Let’s entertain a thought for a moment -- just for fun. Could Gunner Stockton win the Heisman Trophy?

Kirby Smart was asked this Saturday. Unsurprisingly, Smart said individual accolades weren’t important to Stockton. However, just because Stockton doesn’t seek out the attention doesn’t mean it couldn’t eventually come his way.

Saturday’s game against Texas could be significant in that regard.

The TV ratings should be massive. A sizable audience creates a platform for stardom. If Stockton outplays Arch Manning, the preseason favorite for the award, in a game that perhaps as many as 10 million people will see, then the Heisman conversation could get kicked into gear.

For the moment it seems the winner of the award is likely to be one of two quarterbacks from the Big Ten -- either Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza or Ohio State’s Julian Sayin. Stockton’s passing numbers aren’t as good as theirs, but neither Mendoza nor Sayin are having elite statistical seasons, and with Stockton having at least two more chances to impress voters against ranked opponents before the season ends, his candidacy has to at least be under consideration.

In other words, it may be a bit of a long shot, but he probably still has a shot -- especially with another strong performance on a big stage Saturday night.

Georgia knows last season’s wins won’t help against Texas

Georgia beat Texas twice last season. It manhandled the Longhorns in Austin and then took down Texas in the SEC Championship game despite having to insert Gunner Stockton at halftime.

Stockton has now emerged as Georgia’s full-time starter in 2025, powering the No. 5 Bulldogs. The Texas game last year was his first significant snaps. He is a very different player today than he was when he propelled Georgia to an overtime win.

“You know, everyone on the team knows what kind of guy Gunner is, and we all love him,” Georgia tight end Oscar Delp said. “I don’t think you’ll find a single guy in that locker room or in this organization that would want anyone different leading our team. Just to have a guy like that out there, and last year when he got his time to go out there and make plays, we were all super excited.

“I think it’s been like that for every game this year as well.”

The leaps and bounds made by Stockton help hammer home how his head coach feels about this game.

And why last year’s success has no carryover to Saturday.

Zayden Walker shows why he ‘deserves’ to be a part of Georgia defense

Georgia had its most productive game of the season from a pass rushing perspective against Mississippi State.

Georgia finished with 3.0 sacks after entering the game with just 8.0 on the season. The Bulldogs also had a season-high 6.0 tackles for loss in the 41-21 win.

One noticeable tweak was the insertion of freshman linebacker Zayden Walker. While Walker’s box score contributions weren’t overwhelming — he had 3 tackles on 12 snaps — his ascension into the rotation is all the more noticeable.

“Yeah, he’s a heck of a football player,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He had a tough missed tackle on the quarterback draw, but he’s one of the guys that flashes in terms of size, speed. He needs confidence in his ability, but I like his work ethic. If he continues to grow, he’s like one of these planes taking off. He’s starting to elevate. He’s starting to get better, and where can it go? He’s got a high ceiling if he continues to work hard.”

Walker’s hype was somewhat muted when he arrived at Georgia despite being the No. 1 ranked linebacker in the country. He wasn’t expected to play much, what with CJ Allen, Raylen Wilson, Chris Cole and Justin Williams all ahead of him on the depth chart. Wilson, Cole and Williams were all also 5-star recruits.

Walker fits a similar archetype of recent Georgia linebackers in that he played more outside linebacker than off-ball linebacker in high school. Jalon Walker and Quay Walker, both recent first-round draft picks, did the same before blossoming at Georgia.

It took time before they became disruptive players for Georgia. The same will be true for Zayden Walker, no relation, even if he’s already forcing his way onto the field.

Kirby Smart shares update on tight end Lawson Luckie

Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie exited Saturday’s game in the second quarter after taking a shot to the head by a Mississippi State defender.

Play was stopped as Luckie was attended to on the field. He was ultimately able to walk off the field.

Smart provided an update on Luckie on Monday.

“Lawson is doing well,” Smart said. “I think he’s going make a good quick turn, but we’ll see.”

Luckie’s mother, Hillary, provided her perspective on the hit via her Facebook account.

“Thank you so much to everyone that reached out checking on Lawson,” Hillary Luckie wrote. “I wish I could’ve responded to every message, but there were literally 100’s. I was overwhelmed by how much love and support everyone showed for him. It was really scary for a few minutes. I think it’s probably every football parent’s biggest fear to see your child get hit like that and not move. He’s doing well today and will continue to get better. Thanks again for all the well wishes and prayers.”

