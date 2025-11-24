Georgia’s rivalry with Georgia Tech is known as Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate. Former Bulldogs players have told us throughout the years that coach Kirby Smart has a complete understanding of its significance.

Rodrigo Blankenship said on the DawgNation Postgame Show Saturday afternoon that during his era with the Bulldogs they would do some practice periods for the Yellow Jackets during spring practice -- just to make sure they were ready for the regular season finale.

We have reason to believe Georgia is just as aggressive with its prep now as it was then. And maybe with good reason.

Last year’s game was an eight-overtime thriller won by UGA and the two meetings prior to that, also both Bulldogs wins, were closer than experts predicted.

Even after Georgia Tech’s blunder-filled loss to Pitt Saturday night that might’ve ruined its Playoff hopes, the Yellow Jackets will probably still be plenty motivated to face their in-state rival.

In other words, it should be a fun week as the Bulldogs hope to maintain their recent momentum and their long winning streak against Georgia Tech.

Georgia expects a ‘war’ against Georgia Tech

Smart didn’t spend much time speaking about Georgia’s 35-3 win over Charlotte on Saturday.

There wasn’t much to say given how overmatched the visiting 49ers were. Georgia is now 10-1 while Charlotte falls to 1-10.

The next opponent for Georgia will be much better and much more fit of giving Georgia a game, as the Bulldogs travel to Atlanta to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

“I know the brand of football they play and they’re physical and they’re tough and they’ve got an elite quarterback,” Smart said.

That quarterback is Haynes King, one of the favorites for the Heisman Trophy. He’s powered Georgia Tech to the No. 1-ranked offense in the country in terms of yards per game this season.

Georgia knows all too well about what King can do. He threw for 303 yards, ran for 110 yards and accounted for 5 total touchdowns against Georgia last season.

With King powering the Georgia Tech offense, the Yellow Jackets are ranked in the College Football Playoff rankings for the first time since 2014. Georgia Tech is No. 16 in this week’s rankings, though they will likely drop out after a home falling to Pitt.

Even after the loss on Saturday, Georgia still expects to get Georgia Tech’s best shot.

“It’s gonna be a physical game,” linebacker Justin Williams said. “It’s going to be a war. We’re excited to play our rivalry game so let’s do it.”

AP Top 25 Poll

Smart explains absence of two offensive line starters against Charlotte

Georgia was not playing with its full complement of players against Charlotte.

It didn’t matter, as the Bulldogs cruised to a 35-3 home win. But with Georgia Tech in just six days, the health of this team is of note for the Bulldogs.

Linebacker CJ Allen and running back Chauncey Bowens both sat out on Saturday. They left the game against Texas with injuries.

On the offensive line, neither center Drew Bobo nor offensive tackle Earnest Greene played on Saturday.

“Both those guys, Drew is still dealing with a laceration in his hand that has created some problems for us that we’re trying to get him healthy from,” Smart said. “Earnest should be back.”

Bobo suffered a cut on his hand in the win over Mississippi State. He was replaced in the Georgia lineup by Malachi Tolliver. He made his first career start against Charlotte.

At right tackle, Juan Gaston got the start. Gaston has previous starting experience from earlier in the season when Greene missed time with a back injury.

Photo of the day

The Bulldogs' Nate Frazier scores the game-winning 2-point play to beat Georgia Tech in eight overtimes Saturday night.

Quote of the day

Smart on what impressed him most about Georgia’s rushing attack against Charlotte:

“I wasn’t overly impressed with our run game today. We played an opponent that is not as quality size and speed (as Georgia). We should be able to run well.”

Bo Walker, Georgia freshmen make the most of their playing time in comfortable win

Georgia running back Nate Frazier scored two touchdowns on Saturday, staking the Bulldogs to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

Yet when Frazier recapped the 35-3 win over Charlotte, he was far more excited to talk about the performance of freshman running back Bo Walker than his own.

“I think I’m more happy for him than he’s happy for himself,” Frazier said. “That’s my little brother, man. I see what he does in privacy, he goes extremely hard. He does everything right, he’s a great kid, he deserves it. So that made me really happy, that means a lot to me. I know for sure that means a lot to him.”

Walker topped Frazier in the touchdown department, as the freshman would score Georgia’s final three touchdowns of the game. He wasn’t the only freshman to stand out on Saturday. Defensive tackle Elijah Griffin came up with his first career sack, while defensive back Daniel Okonkwo grabbed his first career interception to ensure Charlotte did not score a touchdown.

“Kids who work that hard, they deserve these things,” tight end Lawson Luckie said. “Those things kind of come to them. So you see the kids that work hard like Bo, they reap the benefits of it.”

Trivia answer

3-1