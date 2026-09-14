Morning, y’all! Happy Monday!

Georgia won big again Saturday, though coach Kirby Smart was less than impressed with the performance in the second half when backups got more playing time.

The weather contributed to a turnover-happy game, with the rain coming and going, and it turned into a nice and muggy afternoon.

All in all, though, Georgia beat Western Kentucky by 50, and has dominated two lesser opponents in back-to-back weeks to start the season. We’ve still got a lot to learn about this Georgia team, since it’s tough to glean much from these lopsided games.

We’ll spend a fair bit of today’s newsletter taking about Saturday’s game, but I also want to jump-start our Arkansas coverage, with Georgia beginning SEC play in Fayetteville next weekend.

The Razorbacks, for the record, are coming off a beatdown at Utah and aren’t happy campers:

Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield said his team is upset about the loss.

“Clearly not good enough in all three phases of the game,” Silverfield said, per SI.com. “Guys in the locker room were frustrated. They’re pissed off. They’re angry, and I said... those are the feeling you’re supposed to have. We have to find a way to quickly learn from this game and bounce back.”

Arkansas opened its season with a 31-14 win over FCS-level North Alabama, but its trip to Salt Lake City to play the Utes did not produce a similar result.

Utah barbecued the Razorbacks on the ground, out-rushing them 141-61 yards in jumping out to a 29-3 halftime lead and 43-3 advantage before Arkansas scored with 6:43 left on a tipped pass.

Smart, in his 11th year as UGA’s head coach, delivered a stern message in the aftermath of the Bulldogs’ 70-20 win over Western Kentucky.

“We don’t want to anoint anybody right now because they recover fumbles or catch touchdowns,” said Smart, who put his team’s success on Saturday in perspective, noting it came against the Conference USA’s Hilltoppers and not an SEC team. “When you score 70, you’re gonna have a lot of fluffy stats.

“I don’t care about stats. I really do not care… you guys will reward them, you will say we scored 70 and 60, and the only thing I’m worried about is how the hell we’re gonna play on the road next week.”

Read Mike Griffith’s full story here.

Will we see another White Out for Georgia football?

Let it be known that Georgia players loved rocking the all-white uniforms for the first time in school history.

The all-white look, beloved by recruits on official visit photo shoots the past few years, became a reality for the Bulldogs in their lopsided 70-20 win against WKU.

“I love them,” linebacker Chris Cole said. “White uniforms, 10 out of 10. Hopefully we wear them again. But I love them.”

“It was amazing, I’m not gonna lie,” cornerback Ellis Robinson said. “First time ever wearing something different at Georgia. It felt good to be out there, too, seeing the crowd all white, too, just like us.”

Georgia moves to 2-0 on the season and 5-0 in alternate uniforms in the Smart era, but will we see this all-white look again? Maybe, but then again, based on Smart’s impression of the second half, maybe not.

“I don’t know,” Smart said after the win. “Time will tell. If we play like we did in the second half, hell no.”

“If you don’t get off the field on third down six consecutive times, you’re not ready to play for Georgia’s defense,” Smart said. “If you can’t possess the ball on offense, then you can’t play. If you can’t crack block a guy that’s lined up inside you and hold your block and pin him, then you’re probably not ready.

“If your front five offensive linemen can’t move Western Kentucky’s defensive line, you’re gonna really struggle on the road when you play in the SEC. So there’s guys that want play in time and think they’re worthy of playing time that just proved to me they don’t deserve it.”

Read the full story, written by yours truly, here.

Check out some photos of the Saturday’s White Out below:

Georgia kicker Peyton Woodring (91) kicks an extra point after a Georgia touchdown during the first half against Western Kentucky in their NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 70-20. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia cheerleaders perform during the first half of Georgia’s game against Western Kentucky in their NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 70-20. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia students cheer after a Georgia touchdown during the first half against Western Kentucky in their NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 70-20. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia football players runs onto the field before their NCAA football game against Western Kentucky at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

5-star junior DB has ‘lot to think about’ after UGA White Out

When Casey Barner left Athens yesterday, he had UGA on his mind.

