National Signing Day has always been one of my favorite days. However, one of the best things about it is something you might not expect.

Even though Georgia is a program that mostly focuses on the country’s top recruits, it’s also a place where if a prospect works hard enough he can earn a spot by old-fashioned hard work and dedication.

One of the best examples of that with the 2026 class is interior offensive lineman Tyreek Jemison from Paulding County High School.

Jemison has elite recruiting credentials now. Rivals ranks him inside the top 10 nationally at his position and within the top 150 recruits overall. However, that status is a relatively new phenomenon. It developed as Jemison developed.

Jemison told DawgNation on Wednesday about how a renewed commitment to his physical conditioning had made him a better player, and how that improvement in his physique made him more impactful on the field.

It’s a credit to UGA that it was close enough to Jemison to notice the strides he was taking. It’s also nice to know that at a program that targets the biggest names in each signing class, there’s also a place for those that take full advantage of their opportunity.

That’s what Jemison seems to have done, and for him, it could be a journey that’s only just begun.

4-star Peach State OL Tyreek Jemison commits to Georgia

Tyreek Jemison told DawgNation recently how hard it was going to be to say no to Georgia.

When he finished his official visit for the Charlotte game weekend, that marked the third straight time Georgia played a home game that the Paulding County senior was there to see it.

He saw Ole Miss, then Texas and then the cruise control win against the 49ers. Then he took some time to think about it. He needed to see what Lane Kiffin would do.

When it was all over, he could not say no to the Dawgs. It just took him until the first day of the early signing period to do so.

The recently-upgraded 4-star committed to Georgia to become the 17th highest-rated pledge out of Georgia’s 29 commits.

Penultimate CFP rankings

CFP committee cites Georgia schedule, changes stance on idle team movement

The College Football Playoff committee made one thing perfectly clear on Tuesday night: nothing is perfectly clear.

Unlike last season, the potential exists for teams that are not playing in league title games to move up or down in the rankings.

“Yes,” CFP selection committee chairman Hunter Yurachek said on a conference call, “idle teams can move based on the results of the championship games.”

Cutting to the chase, that means if Alabama — ranked No. 9 this week — loses to Georgia in the SEC championship game at 4 p.m. on Saturday, there’s a chance a 10-3 Tide could fall behind current No. 10-ranked Notre Dame (10-2).

That would be significant because the Irish are the final at-large team in the field and are themselves in danger of being knocked out of the field if No. 11 BYU (11-1) were to upset No. 4 Texas Tech (11-1) in the Big 12 championship game.

1/10/22 - Indianapolis - Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) strips the ball from Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) in the first quarter. Georgia recovered and appeared to score but it was ruled an incomplete pass at the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday, January 10, 2022. Bob Andres / robert.andres@ajc.com (Bob Andres /AJC)

Raylen Wilson on playing in the SEC championship:

“It really just opens my eyes just because — I mean, look, when I was a little kid, you would dream of stuff like this, just playing in games like this. And for it to actually be happening, it’s just, it’s kind of crazy, you know?”

Georgia football injury report

We have a somewhat better idea about where Georgia stands on the injury front heading into Saturday’s SEC championship game.

First and foremost, center Drew Bobo was ruled out for the game.

Bobo did not play in the second half of Georgia’s win over Georgia Tech due to a lower leg injury he sustained.

Malachi Toliver is Bobo’s backup. Behind him, Georgia could also turn to Cortez Smith or move Dontrell Glover from right guard to center.

New to the injury report is running back Bo Walker. According to Graham Coffey of Dawgs Central, Walker suffered a broken jaw in a car accident that will sideline him. Walker did not play against Georgia Tech but ran for three touchdowns against Charlotte.

Georgia anticipates having running back Chauncey Bowens back for the SEC championship. He was not give an designation for the game. He has not played since suffering a leg injury in the fourth quarter of Georgia’s win over Texas. The lack of designation indicates he’s capable of playing

Wide receiver Talyn Taylor was also not listed, while Kyron Jones is out for the game. Taylor has not played since the first Georgia-Alabama game where he had a critical drop.

