideration.

That would help restore some value to a game some fans think has lost some luster, and it would give UGA, assuming it wins, the chance to look ahead to a Playoff that no longer includes its longtime nemesis.

Georgia and Alabama continue to set SEC standard

A lot has changed since Georgia and Alabama met at Sanford Stadium just over two months ago, but not the program’s expectations.

The Bulldogs (11-1) and Crimson Tide (10-2) were viewed as the programs that set the SEC standard when they met on Sept. 27, both expected to contend for the league title that they will indeed settle between them at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

It’s Georgia’s eighth appearance in the past nine years under Smart — and fifth in a row, for the defending SEC championship coach — and Alabama’s 11th since Nick Saban took over as head coach in 2007, and Kalen DeBoer succeeded him in 2024.

Both programs had work to do on the field to maintain their lofty expectations, each having to break in a new starting quarterback and replace several NFL draft picks and transfers.

But here they are, back atop the SEC, and aiming for what would be the sixth CFP championship between them since the inception of the playoffs in 2014.

Not surprisingly, the key for both teams will be quarterback play, as UGA’s Gunner Stockton and the Tide’s Ty Simpson have each exceeded preseason expectations, both ranked among the top eight in the Heisman Trophy odds.

Smart, whose team came from behind to win in six of the team’s seven SEC wins, said 24-21 loss “seems like ages ago” when asked how the Bulldogs have changed since then.

SEC coaching carousel update

Positions filled:

LSU: Lane Kiffin, former Ole Miss head coach

Auburn: Alex Golesh, former USF head coach

Florida: Jon Sumrall, former Tulane head coach

Arkansas: Ryan Silverfield, former Memphis head coach

Still open:

Ole Miss

Kentucky

The latest on Drew Bobo

Drew Bobo was unable to finish Georgia’s last game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as the starting center picked up a lower left leg injury against Georgia Tech.

Bobo spent the second half of Georgia’s 16-9 win over Georgia Tech in a walking boot, using crutches to get around.

That injury clouds his availability for the upcoming game against Alabama, also in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“No more update,” Smart said on the SEC Coaches teleconference. “Still looking into things with him.”

Bobo started 11 games for Georgia at center this season. In addition to making calls and protections, Bobo had been viewed as the leader of the offensive line.

As for where Georgia might turn, Malachi Toliver is the next man up at the position.

Toliver started in place of Bobo against Charlotte, when Bobo was dealing with a hand injury. Toliver took over in for the second half of the Georgia Tech win, but the results weren’t inspiring. After rushing for 145 yards in the first half, Georgia had only 45 yards in the final 30 minutes. What’s more is that there were a number of high snaps that Stockton had to reach to grab.

Toliver has never started against an SEC opponent. If he plays against Alabama, it would be a significant step up in competition.

“Yeah, like I said the other day, he did some good things,” Smart said of Toliver. “He’s got to continue to work and improve on some others, but I was really glad he got to go in the Charlotte game and play as much as he did and get the experience of that time and continue to grow and get better.”

Georgia defensive back Ellis Robinson IV (1) intercepts the ball from Georgia Tech wide receiver Dean Patterson (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) (Mike Stewart /Associated Press)

Smart on playing in the SEC championship game:

“Our guys and excited and honored to be one of the two teams to get to play in this game ... They know the significance of it, and so many guys have watched it growing up. It’s one of the most-viewed games of the year.”

Georgia cornerback enters transfer portal

The transfer portal does not officially open until Jan. 2.

But the Georgia football team has already seen some movement, with Daniel Harris planning to enter the transfer portal. Harris shared the announcement on his Instagram page.

“I’m worried about the guys that are here with us, and they’re going to be here,” Smart said when asked if Harris would be with team for the remainder of the season. The expectation is that Harris will not be.

Last season, cornerback Julian Humphrey announced his plans to enter the transfer portal prior to the SEC championship game. He was not with the team in its win over Texas. He ultimately ended up at Texas A&M.

The transfer portal opens on Jan. 2 and players have until Jan. 16 to enter the transfer portal. Those playing in the national championship game will have until Jan. 24 to enter the transfer portal.

Harris’s announcement comes before Georgia’s appearance in this week’s SEC championship game.

