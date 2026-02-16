There could be big news involving Georgia this week as On3’s Pete Nakos is reporting that the Bulldogs could be close to hiring a new outside linebackers coach.

Chidera Uzo-Diribe left that job recently for a position with the Dallas Cowboys, and we now have insight on who his replacement might be.

Nakos says the hire could be Larry Knight, a veteran coach with previous experience at numerous spots who Nakos describes as a “pass rush specialist.”

This potential news reminds me of a recent conversation I had with former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy on DawgNation Daily. Davin and I discussed how in the NIL age it could be that recruiting abilities could be less important for position coaches and that programs such as Georgia might lean toward candidates that had reputations for teaching and developing their players.

Knight’s history of success with programs that don’t always attract elite recruits suggests he could be one of those guys.It also suggests that -- much like Kirby Smart put an emphasis on running the ball and stopping the run before last season -- there’s perhaps a new priority in place for 2026.

It sounds like Georgia wants to improve its pass rush, and if so, that could provide a major boost to the Bulldogs defense.

Mike Bobo praises key figures in his journey

When Mike Bobo was on stage to be recognized as one of the top assistant coaches in college football, the Georgia offensive coordinator spent most of the time passing credit to those around him: his father, his wife and the Georgia coaching staff.

Bobo was a third-time finalist (2012, 2023 and 2025) for the Broyles Award, in its 30th year. During the award ceremony Thursday evening, ESPN’s Holly Rowe interviewed each of the finalists.

Rowe started off talking to Bobo, who helmed the 2025 Bulldogs’ offense to an SEC championship and a College Football Playoff appearance, about his introduction to coaching under then-Georgia coach Jim Donnan and then-defensive coordinator Joe Kines.

“I’ve been blessed. Blessed to be in this profession, blessed to be raised by a high school coach,” Bobo said.

George Bobo was a high school head coach at Thomasville from 1990 until 1993, when Thomasville lost in the state finals to cross-town rival Thomas County Central.

The elder Bobo would go on to be an assistant under Sonny Smart, late father of Kirby Smart, in Rabun County.

“The men that influenced me in this journey were high school coaches, and all I ever wanted to do was be a high school coach,” Bobo said.

Georgia’s 2027 class dips down to five

This is the time when dozens of major 2027 Georgia football targets have announced on social media that they have scheduled official visits for May and June.

There had been no such announcement for 3-star California WR Gavin Honore. It was telling, especially since Honore was the first commitment of the 2027 class last June.

As it turns out, there was a good reason for that.

Honore posted on social media on Thursday evening that he had backed off that summer 2025 pledge to the Dawgs.

“After careful consideration and much prayer, I have decided to re-open my recruitment and decommit from the University of Georgia,” Honore wrote.

That dropped Georgia down to five commitments for the 2027 class. The Bulldogs now rank No. 7 nationally on the 247Sports Composite.

Georgia still has a commitment from 3-star Texas WR Aden Starling. That pledge still appears quite stout. Starling has already scheduled his summer OV to UGA for June 12-14.

Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie (7) celebrates with teammates for his third touchdown during the second half in an NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, October 18, 2025, in Athens. Georgia won 43-35 over Mississippi. (Hyosub Shin / AJC) (HYOSUB SHIN / AJC /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia football throwback

Oct. 18, 2025: Georgia beat Ole Miss, 43-35, in Sanford Stadium during a game in which the Bulldogs never punted. Quarterback Gunner Stockton recorded five touchdowns — four passing and one rushing — while tight end Lawson Luckie hauled in three.

Georgia women’s basketball upsets No. 5 Vanderbilt

Dani Carnegie scored 29 points to lead Georgia to a 76-74 upset win over No. 5 Vanderbilt on Sunday.

Trinity Turner made a mid-range jumper with 50 seconds remaining to give the Bulldogs (20-6, 6-6 SEC) a 75-74 lead. After forcing a turnover on the ensuing Vanderbilt (24-3, 10-3) possession, Carnegie split a pair of free throws to give Georgia a two-point advantage with 22.2 seconds remaining,

Vanderbilt had one final opportunity to force overtime, but Sacha Washington’s floater fell short off the front rim as time expired.

Carnegie scored 18 of her points in the first half to help Georgia build a 14-point advantage over the Commodores, before Vanderbilt closed the first half with a 16-3 run to create a tight game. Vanderbilt led by as many as five points in the fourth quarter, but Mia Woolfolk scored 11 of her 19 points to help the Bulldogs win.

Mikayla Blakes led Vanderbilt with 27 points.

The loss snaps a five-game winning streak for the Commodores and dropped them two games behind No. 3 South Carolina for the confference’s regular season title race.

Vanderbilt’s loss came less than 24 hours after the team was announced as the fourth No. 1 seed by the NCAA in its top 16 reveal to this point of the season.

