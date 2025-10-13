Everyone has an opinion on Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold’s fumble prior to crossing the goal line in the final moments of the first half Saturday. Yet, apart from that debate, there’s something else that sticks out to me about that pivotal moment. I think it demonstrates significant differences between UGA and Auburn.

As fluky as the play seemed, we have reason to believe the Bulldogs had been preparing for it. Kirby Smart told us after the Kentucky game that they had spent 30-40 practice minutes learning how to punch out footballs to create more turnovers. Arnold’s fumble was possibly the fruit of that labor.

Alternatively, while Georgia seemed prepared to create that moment, Auburn showed itself ill-prepared to react to the moment.

Tigers coach Hugh Freeze was noticeably dejected during his halftime interview, and it’s easy to imagine he took that same defeated energy back to Auburn’s locker room -- which might help explain why Auburn fell apart in the second half.

UGA and Auburn fans may never agree on what happened in that controversial moment on Saturday, but what everyone should agree on is that during a night in which neither team played its best, the Bulldogs simply found a way to win as Auburn struggled to respond.

Trivia time

Which current Georgia player has a grandfather who was in attendance for the 1986 matchup between Georgia and Auburn when the Tigers turned water hoses onto Georgia fans?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Win over Auburn is a family one

Kirby Smart’s day began with a trip to a baseball field with his youngest son, Andrew.

The field had been named after his father, Sonny, who helped build the baseball field. This is Smart’s first season without his father, who passed away back in January.

“This one was special for me because my dad, I took Andrew today to a little small town called Slapout, Holtville, Alabama, they built a baseball field with my dad’s name on it,” Smart said. “And they wanted to take me over there with a trooper and an escort. I said, nope, I’m just taking me and Andrew.”

Smart wasn’t alone in terms of having to manage his emotions on Saturday. Drew Bobo returned to Auburn, where he was once committed. His dad was the offensive coordinator here and he spent his senior year of high school at Auburn High School.

He was a team captain on Saturday, in addition to being a winner.

An updated look at the AP Poll

Here is the updated AP Poll after Week 7:

Ohio State: 6-0 Miami: 5-0 Indiana: 6-0 (+4) Texas A&M: 6-0 (+1) Ole Miss: 6-0 (-1) Alabama: 5-1 (+2) Texas Tech: 6-0 (+2) Oregon: 5-1 (-5) Georgia: 5-1 (+1) LSU: 5-1 (+1) Tennessee: 5-1 (+1) Georgia Tech: 6-0 (+1) Notre Dame: 4-1 (+3) Oklahoma: 5-1 (-8) BYU: 6-0 (+3) Missouri: 5-1 (-2) Vanderbilt: 5-1 (+3) Virginia: 5-1 (+1) South Florida: 5-1 (+5) USC: 5-1 Texas: 4-1 Memphis: 6-0 (+1) Utah: 5-1 Cincinnati: 5-1 Nebraska: 5-1

The officials were a key figure in Georgia’s 20-10 win over Auburn.

So much so that it’s difficult to pick out what was the most controversial moment from the evening.

The most animated Smart got was when he was asked about whether or not he called a timeout in the fourth quarter.

Before a critical 3-and-9 with 12:10 remaining, the officials initiated a stoppage in the game. After some confusion, the head referee announced that no timeout had been called and that the play clock would be reset.

To read what Smart said about Saturday’s officiating, use the link below.

Photo of the day

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and players wait to run onto the field before their game against Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Saturday, October 11, 2025, in Auburn, Al. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Quote of the day

Kirby Smart on quarterback Gunner Stockton’s composure:

“He’s got composure. It’s never been an issue. Composure is my issue, not his. He’s got great composure. He’s got poise in the pocket. He’s tough. He takes hits. None of that surprised me because he’s got it.”

Georgia opens as surprising TD favorite over No. 5 Ole Miss

No one was calling Georgia’s game at Auburn a must-win — but in hindsight, they should have.

Kirby Smart’s 20-10 win over Auburn on Saturday was one for the memory banks -- for fans and UGA players needing a reminder of how quickly things can change in a football game.

The Bulldogs need to build off that momentum, as it’s not a stretch to say the No. 9-ranked Bulldogs must take care of business at home against No. 5 Ole Miss in what’s shaping up as a separation Saturday in the SEC.

Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Missouri, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt and Texas. — more than half of the league — all has one loss or fewer in conference play, alive and well in the race for the SEC Championship Game and a place in the College Football Playoff.

Trivia answer

Gunner Stockton