National reports have the state’s No. 1 junior prospect, rated as the nation’s No. 1 safety and the No. 5 overall prospect for 2028 on the 247Sports Composite, pulling a Tyler Atkinson, a DJ Jacobs or a LaDamion Guyton. But the Dawgs still had a chance to plant a seed.

They did just that.

“The visit was great,” Barner, who plays at McEachern, told DawgNation. “What stood out most to me was the atmosphere, the way the defense played and just seeing how everything comes together on gameday. Georgia definitely gave me a lot to think about.”

Barner, who’s also the top-ranked junior recruit in Georgia, elaborated on that front.

“They gave me a lot to think about in terms of how I would fit into their defense, how they develop safeties and the standard they expect from their players,” he said. “The relationships I have with the coaches also continue to grow, so that’s something I am definitely considering. Overall, it just made me think more about what my future could look like at Georgia.”

The buzz lately has been that a Miami, an Ohio State or a Texas A&M might come into Georgia and plunder another 5-star away from Smart’s program.

Read Jeff Sentell’s full story here.

Trivia time

The last time Georgia played Arkansas, what was the score after the first quarter?

Georgia football winners and losers as Bulldogs eagerly enter SEC play

Winner: Demello Jones

Much has been made of Ellis Robinson this offseason, as he entered the season as one of the best cornerbacks in the sport.

That naturally overshadowed Jones. But he showed on Saturday he’s no second fiddle.

Jones came down with Georgia’s first interception of the season, perfectly undercutting a pass from Western Kentucky’s Rodney Tisdale.

Jones nearly turned it into points for the Bulldogs, going down just short of the goal line.

For a Georgia defense that was challenged to come up with a turnover, Jones delivered.

“It was an awesome moment for him,” teammate Chris Cole said of Jones.

While Robinson heard all offseason about how great he was, Jones had to deal with the fact that he was in coverage on the pivotal play in Georgia’s season-ending loss to Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff. Giving up something like that could easily have thrown Jones’ development off course.

Instead, he came back better because of it.

Robinson had multiple pass breakups on Saturday, showcasing his coverage ability and physicality. He had four interceptions last season for the Bulldogs, leading the SEC.

Yet after two games, Jones has more interceptions than Robinson. We’ll see if the First Team All-American can keep up and push the Georgia defense to elite heights.

Loser: Sloppy special teams

When you force a fumble on the opening kickoff and return a kickoff for a touchdown in the first game, it’s really hard to end up as a loser.

Yet for the second straight game, the Bulldogs committed some uncharacteristic mistakes in the third phase of the game.

Landon Roldan, Georgia’s third-string punt returner, had a costly fumble in the second half. That led to another short Western Kentucky touchdown.

Roldan scored his first career touchdown on Saturday, yet afterward, Smart felt the need to harp on his fumble.

“He’s fast, he makes competitive catches. He’s smart and disciplined,” Smart said. “He needs to work on his punt return, that’s for sure.”

Tyriq Green returned a kickoff for a 91-yard touchdown, Georgia’s first since Terry Godwin had one in 2016.

Yet on the final kickoff return of the game, with Georgia up 70-20, Green was rolled up on by teammate Bo Walker. The second-year running back pounced on a squib by Western Kentucky and elected to return the football.

Green needed assistance leaving the field and Smart was unable to offer an update on the talented freshman afterward. The injury undoubtedly played a part in Smart’s salty mood in Saturday’s postgame news conference.

But so did the special teams mistakes. Georgia had multiple issues against Tennessee State. Those continued into the second week.

The Bulldogs have long prided themselves on being excellent on special teams. Through two weeks, that has not been the case.

For the complete list of winners and losers from Connor Riley, read here.

Trivia answer

21-0. No. 2 Georgia went on to beat No. 8 Arkansas 37-0.