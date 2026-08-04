Morning, y’all!

How’s everyone doing?

We’ve done several features over the past month or two (what’s the most athletic play you’ve ever seen a Georgia player make, “goose bump games,” etc.) and I wanted to take a moment to hear directly from y’all.

I’m planning on doing many more of those features over the course of the season – are there any questions or ideas you’d like the DawgNation staff to cover? I’ve got some ideas that are more football-centric, and some that are more fun and off-the-field focused.

If so, let me know at sarah.spencer@ajc.com. I love hearing from y’all, so don’t hesitate. We may not be able to use every idea, but I’m sure each contribution will help guide me and make these features the best they can be.

Let’s get into some news:

The players Georgia football needs to have a strong fall camp

Fall practice begins this week for the Georgia Bulldogs.

The practices before the first game are often the most difficult, as Kirby Smart meshes physical practices with the brutal August heat.

Those who thrive in this grueling stretch often end up emerging as contributors for the Bulldogs. Even with Georgia bringing back plenty of experienced faces, the Bulldogs are once again counting on a number of young faces to emerge.

“It’s just ironic to me that I remember saying last year how young we are, and I said we’ll be young again the next year. And then guess what, we’re young again,” Smart said at SEC media days. “So I think coaches come into one of these things and they say, well, we’re young. It’s like an excuse. No, we’re young. But it’s not an excuse.”

With Georgia’s first game set for Sept. 5, the Bulldogs will get a long look at their team. And without a specific opponent to focus on, much of the practice time can be spent on internal improvement.

Below is one player at each position that could really help Georgia with a strong fall camp. The first practice is set for Wednesday.

Quarterback: Ryan Puglisi

Puglisi won’t unseat Gunner Stockton, who returns as the team’s starting quarterback.

As for the backup job, that’s very much up in the air. While Puglisi starts fall camp as the team’s top option, that role is far from solidified. Ryan Montgomery and Hezekiah Millender both shrunk the gap on the redshirt sophomore during the spring.

Stockton plays a physical brand of football, which does open himself up to injury. And with this being Stockton’s final year of eligibility, it would behoove Puglisi to put forth a strong showing so he can be ready to step in for Stockton. Either because of injury in 2026 or in 2027 as the team’s starter.

Georgia quarterback Ryan Puglisi (12) gets off a pass during 2026 G-Day spring football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, April 18, 2026, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) (Hyosub Shin /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia quarterback Ryan Puglisi (12) gets off a pass during 2026 G-Day spring football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, April 18, 2026, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) (Hyosub Shin /AJC Freelancer)

Running back: Dwight Phillips Jr.

This position takes on greater significance following the injury to Kentucky transfer Dante Dowdell. He is expected to miss significant time, potentially the entire regular season, after suffering an injury in an ATV accident.

Georgia brings back Nate Frazier and Chauncey Bowens, who will lead the running back room this fall. As for Phillips, he’s got the opportunity to carve out a more significant role in this room.

Phillips’ speed has always been top-notch. The big question with the junior running back pertains to how well he performs in the other aspects of being a running back.

If Phillips can step up as a receiver and pass blocker, he’s got a chance to be a real weapon on third down for Georgia.

Georgia running back Dwight Phillips Jr. (20) celebrates with teammates during 2026 G-Day spring football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, April 18, 2026, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) (Hyosub Shin /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) makes a handoff to Georgia running back Dwight Phillips Jr. (20) during 2026 G-Day spring football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, April 18, 2026, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) (Hyosub Shin /AJC Freelancer)

Trivia time

From yesterday’s newsletter, you know that running back Nate Frazier, tight end Lawson Luckie, offensive lineman Dontrell Glover, defensive lineman Elijah Griffin and linebacker Raylen Wilson were named to the preseason All-Conference second team after SEC media days.

But can you name the Bulldogs named to the third team?

(Hint: read our story if not!)

Wide receiver: Talyn Taylor

No position group will be under greater scrutiny over the next month than the wide receiver room.

London Humphreys is the only established option in the group. Georgia Tech transfer Isiah Canion has generated consistent praise this offseason.

As for the rest of the room, it’s nothing but potential and questions. We went with Taylor due in large part to his status as a 5-star recruit, but you could pick any of the young wide receivers in James Coley’s room.

The reality is that multiple players will need to emerge in August if the Bulldogs are to have the desired depth in this room for the 2026 season.

Georgia wide receiver Talyn Taylor (1) makes a move after a catch during 2026 G-Day spring football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, April 18, 2026, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) (Hyosub Shin /AJC Freelancer)

Talyn Taylor takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Tight end: Jaden Reddell

While the wide receiver is nothing but questions, the tight end room may have an excess of talent. It’s on the shortlist for the best position groups in all of college football.

Reddell had a strong spring, scoring a touchdown in the spring game. Most intriguing, though, was Reddell picking up a 23-yard gain on a jet sweep.

The third-year tight end is an elite athlete. It seems like he’s put everything together this offseason, setting himself up to be a unique piece in the Georgia offense.

A strong fall camp coupled with what we saw in the spring could position Reddell to be a much bigger part of Georgia’s plan than some thought in January.

Georgia tight end Jaden Reddell (23) during Georgia’s annual G-Day spring game on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 18, 2026. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh /Dawgnation)

Georgia tight end Jaden Reddell (23) falls after making a catch during 2026 G-Day spring football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, April 18, 2026, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) (Hyosub Shin /AJC Freelancer)

Offensive line: Jah Jackson

There’s a lot to like about the Georgia offensive line. The Bulldogs will likely start Drew Bobo, Earnest Greene, Dontrell Glover and Juan Gaston this fall.

The fifth spot is still up in the air. Zykie Helton got the start at right guard in Georgia’s spring game, moving Gaston to right tackle. But Georgia still very much wants Jackson to be a part of the offensive line equation.

Jackson is the biggest player on Georgia’s team, standing at a mountain-esque 6-foot-10 and 350 pounds. If he’s capable of starting at right tackle, it gives Georgia a significant size advantage over opposing defenses.

The third-year right tackle arrived as perhaps the most raw prospect Smart had ever signed, as Jackson spent his high school years focused on basketball for Overtime Elite. August will determine if he’s ready to be a starting offensive tackle in the SEC.

For players from the remaining position groups, read Connor Riley’s full story here.

Trivia answer

Quarterback Gunner Stockton, linebacker Gabe Harris Jr., safety Khalil Barnes