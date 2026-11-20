Morning, y’all — and happy Feature Friday!

This week’s question for the DawgNation team was inspired by Talyn Taylor’s epic catch in last week’s win vs. Missouri.

The body control, the awareness to get his feet down, the coordination to twist and make the grab with a defender right on him … it was super impressive, and it has been so fun to watch Taylor come on strong for Georgia this season.

So this week I asked my co-workers: What’s the best catch you’ve seen a Georgia Bulldog make?

Ties were allowed, because, let’s face it, it’s hard to rank superstar, elite grabs up against … sensational, game-on-the-line receptions. This is more a celebration of awesome catches rather than trying to find the lone “best” catch.

There’s a little recency bias, since these were catches we saw a Bulldog make in our time covering the team or watching a game.

With a ton to pick from, here are our answers:

Jeff Sentell: “There are so many good ones. AD Mitchell at Lucas Oil. AJ Green at Colorado. Michael Johnson at Auburn. Terry Godwin in South Bend. Of all of them, I’d favor one made by an all-time great Bulldog against the program’s biggest rival. That’s the ‘He tipped it to himself’ catch by Brock Bowers in 2022 against Florida.

“The Florida defender had him bracketed on a wheel route and swatted a paw at the ball first, but then Bowers went full Bowers with sheer awareness and great hand-eye coordination. Stetson Bennett’s throw took a lap around that Gator’s helmet as if it were spanning the globe, then had a Coca-Cola and a Moon Pie on the back shoulder pads of a spinning Bowers who still hadn’t broken stride. He’d been sprinting downfield toward the end zone, but then made a quick turn to secure the throw. His shoulders were then facing toward Bennett, but then he righted himself and resumed downfield for a 73-yard score.

“He ran right at me in the end zone with the wildest look on his face, as if to say, ‘How did that just happen?’ when he hit pay dirt. The TV broadcast captured it perfectly, from the disgust of Florida coach Billy Napier to the astonishment of third-string quarterback Brock Vandagriff watching his roommate come up with an all-time grab.”

Brock Bowers’ catch of a ball that hit off a Florida player resulted in a memorable 73-yard touchdown play. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023) (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com /Dawgnation)

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (right) runs after making a bobbled catch against Florida Gators linebacker Amari Burney for a 73-yard touchdown during a game at TIAA Bank Field, in Jacksonville, Florida. (Jason Getz/AJC 2022) (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia sophomore TE Brock Bowers had another big game against Florida. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation 2022) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Georgia sophomore TE Brock Bowers had another big game against Florida. (Jeff Sentell /DawgNation 2022) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Cody Chaffins: “The first one that came to my head comes from one of Georgia’s best all-time receivers, (AJ) Green at Colorado in 2010. Aaron Murray floats one up in the red zone and Green snags it with one hand and brings it in for a touchdown.”

Kaylee Mansell: “Across the board, the best catches were consistently made by George Pickens. But if I am thinking about a catch I saw that genuinely made me yell at the TV with how incredible it was, it’s got to be Malaki Starks’ interception vs. Oregon in 2022. Not only did the catch require so much skill but it also gave UGA a glimpse of what was to come for Starks legendary career as a Bulldog.”

Georgia wide receiver George Pickens lays out for a long completion in the national championship victory against Alabama. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation 2022) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Freshman defender Malaki Starks intercepts a pass in Saturday’s Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. (Jason Getz/AJC 2022) (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com /Dawgnation)

Connor Riley: “The one-handed grab Pickens made in practice during the fall of 2019. Green and Godwin deserve mention for actually doing it in a game, but there’s something about the grainy footage of Pickens’ snag that adds mystique to it. He defied physics on the play. That he’s wearing No. 83, instead of his usual No. 1, somehow makes it better.

“It was a different time in college football and certainly in the Georgia football era. But that Pickens was doing this as a true freshman somehow only adds to the lore around the naturally most talented wide receiver to play for Kirby Smart.”

And finally, here’s my answer: “I will always love Chris Conley’s one-handed touchdown grab against Tennessee in 2013. When Connor and Jeff mentioned Godwin, though, I couldn’t leave out another stellar one-handed play.

As he’s falling out of bounds, Godwin completed an athletic catch against the Fighting Irish that I think tons of Georgia fans will always remember from 2017. Originally ruled incomplete, upon review, the officials overturned the call.

The catch tied the game, 10-10, in the second quarter, with Georgia going on to win 20-19."

Terry Godwin makes an acrobatic catch in the 2017 game against Notre Dame in South Bend. (Perry McIntyre/UGA) (Perry McIntyre /Dawgnation)

Trivia time

Taylor leads Georgia in touchdown receptions this season. How many does he have in 10 games?

Smart doubles down on his viral punter comments

Despite holding a 31-7 halftime lead over Missouri, Smart was not happy.

As a whole, the Bulldogs did not have a strong finish to the half. Offensively, Georgia had back-to-back drives where it failed to pick up a first down. Missouri had also gotten on the board because of some poor tackling.

But Smart’s most pointed comments actually ended up being aimed at his punter, Drew Miller.

The third-year Iowa native had just pinned Missouri at its own 8-yard line. The problem was that the punt team had set up on the right side of the field in an attempt to down the football.

Miller’s punt went way left before Will Snellings got on top of the football.

“We didn’t punt the ball where he was supposed to,” Smart told sideline reporter Katie George. “He has one job. Punt the ball where you’re supposed to. He didn’t do it.”

Having had a few days to reflect back on Miller’s mishit, Smart again made it clear why he seemed so agitated on the matter.

Read Connor’s story here.

Georgia football rules out WR for game against South Carolina

The Georgia Bulldogs have made a change to their availability report ahead of Saturday’s game against South Carolina.

Georgia wide receiver Landon Roldan was ruled out on the report. Roldan has worked largely on special teams while helping at wide receiver.

Roldan was not listed on Wednesday’s report. Roldan has nine receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown on the season, while adding 27 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Center Drew Bobo is still listed as questionable after initially appearing as questionable on Wednesday’s report.

Bobo did not play last week against Missouri, with Cortez Smith starting in his place.

Smith would likely get the start once again if Bobo is not able to play.

“He did some good things,” Smart said of Smith. “Not really surprised by that because he practices and goes against good players each and every day. Our guys spend a lot of time blocking different defensive looks. (Defensive coordinator Glenn) Schumann and our defensive staff challenge the offensive line in everything we do year-round.”

Read Connor’s full story here.

Georgia wide receiver Landon Roldan (right) runs for 5 yards during the SEC football game against Florida at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia offensive lineman Drew Bobo (left) blocks in the SEC football game against Florida at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia center Cortez Smith (center) snaps the ball during the first half against Missouri at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, in Athens. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Trivia answer

Six