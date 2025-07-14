Saturday was a historic day around DawgNation.

We finally got the opportunity to cover two Georgia recruitments in one broadcast.

Elite tight end Kaiden Prothro and athlete Tyriq Green both announced commitments to the “G” on our Kroger Commitment Special within the same 60-minute span.

We had boots on the ground for Prothro’s announcement in small town Bowdon and Green’s party in downtown Atlanta. Georgia fans got to enjoy two very different environments reveal the same result: another recruiting win for Georgia in the summer of 2025.

Georgia’s 2026 recruiting class got better, but we’ve got some more immediate news to catch you up on, too.

Check out our coverage below.

Trivia time

How many Georgia sports won national championships this season?

Happy guessing. Answer at the bottom of the newsletter.

Double trouble on the recruiting trail

Kaiden Prothro was Georgia’s newest commit for all of 38 minutes.

What appeared to be half of Bowdon in attendance for Prothro’s ceremony erupted when he pulled a Georgia hat on, announcing his commitment. Prothro chose the Bulldogs over Alabama, Texas, Auburn and Florida.

Prothro, much like his co-commit, has drawn particular interest for his potential versatility. His 6-foot-6, 215-pound frame makes him a dangerous X receiver, but he could bulk up to tight end size and play on the line of scrimmage more.

“He told me once he wanted to be the next Brock Bowers,” Bowdon High School coach Rick Fendley said. “I think he’s pumped up about the tight end spot, but I think he could go be somebody’s No. 1 receiver there in college, too.”

Green’s ceremony was just as loud, as fireworks exploded to his left and his guests erupted on his right. Green chose Georgia over Miami and Auburn, marking another recruiting victory over the SEC’s last-place recruiting class.

Green’s versatility is his position. He’s listed as the nation’s No. 10 athlete, dominating as both a running back and a safety at Buford High School.

Green expects to play safety for Georgia.

“He’s got great hands,” Buford coach Bryant Appling said. “I mean, like I said, he reminds me of Justice Haynes with the ball in his hands. I mean, I know how good that dude is, how he was in high school and how he is now. He reminds us of that guy a little bit, but with the size, the strength and the speed to cover anybody and come down and make a tackle in the box. He’s fearless, too. With a lot of the things he does. Whether he’s on the offensive side or the defensive side and special teams.”

Will Muschamp not listed on UGA staff

Will Muschamp doesn’t appear to be on Georgia’s coaching staff anymore.

A longtime friend and former teammate of Kirby Smart, Muschamp has served in many capacities at Georgia since 2021. He’s been a special teams coordinator, a defensive backs coach, a co-defensive coordinator and a defensive analyst.

But Muschamp wasn’t listed at all with the coaching staff on Georgia’s updated 2025 media guide. Muschamp’s role has shrunk throughout his time at Georgia as has wanted to spend more time with family.

Muschamp’s son, Whit, is a redshirt freshman at Vanderbilt.

Georgia’s roster updated, new numbers released

Your newest batch of Georgia Bulldogs have received numbers, as Georgia’s official roster was updated yesterday.

Most of the late additions aren’t expected to see the field much in 2025, but transfers like Josh McCray and Elo Modozie project to play early and often.

Without further ado, here are the new jersey numbers for some of the newest Dawgs on campus.

Running back Josh McCray: No. 2

Wide receiver Thomas Blackshear: No. 88

Offensive lineman Dontrell Glover: No. 63

Offensive lineman Waltclaire Flynn: No. 54

Defensive lineman Joshua Horton: No. 81

Outside linebacker Elo Modozie: No. 18

Defensive back Rasean Dinkins: No. 27

Photo of the Day

4-star ATH Tyriq Green at Buford High is one of the nation's top prospects in the 2026 class. He has UGA among his top eight schools and has already set an official visit. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Quote of the Day

New Georgia commit and 4-star ATH Tyriq Green on what he plans to play at Georgia:

“They will use me as punt return, kick return, put me at running back, at safety, nickel, corner and anything they need me to do.”

“I’m getting recruited to play defense, but if they need me on offense, I will be there.”

Georgia baseball star Tre Phelps running it back

Tre Phelps was eligible to hear his name called in the ongoing MLB Draft, but he’s not quite ready to leave Georgia baseball behind.

Phelps introduced himself to the country with a monster second half of his freshman season in 2024. His sophomore season wasn’t as impressive, as lingering injuries and possible slumps kept him from improving on his freshman numbers.

Still, Phelps was projected as high as a second-round pick in the 2025 draft, which started Sunday night.

Phelps batted .353 with 12 homers in 42 games last season. His average dropped to .318 and he homered 10 times in 50 games last season.

A healthy Phelps figures to provide one of the best bats in the SEC next season. He was massive in Georgia’s season-ending Athens Regional, batting .538 with two homers in three games.

Phelps will hope to carry that momentum into 2026, perhaps leading Georgia back to the College World Series for the first time since 2008.

Trivia answer

Three (Equestrian, Women’s Track and Field, Women’s Tennis)