Georgia heads into another busy weekend with multiple teams hoping to get back to their winning ways.

UGA’s men’s basketball team hosts South Carolina on Saturday after losing a tough, tightly-officiated game at Vanderbilt on Wednesday. The Bulldogs have recently seen their NCAA tournament hopes get a boost from some crucial wins at Kentucky and at home vs. Texas last week. However, it will still be important for Georgia to get back on track against an opponent it has already beaten once this season.

The Diamond Dawgs are also hoping to get back on track after being upset in a midweek game against Troy. They’ll play a four-game weekend series against Oakland, and no, that’s not the Athletics. The A’s aren’t in Oakland anymore anyway. And this Oakland isn’t even in California. It’s in Michigan, and it plays in the Horizon League. But no matter where they’re traveling in from, you can assume Georgia will be eager to greet them rudely after an uncharacteristic loss earlier this week.

Finally, a lot of eyes will also be on the NFL scouting combine as 10 former UGA players work to impress draft scouts. DawgNation also is providing extensive coverage of the event -- which you can see on our Youtube page.

Georgia OC Mike Bobo gets huge raise

Georgia’s offensive and defensive coordinators are set to make the same amount next season, but it took Mike Bobo receiving a large pay raise to make that happen.

Bobo and 35-year-old defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann will each make $2.2 million next season after receiving contract extensions, per a report from the Athens Banner-Herald.

LSU’s Charlie Weis Jr. is the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the SEC with a three-year, $7.5 million contract that averages $2.5 million per year.

Texas’ defensive coordinator Will Muschamp is believed to be the highest paid coach in that position in the SEC with a three-year contract that averages $2.8 million per year.

The 51-year-old Bobo received a one-year contract extension and will see his pay increase from the $1.503 million he made last season to $2.2 million (46 percent) for the 2026 season.

Bobo, per his previous contract extension, was set to make $1.603 in 2026 in July.

UGA athletics daily recap

Thursday, Feb. 26

Home:

Women’s tennis beat Ole Miss, 4-0.

Away:

Women’s basketball lost to Texas, 79-50.

Oscar Delp ready to tackle ‘grown man’s league’ at NFL combine

Oscar Delp is ready for the moment at the NFL Scouting Combine, and upon reflection, it’s easy to understand why.

“Whatever team drafts me, whatever they want, I’m gonna do it,” said Delp, who will compete in the tight ends group at Lucas Oil Stadium at 3 p.m. Friday (NFL Network).

“Whether that’s special teams, being a pass-catching tight end or a blocking tight end, I’m here for all of it. I’m prepared for all of it, and I’m excited.”

Delp, standing tall behind his assigned podium at the Indiana Convention Center, referenced a football resume that was, at the very least, as impressive as any tight end among the 319 players at this year’s combine.

“I played football for the Georgia Bulldogs. … It’s a business over there,” Delp explained. “It’s basically the NFL away from the NFL, so, you know, they’re preparing guys who are there to be pros, and you know (coach) Kirby Smart’s got a great program.”

To Delp’s point, he’s practiced with and against a Who’s Who of NFL stars, in addition to the competition he faced in the SEC.

Photo of the day

Ole Miss Rebels linebacker Andrew Jones (44) tackles Georgia Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp (4) after a 16-yard pass reception during the first quarter of the Georgia vs. Ole Miss NCAA College Football Playoff quarterfinal game at the Sugar Bowl in the Caesars Superdome, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in New Orleans. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Quote of the day

Delp on what he learned from former Georgia tight end Brock Bowers:

“(Bowers) is a dude that really taught me how to practice. He’s a machine,” Delp said. “We do all these crazy conditioning and team runs, and he set the standard of … we run with the skill guys, and he would have the tight ends running with the DBs and the receivers.”

Georgia football 2026 schedule outlines why the Bulldogs will have target

Georgia is accustomed to being one of the top teams in the country. The Bulldogs have won back-to-back SEC championships and are the only SEC team to make the 12-team College Football Playoff in both years.

All of that success makes the Bulldogs an obvious target.

A recent look at the defining game for each Power 4 team during the upcoming season by ESPN’s analysts shows that Georgia is the defining game for five different teams.

Perhaps it’s no surprise that Alabama and Florida have Georgia as a critical game for both programs. Georgia beat the Crimson Tide forcefully in last year’s SEC championship game, while new Florida coach Jon Sumrall will get his first crack at Georgia.

“A good starting point for new coach Jon Sumrall is to beat rival Georgia, something predecessor Billy Napier never did,” ESPN’s Andrea Adelson wrote. “Florida has lost eight of its last nine games to the Bulldogs, its worst stretch since the 1970s. Given the shifting SEC schedules, Georgia is the only annual SEC rival remaining on the schedule. Florida must find a way to win.”

