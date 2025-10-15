When Georgia played at Tennessee and against Alabama in September, bettors were suspicious of the Bulldogs -- maybe with good reason. UGA won, but failed to cover at Tennessee and lost outright as a favorite to the Crimson Tide.

Last week, Georgia was also only a 3.5-point favorite at Auburn -- a team that had lost its two previous games. Yet this week, the gambling community is seemingly showing a lot more confidence in UGA.

The line on the Bulldogs’ game vs. Ole Miss opened in most spots with Georgia as a 5.5-point favorite. However, as of this writing, the line has moved significantly to the point UGA is now commonly found as a 7.5-point favorite.

This spread is maybe more predictive than you might realize.

According to BetMGM, over the last 20 years in games involving teams ranked from No. 4 through the bottom of the poll, favorites of 8.5 points or less cover more than 60 percent of the time.

Ole Miss enters as the fifth-ranked team in the AP Poll. Georgia is No. 9.

If this trend holds, it could be a happy day for UGA fans in Sanford Stadium Saturday.

Trivia time

When is the last time the visiting team won a game between Georgia and Ole Miss?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Injured Monroe Freeling wasn’t going to let Georgia fall to Auburn

Georgia offensive tackle Monroe Freeling wasn’t supposed to play for Georgia against Auburn.

He suffered an ankle injury on the opening drive of Georgia’s win against Kentucky and was limited, at best, during practice this past week. He carried a questionable designation into the game, and while going through pregame warmups, he wasn’t working with the first-team offensive line. It seemed Georgia wouldn’t have its top offensive tackle.

But as has been the case nearly every week, so little has gone to plan for Georgia. Starting right tackle Juan Gaston re-aggravated his ankle injury during the game, which forced the Bulldogs to flip starting left tackle Bo Hughley to other side.

“Guts, toughness, grit,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Freeling. “I mean, if you had told me, after watching him Wednesday or whatever day it was Thursday, when he just tried to run and workout, I was questioning whether we should even bring him on the trip. He texts me and says, I’m going on this trip, and I’m playing, and I’m going to be ready.”

For his efforts, Freeling was named the SEC’s Offensive Lineman of the Week. It marks the first time this year a Georgia offensive lineman won the award.

Week 6 Bulldogs in the NFL

Here were some of the top performances from former Georgia standouts in Week 6 of the NFL:

George Pickens (Cowboys WR): Pickens caught nine of his 11 targets for 168 yards and one touchdown. He has scored in five consecutive games and leads the league with six receiving touchdowns.

Pickens caught nine of his 11 targets for 168 yards and one touchdown. He has scored in five consecutive games and leads the league with six receiving touchdowns. Mykel Williams (49ers DE): Williams recorded his first career sack. He also made three tackles, including one for a loss.

Williams recorded his first career sack. He also made three tackles, including one for a loss. Ladd McConkey (Chargers WR): McConkey caught seven of his nine targets for a season-high 100 yards receiving with one touchdown.

McConkey caught seven of his nine targets for a season-high 100 yards receiving with one touchdown. Darnell Washington (Steelers TE): Washington played the most snaps out of the Steelers’ tight end group and caught three passes for a career-best 62 yards receiving.

Washington played the most snaps out of the Steelers’ tight end group and caught three passes for a career-best 62 yards receiving. D’Andre Swift (Bears RB): Swift amassed 108 yards rushing on 14 carries, while catching two passes for 67 yards and a score.

4-star Shadarius Toodle flips to Auburn

Auburn may not have broken the plane on the Plains last Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium, but they broke the pledge of one of Georgia’s commits.

Shadarius Toodle, a 4-star LB out of Cottage Hill Christian in Mobile, has flipped his commitment from Georgia back to Auburn. Toodle had previously been committed to Auburn earlier in the year, but the Dawgs earned his commitment over the summer.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound senior shared a reason why with Hayes Fawcett of Rivals.com.

“Home is where the heart is, and my love for Auburn never faded,” Toodle told Fawcett.

Toodle had taken trips to both Auburn and Georgia this fall, but he’d been to see the instate Tigers far more. That included his third gameday visit of the season to witness Georgia’s 20-10 comeback victory in Auburn.

The decision now drops the Bulldogs down to 30 commitments for their 2026 class. Toodle was one of only two LBs committed to UGA in this cycle. That leaves 4-star Maryland LB Nick Abrams II as the only LB commitment for defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann’s room in this class.

Look for the Bulldogs to fill that slot in the 2026 class with either a high school, junior college or transfer portal option. Schumann hasn’t had a recruiting class with just less than two LB prospects since the Dawgs didn’t sign any back in 2020.

Photo of the day

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) dives for a 10-yard touchdown run against Auburn safety Kaleb Harris (8) and cornerback Champ Anthony (1,right) during the fourth quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Saturday, October 11, 2025, in Auburn, Al. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Quote of the day

Kirby Smart on the atmosphere:

“I want to thank our fans who were in Auburn. I thought they were incredible. There were times late in the game, I really thought, that we had an impact in terms of that end zone. The turnout. The passion and energy they showed at the end of the game and after the game, and that leads into my comments about this week. We need the best atmosphere we’ve ever had in Sanford Stadium.”

QB commit Jared Curtis looks like the best player in America

It feels like DawgNation should be getting a little more excited by now about 5-star commit Jared Curtis.

The Nashville Christian senior is the best QB bound for Athens since the days of Matthew Stafford. He’s at least the highest-rated signal caller to choose the Dawgs since Justin Fields in 2018.

That said, it seems like the fan buzz isn’t the same as what we’ve seen with other 5-star QBs over the years. There might be a few reasons why.

Trivia answer

2011: Georgia won 27-13 in Oxford, Mississippi.