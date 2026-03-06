Congratulations DawgNation, you’ve made it to the weekend. It will certainly be a busy one for Georgia’s various athletics teams.

Georgia’s men’s basketball team, fresh off its signature win vs. Alabama on Tuesday, travels to Mississippi State with a chance to possibly improve its seeding for the NCAA tournament. After beating the Crimson Tide, UGA arguably plays with less pressure against Mississippi State, but would still love to build momentum as the postseason approaches.

Unfortunately, the Lady Dawgs had their weekend cut short with a loss to Kentucky in the SEC tournament on Thursday.

The Diamond Dawgs are looking to shake off the disappointment of a surprising loss to Western Carolina earlier this week by hosting Queens in the final non-conference weekend series prior to the start of SEC play. The Royals, by way of Charlotte, N.C., have only won four times this season, but one of those victories came at the hands of an SEC foe, South Carolina, earlier this year.

Georgia football is also possibly on commit watch as four-star cornerback Jerry Outhouse from Fort Worth, Texas will make his commitment announcement on Friday.

Georgia defender tabbed as ‘budding superstar’ by CBS Sports

Georgia’s defense brings back a lot of talent for 2026. The defensive front should be one of the best in the country, while Georgia leaned heavily on the transfer portal to improve the secondary.

But it’s a returning player in Georgia’s secondary that could really help elevate the Georgia defense in 2026.

Chris Hummer of CBS Sports tabbed 13 players as budding superstars for the upcoming season. The Georgia representative was redshirt sophomore Ellis Robinson.

“Robinson emerged as a starter for Georgia last year,” Hummer wrote. “Unsurprisingly, he was awesome. Opposing passers completed only 39.5% of their passes against him and he tied the SEC lead with four interceptions. Robinson is a starter kit for an elite cornerback. He’s not overly big at 6-feet and 180 pounds. He is, however, long with sub-4.5-second speed in the 40, a 40-inch vertical, elite ball skills and an excellent feel for space.”

Those are lofty expectations for Robinson to live up too, but that’s nothing new for him.

UGA athletics daily recap

Thursday, March 5

Neutral:

Women’s basketball fell to Kentucky, 76-61, in the SEC tournament.

Recruits size up new Georgia OL coach

Phil Rauscher has quickly brought the Class of 2027 offensive line targets up to speed on what to expect in Athens.

The former NFL offensive line coach and run game coordinator was an OL analyst with UGA last season. He essentially traded places with longtime OL coach Stacy Searels during the offseason.

Searles is now the O-line analyst. Rauscher is now the field commander and new pit boss for the Dawgs in the trenches.

DawgNation has gotten a steady stream of feedback from the 2027 OL targets about Rauscher. The nine names referenced in the link below have all scheduled their May and June official visits with the program.

Photo of the day

Georgia wide receiver Dillon Bell (86) celebrates a first down catch against Alabama during the first half of the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia football throwback

Dec. 6, 2025: Georgia beat Alabama, 28-7, in the SEC championship game. The Bulldogs held the Crimson Tide to negative-3 yards rushing.

ESPN raises questions about Georgia football ‘newcomer talent’

Kirby Smart has always stressed the importance of bringing in new talent.

Traditionally, that has been through the recruiting ranks. Smart has always been one of the top recruiters in the sport. Georgia signed the No. 6 ranked recruiting class in the 2026 recruiting cycle.

But the transfer portal has changed the game. Both teams playing in last year’s national championship game started transfer quarterbacks. Ole Miss got to the College Football Playoff semifinals by leaning heavily on the transfer portal.

Georgia sits on the other end of the spectrum. It brought in only nine players via the transfer portal this offseason, the fewest of any team in the SEC.

Because of that, it’s no surprise that Georgia’s total talent acquisition is not as high as some of its SEC counterparts.

ESPN ranked Georgia’s crop of newcomers as No. 17 in the country. There are seven SEC teams ranked above Georgia in the rankings, which combine high school recruits and transfers.

North Carolina in 1956