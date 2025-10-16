We’ve talked a lot this week about the high stakes for Georgia’s game against Ole Miss. If UGA were to win, it would head into its second bye week at 6-1 -- which given the schedule it has played -- should unquestionably be considered a success.

On the other hand, another loss (shudder the thought) would put the Bulldogs’ College Football Playoff hopes in jeopardy.

However, just for a moment, can we also consider what will happen after that?

Georgia’s next game will be the rivalry game that matters more than any other. I’m, of course, talking about Florida.

Have you seen the published reports about the Gators this week?

It seems like Florida coach Billy Napier is maybe the next coach to be fired, and according to some, it could happen as soon as this week. If that happens, this would be the third time in the last eight years that Florida fired its coach at or around the time it played Georgia.

The point is this remains a special time for UGA in comparison to its rivals. The Bulldogs own a streak of nine straight wins over Tennessee and Auburn, and Florida looks set to move on from another failed coach.

That could make for quite a celebration at the Cocktail Party in a few weeks, especially if Georgia can take care of business against Ole Miss.

Trivia time

Which Georgia player appeared to celebrate with Ole Miss fans on the field after the Rebels defeated the Bulldogs in 2024?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Georgia defensive starter ‘out indefinitely’

Georgia will be without a defensive star for the foreseeable future, as defensive back Kyron Jones suffered a foot injury. The school announced that he would be out indefinitely because of the injury.

“Under the guidance of UGA’s medical staff, he will consult with some of the nation’s leading specialists to determine the best course of treatment.”

Jones has appeared in all six games for Georgia this season, and ranks fourth on the team in tackles with 24 and a fumble recovery. Look for JaCorey Thomas to see an uptick in snaps at the safety position without Jones.

Georgia could also insert Adrian Maddox or Zion Branch into the safety position. Georgia plays KJ Bolden at safety and Joenel Aguero at star.

National championship and SEC odds

Here are the teams most likely to win the national championship seven weeks through the college football season, according to ESPN BET:

1. Ohio State: +325

2. Alabama: +650

3. Miami: +750

4. Indiana: +900

5. Georgia: +1000

5. Oregon: +1000

7. Texas A&M: +1400

8. Texas Tech: +1500

9. Notre Dame: +1600

10. Texas: +1800

Here are the teams most likely to win the SEC:

1. Alabama: +150

2. Texas A&M: +475

3. Georgia: +600

4. Ole Miss: +700

5. Texas: +1000

6. LSU: +1500

7. Oklahoma: +1600

8. Tennessee: +2200

9. Missouri: +3000

10. Vanderbilt: +4000

Kirby Smart blunt on Georgia’s slow starts

In the wake of Georgia’s comeback win over Auburn, coach Kirby Smart didn’t have an answer to the obvious question.

Why does Georgia keep falling behind early in games?

“I don’t know. I wish I knew. I mean, I would tell you if I did,” Smart said. “I asked the team that question afterwards. We’ve got to get it solved because it’s hard when you’re this style of team to play catch-up. It’s not really who we are. But we’ve got to get better.”

In three of Georgia’s four SEC games, the Bulldogs have fallen behind by double digits in the first half. Against Auburn, Georgia came inches away from falling behind 17-0.

Georgia was able to climb out of those holes in games against Tennessee and Auburn, both of which were on the road. But in a home game against Alabama, Georgia lost 24-21.

Alabama didn’t score a point in the second half, yet still won the game because of its early lead.

“Back in the day, you could say, well, we’re really talented and we go out lazy and then we lock in and focus and play better, I don’t think that’s the case,” Smart said on the SEC coaches teleconference. “I think right now, it’s one of those things that we haven’t started real well at times, and that can be attributed to a lot of factors.”

Smart isn’t the only one befuddled by Georgia’s slow starts. It’s wearing on the players as well.

“We just need to figure out how we can start faster,” offensive lineman Drew Bobo said. “Really we came in here doing the same stuff and just correcting mistakes we made on the offensive line. We had moving parts, hadn’t really solidified. Just got everyone on the same page to where we can start playing better.”

Photo of the day

Georgia defensive back Kyron Jones (31) reacts after recovering a fumble by Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold (not pictured) during the second quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Saturday, October 11, 2025, in Auburn, Al. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Quote of the day

Running back Cash Jones on what Kirby Smart is like on the sideline:

“He gets a little intense sometimes, but he does a good job of keeping his composure. And just being the best coach that he can be, trying to help us the best that he can be, and put us in the best situation possible to win at all times.”

Lane Kiffin eager for ‘elite’ opportunity to take down Georgia

Kirby Smart likes to say “you’re either elite or you’re not,” and Lane Kiffin agrees, to the extent that’s the challenge he’s putting before himself and his Ole Miss football team.

“Our guys are really excited for this opportunity, this is the elite,” Kiffin said, talking up Saturday’s showdown between his No. 5-ranked Rebels (6-0, 3-0 SEC) and No. 9-ranked Georgia (5-1, 3-1) at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Sanford Stadium.

Smart is 22-10 against Top 10-ranked teams in his tenure as UGA’s head coach, including a 7-0 mark against Top 10 teams in Sanford Stadium.

“This isn’t coach speak, it’s stats, or facts, this is the elite program in college football with top coaching,” said Kiffin, himself 9-9 against Top 25 teams as Ole Miss’ head coach. “(Georgia) continues to win at an unbelievable pace, especially rare, and especially nowadays with how challenging it is with our conference and with NIL.”

Trivia answer

Safety Jake Pope, who later transferred to UNLV. Pope was celebrating with his friends from high school.