Morning, y’all!

We recently got to speak to a player so many of us are excited about: tight end Jaden Reddell, whose weaving and stiff-arming through defenders has drawn comparisons to legendary Georgia tight end Brock Bowers.

In a way, it’s a tough mantle to take on, with Bowers having been such a unique and dominant player for Georgia.

But Reddell sees it differently.

I thought Reddell shared some great perspective when he spoke with media. He’s someone who I think will be a player to watch this season, especially as the Bulldogs gear up to begin SEC play at Arkansas this weekend.

Like Bowers in his time at Georgia, Reddell drew rave reviews all offseason. He’s one of the best athletes on the team, whether it be because of his ability to hit 23 mph on the team’s GPS tracking or that he can throw down 360 dunks.

But while social media was freely making the comparison to the legendary tight end, Reddell knows he’s not that guy.

He’s his own man with his own story.

“I try not to pay really any attention to it, especially not comparing myself to Brock Bowers,” Reddell said. “He has a legacy here. I feel like I’m just getting started, really. So just, like I kinda said earlier, just really just doing my job and not really focusing on that.”

Bowers played immediately at Georgia. He was the Bulldogs’ leading receiver in his first game, a 10-3 win against Clemson.

The two-time Mackey Award winner caught six passes in his first college game. Reddell had three receptions in his first two years combined.

The light finally came on for Reddell not because of his athleticism or his ability to catch the football. To get on the field, he had to learn how to block.

“I never really did that in high school,” Reddell said. “I played receiver, so it was a big emphasis my first two years. And, I mean, that takes time, and I think that was probably one of my biggest things.”

In the season-opening win over Tennessee State, Reddell caught two passes for 38 yards while adding another 29 yards on a run.

While the 58-yard reception was negated by a facemask penalty Reddell committed, he did score on his first touch of the game. The 14-yard score was the first in Reddell’s three seasons at Georgia.

“It felt amazing,” Reddell said. “Finally made an impact on the team and finally got my first touchdown, which is great. So, I mean, I’ve been waiting a while, and yeah, it was great.”

Read Connor Riley’s full story here.

Georgia tight end Jaden Reddell (front) pushes Tennessee State linebacker Matthew Wilson for a touchdown at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) (Hyosub Shin /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia tight end Jaden Reddell (left) scores a touchdown against Tennessee State at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) (Hyosub Shin /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia football rewatch: Here is what stood out in latest blowout win

AJ Kruah gets the party started

You’d be forgiven for not knowing much about the second-year linebacker. He’s buried on the depth chart behind the likes of Raylen Wilson, Chris Cole and Justin Williams. He also wasn’t a 5-star recruit like those three were, instead arriving at Georgia after flipping his commitment from North Carolina.

But the Georgia coaching staff is bullish on Kruah’s potential. His first snap of the game showed why there’s a lot to like about the former Marietta High School standout.

On the opening kickoff, Kruah raced down the field to perfectly punch the ball out of the hands of Adrion Boyd. Kruah veered over from the far left side of the field to pop the football out for Landon Roldan to recover.

“They gave us one today, right? The opening kick, they turn it over,” Smart said. “Then you go out, start fast. That’s an overwhelming way to go with things.”

Georgia would score just two plays later, when Gunner Stockton found Ethan Barbour for a touchdown.

Coach Kirby Smart spoke earlier in the week about needing to force turnovers. He was speaking about the defense, but it was Kruah on special teams who became the first Bulldog to force a turnover this season.

Georgia linebacker AJ Kruah (center) celebrates a tackle during the second half against Western Kentucky at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, in Athens. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Chauncey Bowens, third-down back?

One of the bigger offseason questions around the Georgia offense would be who replaces Cash Jones as the team’s third-down running back.

So far, Bowens has made a clear case he’s the man for the job.

Of the four third downs Georgia faced with Stockton at quarterback Saturday, Bowens was the running back on all four attempts.

The Bulldogs converted on each of those opportunities. Bowens had a 4-yard carry to pick up the first third-down attempt.

On the second, Bowens took a short pass from Stockton 21 yards for a touchdown. He went up and over the defense to score his first touchdown of the season.

“If you’ve been in our program three years, you’ve been through three years of blitz pickup, three years of pass-pro, three years of catching the ball out of the backfield, so it comes with experience,” Smart said when asked about Bowens as Georgia’s third-down running back. “That’s something most high school kids don’t come naturally with, so you’ve gotta work at it.”

Through two games, Bowens has four receptions for 77 yards. Last season, he caught 14 passes for a total of 82 yards. Georgia’s other running backs have combined for just two receptions to this point.

Nate Frazier has led the way on the ground to this point, scoring four touchdowns in Georgia’s first two games. But Bowens has already shown he can impact the game without simply running between the tackles.

Read Connor’s full story here.

Georgia running back Chauncey Bowens celebrates his 21-yard receiving touchdown against Western Kentucky at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, in Athens. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Trivia time

Before Tyriq Green’s 91-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the win vs. Western Kentucky on Saturday, when was the last time Georgia had a kickoff returned for a touchdown?

Is UGA working on something with this 5-star Ohio State commit?

When a 5-star shows up anywhere for a game other than the school they are committed to, it attracts attention. Especially when both of his parents graduated from that school and he grew up going to games there.

So was it news when DJ Jacobs showed up in Athens on Saturday for the Western Kentucky game?

Yes, according to both of those prior statements.

Jacobs, who plays for Blessed Trinity, is rated as the nation’s No. 1 edge and the No. 3 overall prospect for 2027 for both the 247Sports Composite and the Rivals Industry Ranking.

It was news, but it doesn’t seem like a story to monitor. According to well-placed sources, Georgia football fans shouldn’t emotionally invest in it any more than that right now.

The story was that his Blessed Trinity teammate and younger brother, Dawson Jacobs, was in town. Jacobs, a 4-star in his own right, is the nation’s No. 19 defensive lineman and the nation’s No. 176 overall prospect for 2028 on the 247Sports Composite.

He’s an ascending prospect in his own right. Jacobs has been nigh-unblockable at times this year. That’s because he explodes off the ball as if it runs in the family.

That’s because it does. That’s why the Bulldogs have begun to ratchet up their recruiting intensity for Dawson.

Read Jeff Sentell’s story here.

How many points did Georgia football score with recruits at the White Out?

Georgia put up 70 against Western Kentucky on Saturday afternoon.

The Bulldogs scored more points than that with the recruits on hand for the first “White Out” of Sanford Stadium. It mattered because Georgia showed off a popular uniform variant that had been reserved only for recruiting photo shoots.

When the Dawgs announced they’d be wearing them against Western Kentucky, it was a slick way to drum up interest in an otherwise pedestrian home matchup.

The Dawgs wore the helmets, jerseys and pants. The recruits and targets came out to see that and were also treated to a 70-20 beatdown of the Hilltoppers.

DawgNation has already chronicled certain breakout storylines with updates on 5-stars Casey Barner, Madoxx Davis and DJ Jacobs so far coming out of that game.

What about the other 100-plus recruits who were there?

Deion Sanders loves to trot out the catchphrase that “If you look good, you play good,” and that was the case in Athens over the weekend.

The recruits loved the uniforms. They also loved what they saw from the Dawgs on the field in that new look. DawgNation has polled dozens of prospects who were at the game.

The core commits and big targets had a lot to say — read Jeff’s full story here.

Trivia answer

Terry Godwin’s 43-yard return vs. South Carolina in 2016