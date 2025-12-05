The time for the SEC championship game is almost here. Saturday is an opportunity for Georgia to conquer a foe that has caused it a lot of trouble, and that recent history creates some anxiety for some UGA fans.

If that description feels familiar to you, let me give you a different way of thinking about Alabama. For years, this program was the Bulldogs’ arch nemesis. It was enjoying the success that Georgia aspired to, and it stood in the way as a stumbling block every time UGA attempted to ascend.

Now, wins against Alabama are still -- for whatever reason -- hard to come by, but this version of the Crimson Tide isn’t so much a nemesis as it is a nuisance. Yes, it has impeded the Bulldogs. However, Alabama’s wins against Georgia haven’t done much for Alabama. It missed the Playoff last year and could conceivably do so again this year.

It’s gotten the better of UGA on the field, but can anyone still claim it’s actually the better program?

Don’t misunderstand me. The Bulldogs desperately need to start beating Alabama more frequently, and this Saturday would be a great time for that to begin. Yet no matter how rare those victories are, it’s still UGA that has won two national championships since Alabama won its last one, and that program strength could propel Georgia this weekend.

Trivia time

When is the last time Georgia won consecutive SEC titles?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Injuries a major storyline in Georgia-Alabama SEC championship game

Wednesday’s availability report for the SEC championship game was a mixed bag for Georgia.

On the good, the Bulldogs expect to have some of their key offensive weapons back. Wide receiver Talyn Taylor and running back Chauncey Bowens were not listed on the availability report, indicating they’re available to play.

Bowens has not played since exiting Georgia’s win over Texas with a knee injury. He’s the second-leading rusher for Georgia this season and his best game came against the Crimson Tide back in September. He ran for a season-high 119 yards and a touchdown in the 24-21 loss.

As for Taylor, Saturday could be a redemption of sorts. He had a critical drop in the third quarter of the loss.

He has not played since due to a collarbone injury he suffered in practice the following week.

Getting back two key weapons should only help quarterback Gunner Stockton. He’s going to need it because he won’t have his starting center.

Drew Bobo was ruled out for the SEC championship game on Wednesday. The thought is that the injury is significant enough that it will end Bobo’s season.

Conference championships schedule

Friday:

Troy vs. James Madison: 7 p.m. on ESPN

Kennesaw State vs. Jacksonville State: 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

North Texas vs. Tulane: 8 p.m. on ABC

UNLV vs Boise State: 8 p.m. on FOX

Saturday:

BYU vs. Texas Tech: noon on ABC

Miami (Ohio) vs. Western Michigan: noon on ESPN

Georgia vs. Alabama: 4 p.m. on ABC

Indiana vs. Ohio State: 8 p.m. on FOX

Duke vs. Virginia: 8 p.m. on ABC

Kirby Smart gives first public comments on Jared Curtis flip

For the second time in three years, Georgia has had a five-star quarterback flip his commitment just before the start of the early signing day.

In 2024, it was Dylan Raiola. This week, it was Jared Curtis. The two-time Georgia commit flipped to Vanderbilt on Tuesday night and signed with the Commodores on Wednesday.

He was the No. 1-ranked quarterback prospect in the class. And despite an extensive recruiting process, he won’t be a Georgia Bulldog.

Kirby Smart spoke for the first time since Curtis flipped on Thursday. He was asked about how losing two quarterback commitments so late in the process impacts the future of the position. In addition to the Raiola flip, Georgia did not sign a quarterback in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

“We’ve known for both kids a long time that there’s a possibility of that,” Smart said ahead of the SEC championship game. “I mean, it’s a commitment. It’s not a signee. So, you know that. You have plans in place. We talked all along multiple years. It’s not like it’s surprising. I don’t think that changes how you recruit.

“I think you still recruit the same way you recruit. You just make sure you have a plan in place if it happens.”

Photo of the day

Winning the SEC Championship this season just means more to the Dawgs and their fans after the team’s playoff loss. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com /Dawgnation)

Quote of the day

Smart on playing in the SEC championship:

“It’s a chance for an SEC Championship and around our place, they put numbers up in the banners in the hallways for when you win SEC Championships. That’s significant to me. These kids, these players, they want an opportunity to win this conference.”

Justice Fitzpatrick shares why Georgia was ‘perfect’ in his eyes

Justice Fitzpatrick wasn’t one of the signees released by the Georgia football program on the first day of the early signing period.

That was cause for alarm among the Georgia football faithful. It wasn’t anything to worry about for anyone who saw DawgNation’s “Before the Hedges” signing day special. Fitzpatrick joined the show live at the 46-minute mark.

That was pretty good timing, given the 4-star CB prospect was set to head to his own private National Signing Day ceremony just 15 minutes later. For those who were watching, they heard he was going to be a Dawg. He was just waiting for his ceremony to sign those papers and send them to Athens.

“It’s definitely a great feeling,” Fitzpatrick said. “I’m ready to get up there and work.”

He said he’d been talking to cornerbacks coach Donte Williams, defensive analyst Prather Hudson, safeties coach Travaris Robinson and Kirby Smart leading up to his signing day dinner.

“I’m definitely excited,” Fitzpatrick said.

He sent him papers in roughly an hour after that dinner ceremony. Georgia bided its time until early Thursday morning to announce that Fitzpatrick was a Dawg.

Trivia answer

1981 and 1982