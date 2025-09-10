Georgia fans have reason to worry about Tennessee on Saturday.

The Volunteers have looked good through two games against lesser competition while Georgia had some rocky (no pun intended) moments against Austin Peay last week.

But history couldn’t give Bulldogs fans more to rest their worries on.

Because not only is Kirby Smart 4-0 at Tennessee as Georgia’s coach, he also went 4-0 there as Alabama’s defensive coordinator.

Now, obviously, every team is a new team. And every two years means a whole new set of challenges for Smart to face.

But, by that same token, Smart has been able to dominate at Tennessee eight straight times through two different decades of college football. No matter how much this sport has changed on the macro and micro levels, Smart has shut down the Volunteers.

So if you’re getting too in your head this week, we encourage you to tune into DawgNation Daily, and after that, maybe watch some highlights from Smart’s first game at Tennessee with Georgia.

Georgia embracing ‘loud’ Tennessee challenge

Kirby Smart knows the intensity isn’t the only thing turning up in Week Three for Georgia.

Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium of 100,000-plus will crank the volume up to levels Georgia hasn’t heard yet this season when it takes the field for the first time on offense. Smart recognized the challenge that presents his team.

“You know, the communication goes down the line a lot of times, and you’ve got to talk all the way out, and there’s communication between parts of the offense that have to happen, and loud most certainly affects that,” Smart said. “And Neyland’s one of the loudest.

Indeed, Neyland will do everything it can to take advantage of Georgia’s early nerves and its lack of starting SEC experience. But the Bulldogs don’t plan to walk in timidly, according to senior receiver Colbie Young.

“We can see that a lot of the guys have jitters,” Young said. “I know we’re all antsy around. We’re excited. This is what we came to Georgia for — SEC, to open up like this is amazing. It’s thrilling, but we still have to stay composed.

“We still have to follow our game plan, stay true to ourselves and just play Georgia football.”

How Georgia plans to handle Neyland noise, ‘Checker-out’

Neyland Stadium is a true sensory overload for some, because it’s not just the aforementioned noise. The screaming fans will also be checkered — like the end zones — into white and bright orange boxes wrapping the stadium.

It will be a lot to handle, and Smart acknowledge that. He also tipped his hand in one way he plans to negate that for an offense that doesn’t have many returning SEC starters.

One method is simplifying the offense, requiring less pre-snap checks and calls, and in turn, leaving less opportunity for miscommunication.

“There’s certain things you can do at home that you can’t do on the road,” Smart said. “You have to be smart as a game planner, what kind of situations you put your team in, where the field position is, that’s the down and distance.”

Many seasons, Georgia has simply been able to out-talent Tennessee. The Bulldogs likely still have the more talented roster, but the Volunteers have undoubtedly closed the gap compared to Georgia’s last few trips to Knoxville.

With that in mind, a simple scheme will be important. But Georgia still needs it to be effective, because Smart won’t be the only coach with a talented supporting staff on Saturday.

“They create a lot of issues, very intelligent with their defensive staff in terms of protections, looks,” Smart said. “They know what you’re thinking, and they try to counter that, so that’s the hurdle for us offensively that we all have to get over is making sure we understand what they’re trying to do, understand what we’re trying to do, and do it better than they do.”

Where do things stand on the offensive line?

We had offensive line questions all offseason, especially with an ongoing position battle at right guard. Georgia also replaced starters at center, left guard and right tackle.

We had about 15 blissful minutes of question-less life about the offensive line before Georgia suffered multiple injuries in the Week One win over Marshall. Freshman guard Juan Gaston hurt his ankle and veteran tackle Earnest Greene III hurt his back.

This wasn’t a glaring issue for Georgia a week ago with Austin Peay on tap. But the Bulldogs’ first road trip of the season — in one of the largest and loudest stadiums in the country — is now just three days away. Communication will be key.

Georgia has a chance to get both Gaston and Greene back for the Tennessee game, though he wasn’t particularly bullish on either.

“Yeah, they’ve both done some individual work, done some work against some scouts and things, and they’re both moving around,” Smart said. “I’m not sure where they’ll stand. I get to go watch the tape of what they did today here in a few minutes, but they moved around pretty good in Indy (individual drills).”

Should the Bulldogs miss Gaston and Greene, there are several names to know that could be key in their replacement.

Jahzare Jackson replaced Greene last week before suffering an ankle injury of his own. His status is also uncertain as of Wednesday morning.

Dontrell Glover performed well against Austin Peay in Gaston’s stead, jumping off the tape with multiple bulldozing blocks.

“He’s practiced the best,” Smart said. “I mean, that’s when you earn things at Georgia, is what you do in practice. He’s nowhere near where he needs to be, and he knows that. But he is strong-handed. He is tough and fiery. He is quick. He’s a quick learner.”

Michael Uini and Bo Hughley have also been chess pieces along Georgia’s offensive line as it has weathered early injuries.

UGA WR Colbie Young on what he learned from is legal situation in 2024:

“Just being grateful in my situation that I’m in, I’m blessed to be here. I’m blessed to be around the teammates that I have. We talk about connection every day, and I really saw it when I was out for that moment. I had a blessing of teammates just reaching out to me, making sure I was good every day, and I love them for that every day.”

Stafford joins elite company with 60,000 passing yards

Former Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford further proved himself to be one of the greats in the NFL, surpassing 60,000 career passing yards on Sunday.

Stafford, who led Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl title in 2022, started the first game of his 17th season on Sunday. The Rams beat the Houston Texas 14-9.

Stafford has long been lauded for his toughness, but he proved it again on Sunday. The 37-year-old quarterback missed most of the Rams’ offseason training with a lingering disc issue.

Stafford famously had an epidural shot in his back to deal with the pain.

“I feel good,” Stafford said on Sirius XM’s ‘Let’s Go’ show. “First time playing football in a while. As a quarterback, we go through training camp, we don’t get hit all of training camp, at least in our camp. And then you show up Week 1 and it’s a physical game against a really good front.

“So there’s some soreness but nothing to deal with my back. I feel great, excited that I came out of it the way I did.”

For more on Stafford’s story and an update on Dawgs in the NFL performances, check out the DawgNation story below.

