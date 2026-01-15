A couple of thoughts for you as you start your day.

First of all, the Georgia basketball team suffered a disappointing loss on Wednesday. The Bulldogs were beaten by Ole Miss, which came into Athens as a 10-point underdog. UGA has had a nice run in the top 25 in recent weeks, but barring a big win against Arkansas on Saturday, its time in the rankings could be done.

Georgia is still seemingly in good shape for the NCAA tournament, but it would be nice to see it avoid the midseason swoon it experienced last year during SEC play.

Elsewhere, I thought Ross Dellenger had some interesting reporting at Yahoo this week about a growing belief among some in the SEC, led by UGA president Jere Morehead that if other NCAA institutions won’t agree to follow the NIL rules set forth by the House Settlement then the SEC could break off from the pack, make and enforce its own rules and essentially end college football as a national sport.

This is, for the moment, just conjecture, and that’s likely all it ever will be. Yet it does speak to the dissatisfaction that’s festering among some key decision makers that college athletics is heading in the wrong direction.

What will happen next? Your guess is as good as mine.

Which former Georgia football player received the Maxwell Award — presented to the top college football player — in 1982?

Georgia lands 3 on FWAA Freshman All-American team

Georgia football youth was served on Wednesday with three Bulldogs making the FWAA Freshman All-American team.

Cornerback Ellis Robinson IV, defensive tackle Elijah Griffin and offensive guard Dontrell Glover were among the 32 true freshmen and redshirt freshmen honored.

Robinson IV, who tied for the SEC lead with four interceptions, is also one of three finalists for FWAA Freshman Defensive Player of the Year, which will be announced on Thursday.

Georgia’s three selections matched Tennessee for the most on this year’s team while tying a school mark for most FWAA Freshman All-Americans in one class.

It matches the 2022 trio of Brett Thorson and future first-round NFL draft picks Malaki Starks and Mykel Williams, and the 2018 trio that included Cade Mays and future first-round NFL picks Jordan Davis and Isaiah Wilson.

Georgia football 2026 roster tracker

Committed from transfer portal

Entered transfer portal

Declared for NFL draft

Returning to Georgia

Promising freshman cornerback enters transfer portal

Georgia has been aggressive in adding help via the defensive backfield.

And it appears those additions may have cost it one of its more promising young players, as freshman cornerback Dominick Kelly will be entering the transfer portal, according to a report from Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer of 247Sports.

Kelly appeared in 10 games for Georgia this past season, picking up 3 tackles and 3 pass breakups for the Bulldogs. He appeared mostly as a backup for Georgia.

Kelly signed with Georgia as a member of the 2025 recruiting class. He played for IMG Academy and actually reclassified to get to college a year early.

Georgia has now had 14 players depart the program via the transfer portal this offseason, while making six additions.

November 5, 2022 Athens - Georgia's quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) scores a touchdown during the first half in an NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium in Athens on Saturday, November 5, 2022.

Georgia football throwback

Nov. 5, 2022: Georgia beat No. 1 Tennessee, 27-13, in Sanford Stadium. Quarterback Stetson Bennett IV threw for 275 yards with two touchdowns after Tennessee fans leaked his phone number during the week.

How transfer portal changed Georgia’s plan in secondary

Last offseason, Georgia saw the secondary as a position of concern. To address it, the Bulldogs brought in three transfers.

That the Bulldogs have brought in four transfers in the secondary this cycle illustrates that last year’s additions didn’t work and that the defensive backfield still has some holes to fill.

At no position has Kirby Smart been more aggressive in terms of finding solutions in the transfer portal than at defensive back. Georgia’s first commitment was a defensive back, as the Bulldogs quickly added Clemson safety Khalil Barnes to the fold.

Georgia’s most recent addition also comes in the secondary, having landed Oklahoma defensive back Gentry Williams on Tuesday. In between, the Bulldogs added USC cornerback Braylon Conley and ECU safety Ja’Marley Riddle to the fold.

When you consider that Georgia had to thrust Rasean Dinkins and Zion Branch into key roles in the second half of Georgia’s season-ending loss to Ole Miss, you can understand why the Bulldogs wanted more help in the secondary. Add in that Daylen Everette is moving on to the NFL and that the Bulldogs have had five defensive backs leave via the transfer portal, Georgia’s secondary is going to look different next season.

Herschel Walker