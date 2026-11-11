Morning, y’all!

After an impressive win in Oxford, Georgia moves to the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Of course, it doesn’t change anything for Georgia this week, as it gets ready to host Missouri on Saturday. Georgia coach Kirby Smart said this earlier Tuesday of a possible No. 1 ranking:

“The ranking means nothing,” Smart said. “Why would we change something based on the ranking? That has nothing to do with what we do.”

Still, let’s get into what convinced the committee to put the Bulldogs at No. 1:

The College Football Playoff rankings are very much a numbers game, but in the case of No. 1 Georgia, seeing was believing.

CFP selection committee chairman Hunter Yurachek said as much when asked by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution about the Bulldogs’ standing among the top three or four teams in the second set of CFP rankings.

“I think we rely a lot on the analytics, but in the case of Georgia, we rely a lot on watching film and watching their games,” Yurachek said Tuesday night. “That game they had this past weekend at Ole Miss was a dominating performance and they look very much like the Georgia team we have seen play every game this year, with the exception of the Auburn game.”

The Bulldogs (8-1) were ranked No. 1 in the media polls after a 20-17 win over CFP No. 3 Alabama before suffering the 27-24 upset loss to the Tigers.

Georgia’s 42-7 win at Ole Miss snapped the Rebels’ 16-game home win streak and served notice that Smart has his team dialed back in.

Per ESPN’s analytics, the Bulldogs have the No. 2 Strength of Record and the No. 22 Strength of Schedule.

Georgia’s statistics are also elite among national leaders:

Fifth in scoring (41.1 points per game)

Fifth in passing efficiency (176.61)

Sixth in third-down conversion rate (52.4%)

Seventh in scoring defense (14 points per game)

Sixth in rush defense (83.8 yards per game)

Sixth in sack rate (3.44 per game)

“The committee is very high on Georgia, they have great analytics, but I think more than their analytics it’s just watching that team,” Yurachek said. “(It’s) how they function defensively and what Gunner Stockton means to that team offensively. It’s just a really complete team that the committee is very high on.”

Read Mike Griffith’s full story here.

Trivia time

Missouri is third in the SEC in passing offense (256.6). Can you guess how many touchdowns quarterback Austin Simmons has passed for compared to interceptions this season?

Smart makes his thoughts on Woodring clear amid misses

Georgia kicker Peyton Woodring has now missed as many field goals this season as he had in the previous two seasons combined.

Woodring’s 48-yard miss in Saturday’s win against Ole Miss marked the fourth consecutive game in which Woodring has missed a field goal.

His miss against Alabama was from 39 yards, though it was on a wet field. A 54-yard attempt against Auburn was blocked after the operation was rushed because of quarterback Stockton. Woodring next missed a 43-yard field goal attempt against Florida when weather was not a factor.

Yet as the misses mount, Woodring still has the support of the most important person in the Georgia football operation.

“I’ve got a lot of confidence in Peyton,” Smart said. “He makes them in practice. He had a great week last week, and really kicked the ball well. We tried to give him more opportunities to do that in gamelike situations in practice, and he’s done a great job of doing it. He’s just gotta go out there and make them. I’ve got a lot of confidence he will.”

Woodring is in his fourth season at Georgia and has long been one of the league’s most consistent kickers. He has the SEC record for consecutive extra points made, something he set earlier this season.

Twice last season Woodring was named the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week, in addition to earning a Second Team All-SEC selection in 2025.

He’s been a confident and capable kicker in the past. Even in the games against Florida, Auburn and Alabama, Woodring made his next kick immediately following a miss. The game against Ole Miss was the first where Woodring didn’t have multiple field goal attempts since Georgia’s win over Vanderbilt.

As for why Smart is so confident in Woodring, beyond his history at Georgia, the head coach pointed to Woodring’s youth sports background.

Read Connor Riley’s full story here.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart speaks to kicker Peyton Woodring after he missed a field goal against Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia kicker Peyton Woodring walks off the field after missing a field goal attempt against Auburn at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, in Athens. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia kicker Peyton Woodring (center) kicks a 23-yard field goal against Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) (Hyosub Shin /AJC Freelancer)

How 5-star Matthews impacts the future of the Georgia offensive line

Most of the college football world was shocked to see Georgia secure the commitment of 5-star offensive lineman Mark Matthews.

He initially committed to Texas A&M over the summer. Matthews is a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native — leading many to believe the nation’s No. 1 offensive tackle in both the Rivals and 247Sports rankings would head to Miami.

Yet the Bulldogs beat out both programs — who are among the most aggressive in the name, image and likeness space — to land the nation’s top offensive line prospect.

Make no mistake that while this was a surprise to the general public, Georgia had long put in work to land Matthews. Not just with visits and closed-door conversations, but with how the Bulldogs have developed offensive linemen.

Specifically early in their respective careers.

Dontrell Glover started 11 games as a true freshman for Georgia last season. Juan Gaston was also a freshman contributor in 2025.

This year, Zykie Helton has started every game for Georgia at right guard. A year ago this time, he was playing both ways for Carrollton High School.

In addition to all playing early, each of those players comes from the state of Georgia.

“They have kids that grow up playing football from the time they’re 5 years old. These kids have played padded football against some of the best football players in the country all their lives,” Smart said. “They come from sophisticated offenses where they get run-game, pass-game. They’re wise beyond their years.”

Read Connor’s full story here.

Georgia offensive lineman Dontrell Glover (front) blocks for quarterback Gunner Stockton during their game against Auburn at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, in Athens. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia offensive linemen Juan Gaston (left) and Zykie Helton block during their game against Auburn at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, in Athens. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia offensive lineman Zykie Helton celebrates their 20-17 win against Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Trivia answer

Simmons has thrown for 18 touchdowns compared to two interceptions.